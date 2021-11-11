Cole Anthony is having a breakout season with the Orlando Magic and is quickly becoming one of the most fun players to watch in the NBA. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor breaks down the keys to Anthony’s early-season success and discusses where his game can develop from here.
The Unbridled Confidence of Cole Anthony
KOC analyzes the Orlando guard’s breakout season
Share this story
The Latest
The Hits—and Major Misses—of ‘Eternals’
Chris and Andy talk about the ever-expanding Taylor Sheridan universe before getting into the latest installment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ‘Eternals’
Pork and Shrimp Are Best Friends
Dave and Chris welcome back chef Diep Tran to celebrate the treasured elixir that is Red Boat Fish Sauce before embarking on a whirlwind survey of their all-time favorite potluck play—Vietnamese summer rolls
Disaster Strikes for Leon Edwards, Betting Big on Holloway, and a Greenroom Feel-Good Story
Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy react to the cancellation of the Leon Edwards–Jorge Masvidal fight
Midseason Awards
Mal and Nora discuss their MVPs and Rookies of the Year so far
Kevin Owens’s Heel Turn and ‘Full Gear’ Preview
Plus David and Kaz open the show discussing the beef between Lince Dorado and the father of superfan Izzy
The Scottie Barnes Revolution Is Under Way in Toronto
After their worst season in a decade snapped a seven-year playoff streak, the Raptors could be right back in the mix with the emergence of the no. 4 pick