The Golden State Warriors Need Klay Thompson to Be Great

J. Kyle Mann breaks down Klay’s return to the court and how he affects Golden State’s title chances

By J. Kyle Mann

After spending 941 days away from the NBA with injuries, Klay Thompson is finally playing basketball again for the Golden State Warriors. J. Kyle Mann breaks down what Thompson can add to the new-look Warriors and how his return impacts Golden State’s quest for another championship.

