Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and Mallory Rubin discuss the tense standout scene from Episode 7 of House of the Dragon, which featured Alicent confronting Rhaenyra with a knife in her hand. They talk about why this scene was the payoff for several years of resentment between the two characters, what their key differences are, and how they came to light in this scene particularly.
Rhaenyra and Alicent's Confrontation | Talk the Thrones
