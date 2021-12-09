Deandre Ayton wasn’t expected to become the player he is today, but night after night this season he is proving that he belongs among the NBA’s best. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor breaks down the keys to Ayton’s success and discusses the impact he’s had on the Phoenix Suns. Plus, Mike Vigil and Sam Cooper from The Timeline Podcast join Kevin to share their thoughts on Ayton’s defense and his playmaking abilities.
Deandre Ayton Was Blessed by the Basketball Gods
KOC breaks down how the Suns center found success
Share this story
The Latest
Maybe It’s Time to Give Green Bay’s Front Office Some Credit
The Packers’ roster retooling has paid off and they’re now poised for a run at the NFC’s no. 1 seed. Is it enough to change Aaron Rodgers’s mind about staying in Green Bay long term?
MLB Lockout Reactions. Plus: Who Is Going to Manage the Mets?
CC and Ryan also share their Super Bowl predictions and discuss the status of the NBA contenders as we approach Christmas Day
Geoff Bennett on Journalism vs. Opinion and Combating Misinformation
Plus, Geoff breaks down which politician gives the best interview, the role misinformation plays in today’s politics, and what it was like covering the Trump administration
Breaking Down the Future of Five NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat
What should the Panthers do with Matt Rhule? What will the Giants decide about Joe Judge? And has Matt Nagy finally come to the end of the road in Chicago?
Megan Thee Stallion: ‘Fever’
Jinx and Shea are joined by the brilliantly hilarious cohosts of ‘Okay, Now Listen’ and ‘Get You a Me,’ Scottie Beam and Sylvia Obell, to discuss ‘Fever’ by the Hot Girl Coach, Megan Thee Stallion
‘Survivor,’ Season 41, Episode 12
Tyson and Riley are joined by ‘Survivor’ superfan Allie Goertz to choose this week’s superlatives and discuss the tribal council truth bomb