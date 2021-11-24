 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Are the Funkiest Young Duo in the NBA

J. Kyle Mann breaks down the Oklahoma City Thunder’s rebuild

By J. Kyle Mann

Fresh off being one of the worst teams in the NBA during the 2020-21 season, Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City Thunder are still slowly attacking their rebuild. In doing so, they’ve assembled a group of unusual yet talented players—but do these odd pieces add up to anything worthwhile? In this video, J. Kyle Mann takes a look at their roster while focusing on the dynamic between fourth-year point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, the deft-passing rookie from Australia.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Through It All, Adele Remains a Different Kind of Pop Star

Unlike many of her peers, Adele is not obliged to keep a master narrative going to sustain general interest in her career. She just … sings.

By Justin Charity

The Eagles Finally Tailored Their Offense to Jalen Hurts’s Strengths

Philadelphia has bolstered its playoff hopes by winning three of its past four games and much of the credit goes to how the team is utilizing its second-year quarterback

By Ben Solak

DeMar DeRozan Is Hitting Fourth Gear

The longtime Raptor’s game looked passé at shooting guard, but now he’s reaching new heights as a power forward for the resilient Bulls

By Seerat Sohi

How Fox Sports’ Charissa Thompson Became a Huge Media Success

Charissa shares her most awkward interview stories, why working in the service industry made her a better interviewer, and more

By Kyle Brandt

Arsène Wenger on the New Film ‘Invincible’

Wrighty, Musa, and Ryan share their thoughts on the documentary

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and 1 more

‘House of Gucci’ and Top 5 Ridley Scott Movies

Plus, Chris Frierson joins to discuss his DMX documentary

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more