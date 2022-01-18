 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Introducing the Bill Simmons YouTube Channel

Check out the new video home of ‘The Bill Simmons Podcast,’ ‘The Rewatchables,’ and ‘The Book of Basketball 2.0’

By Bill Simmons

The Ringer is excited to announce the Bill Simmons YouTube channel, the new video home of The Bill Simmons Podcast and The Rewatchables. Plus, we have the entire Book of Basketball 2.0 archive, including NBA Redrafts, pyramid rankings, and conversations with Steve Nash, Daryl Morey, and more!

Subscribe to the Bill Simmons YouTube channel to get notified about new videos every single week.

To celebrate our launch day, check out these selected clips from our archive:

Tom Hanks’s Top-Three Tom Hanks Movies

From The Bill Simmons Podcast archives: Hanks lists his top-three Tom Hanks movies and shares behind-the-scenes stories for each selection.

Quentin Tarantino Explains How Laurence Fishburne Turned Down Samuel L. Jackson’s ‘Pulp Fiction’ Role

From The Rewatchables archives: Tarantino reveals that he originally wrote Jackson’s iconic role in Pulp Fiction, Jules, for King of New York actor Laurence Fishburne. Fishburne turned down the role, which then went to Jackson, creating an all-time Hollywood sliding doors moment.

The Defining Moment of LeBron James’s Career

From The Book of Basketball 2.0 archives: Bill is joined by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst to break down the most famous block of all time.

Kobe, Nash, or Iverson: 1996 NBA Redraft

From the NBA Redrafts archive: Bill and Ryen Russillo redraft the top 14 picks from one of the most iconic NBA drafts of the time.

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

The ‘Moon Knight’ Trailer Showcases a New, Darker Direction for the MCU

Marvel mastered TV by building on established story lines and familiar characters, but the ominous ‘Moon Knight’ seems to signal a shift in streaming strategy

By Daniel Chin

Jon Lester Looks Back on His Career

Jon tells the story of the time he wanted Ken Griffey Jr. to hit a home run off him

By CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco

Héctor Bellerín on El Gran Derbi and Life at Betis

Héctor also discusses lockdown in London, family, and what led to his move back to Spain on loan

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn

The Biggest Losers of the Streaming Wars: ESPN, Movie Theaters, Peacock, and More

Do movie theaters have a future? What should Disney do with ESPN? And is anybody watching Peacock? Derek Thompson and media analyst Rich Greenfield discuss the future of TV, movies, and live sports.

By Derek Thompson

The Wild-Card Blowouts Were a Bore, but the NFL Schedule Always Wins

A (mostly) chalk opening round to the postseason yielded few good games, but the best matchups are yet to come in the divisional round

By Nora Princiotti

The Winners and Losers of Wild-Card Weekend

The Bills put together the NFL’s first perfect game on offense. The Cowboys weren’t quite as impressive.

By Rodger Sherman