Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin discuss the scene from the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon in which Otto Hightower tries to negotiate peace with Rhaenyra and Daemon on the bridge of Dragonstone.
The Bridge Scene Redux - ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale
Mallory and Joanna discuss Otto Hightower’s efforts to negotiate peace with Rhaenyra and Daemon
