 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘The Great British Bake Off’ Season 13, Episode 1: “Cake Week”

Kate and Amelia celebrate the new season of ‘GBBO’ and ‘Everything Is Cake’

By Kate Halliwell and Amelia Wedemeyer
Stacked red velvet cake with whipped cream and blueberries Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Amelia and Kate get together to celebrate the triumphant return of not only The Great British Bake Off but also a new season of Everything Is Cake! They start their conversation by discussing the brand-new contestants and their backstories, particularly Mark, Syabira, Sandro, Dawn, and the mysterious “Mr. Frogington” (2:35). Next they go over this week’s challenges, giving special kudos to Sandro’s and Abdul’s mini sandwich plant bakes for the technical challenge and then salivating over the red velvet cake that won Syabira the signature portion (10:27). They then shift their focus to the showstoppers and ponder what type of cake they would make into a 3-D version of their childhood home (21:39). After the break they hand out their weekly awards for soggiest bottom, most British moment, the best Brit fit, and much more (28:21).

Hosts: Kate Halliwell and Amelia Wedemeyer
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton

Next Up In TV

The Latest

Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo Event, Trisha Paytas’s Baby Name, and the 15th Anniversary of ‘Gossip Girl’

All this, plus an evaluation of old makeup trends

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 18 and ‘Atlanta’ Episode 18

Rachel and Jodi discuss the latest episodes of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ and ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker

The NBA Is Running From Responsibility With Its Robert Sarver Decision

Adam Silver’s explanation for the punishment meted out to the Suns governor was just as lacking as the punishment itself. With training camps set to open, the league is hoping this mess will all go away. But will it?

By Seerat Sohi

Is TV Saving or Killing College Football?

Matt and Bryan also discuss the recent conference realignment in college football

By Matthew Belloni and Bryan Curtis

In Chiefs-Chargers, the Most Talented Team Lost Again

Plus Bruce Feldman on the college football landscape

By Ryen Russillo

‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘The Rings of Power’ Taste Great Together

The HBO and Amazon fantasy epics are competing products, but they’re different enough that viewers don’t have to choose sides

By Ben Lindbergh