From the Process to the Ben Simmons saga, Joel Embiid is in the middle of what is shaping up to be the weirdest career in NBA history. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons tells the story of Embiid’s unlikely rise to stardom and tries to make sense of his uncertain future.
The Incredibly Weird Career of Joel Embiid
Bill tells the story of Embiid’s unlikely rise to stardom and tries to make sense of his uncertain future
