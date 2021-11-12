 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How Desmond Bane and Ja Morant Power the Grizzlies’ Offense

KOC breaks down Memphis’s hot start

By Kevin O'Connor

While Ja Morant is emerging as an MVP candidate this season for the Memphis Grizzlies, his backcourt partner Desmond Bane has been making a leap of his own. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor breaks down how Bane has elevated his game during his second season and is helping power the Grizzlies to a top 10 offense in the NBA.

