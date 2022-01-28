 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Incredibly Weird Career of Joel Embiid

Bill tells the story of Embiid’s unlikely rise to stardom and tries to make sense of his uncertain future

By Bill Simmons

From the Process to the Ben Simmons saga, Joel Embiid is in the middle of what is shaping up to be the weirdest career in NBA history. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons tells the story of Embiid’s unlikely rise to stardom and tries to make sense of his uncertain future.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

The Surprise All-Star, Embiid’s MVP Case, Pelicans Have a Chance, and the G League Initiative

Did Andrew Wiggins’s All-Star campaign get a boost from an unexpected fan base? Plus, KOC and Verno gush over Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr.

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

NFL Championship Round Film Breakdowns With Ted Nguyen, the Forgotten Character in the Steroid Saga, Plus ‘The Line’ Director Doug Shultz

Ryen also hits on whether or not Ben Simmons’s trade value has diminished from August 2021 and the 76ers quest for a favorable trade

By Ryen Russillo

Why the Bengals Defense Could Be in Trouble. Plus, Is Jimmy G Underrated?

Plus, Warren and House share their favorite bets of the week

By Warren Sharp and Joe House
Play

LeBron’s High School Shoes Are Being Reissued By Adidas

Wos also reacts to the Nike LeBron 9 "Big Bang" release before breaking down notable off-court fits from the last week

By Wosny Lambre

Netflix’s New Movie Is the Key to Decoding Sean Payton’s Future

‘Home Team’ is more than just a bizarrely timed feel-good movie tied to Bountygate. It’s the guide to understanding Payton’s stunning decision to leave the Saints.

By Rodger Sherman
Play

The Golden State Warriors Need Klay Thompson to Be Great

J. Kyle Mann breaks down Klay’s return to the court and how he affects Golden State’s title chances

By J. Kyle Mann