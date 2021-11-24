Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Are the Funkiest Young Duo in the NBA

Fresh off being one of the worst teams in the NBA during the 2020-21 season, Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City Thunder are still slowly attacking their rebuild. In doing so, they’ve assembled a group of unusual yet talented players—but do these odd pieces add up to anything worthwhile? In this video, J. Kyle Mann takes a look at their roster while focusing on the dynamic between fourth-year point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, the deft-passing rookie from Australia.