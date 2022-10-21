 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LeBron 20s and the State of Nike Dunks With J. Kyle Mann | Full Court Fits

Wos shares his favorite and least favorite looks from opening night in Cop or Drop, and discusses all things Nike Dunk related—including the latest signature shoes from LeBron and Kevin Durant—with J. Kyle Mann

By Wosny Lambre and J. Kyle Mann

The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre is back for the 2022-23 season premiere of Full Court Fits! He shares his favorite and least favorite looks from opening night in Cop or Drop, and discusses all things Nike Dunk related—including the latest signature shoes from LeBron and Kevin Durant—with J. Kyle Mann.

