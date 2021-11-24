Fresh off being one of the worst teams in the NBA during the 2020-21 season, Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City Thunder are still slowly attacking their rebuild. In doing so, they’ve assembled a group of unusual yet talented players—but do these odd pieces add up to anything worthwhile? In this video, J. Kyle Mann takes a look at their roster while focusing on the dynamic between fourth-year point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, the deft-passing rookie from Australia.
Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Are the Funkiest Young Duo in the NBA
J. Kyle Mann breaks down the Oklahoma City Thunder’s rebuild
Share this story
The Latest
Through It All, Adele Remains a Different Kind of Pop Star
Unlike many of her peers, Adele is not obliged to keep a master narrative going to sustain general interest in her career. She just … sings.
The Eagles Finally Tailored Their Offense to Jalen Hurts’s Strengths
Philadelphia has bolstered its playoff hopes by winning three of its past four games and much of the credit goes to how the team is utilizing its second-year quarterback
DeMar DeRozan Is Hitting Fourth Gear
The longtime Raptor’s game looked passé at shooting guard, but now he’s reaching new heights as a power forward for the resilient Bulls
How Fox Sports’ Charissa Thompson Became a Huge Media Success
Charissa shares her most awkward interview stories, why working in the service industry made her a better interviewer, and more
Arsène Wenger on the New Film ‘Invincible’
Wrighty, Musa, and Ryan share their thoughts on the documentary
‘House of Gucci’ and Top 5 Ridley Scott Movies
Plus, Chris Frierson joins to discuss his DMX documentary