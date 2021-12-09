 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Deandre Ayton Was Blessed by the Basketball Gods

KOC breaks down how the Suns center found success

By Kevin O'Connor

Deandre Ayton wasn’t expected to become the player he is today, but night after night this season he is proving that he belongs among the NBA’s best. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor breaks down the keys to Ayton’s success and discusses the impact he’s had on the Phoenix Suns. Plus, Mike Vigil and Sam Cooper from The Timeline Podcast join Kevin to share their thoughts on Ayton’s defense and his playmaking abilities.

