Nikola Jokic is one of the most offensively talented centers in basketball history and after winning the 2021 NBA MVP award, he’s even better this season. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor is joined by Ben Taylor from Thinking Basketball to break down Jokic’s historically great season, his impact on the Denver Nuggets, and whether or not he should be getting more MVP consideration this year.
Nikola Jokic Is Even Better Than in His MVP Season
KOC is joined by Ben Taylor from ‘Thinking Basketball’ to discuss Jokic’s historically great season
