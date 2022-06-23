NBA Draftapalooza: Kyrie Drama, Paolo to Orlando, and a Running Breakdown of the First Round

Part 1



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo, Kevin O’Connor, and Chris Ryan to discuss news that Kevin Durant is considering his options when it comes to his future with the Nets, what the market for Kyrie Irving would be like, the most fun trade destinations for KD, and why Bill has once again changed his mind about who the Magic should take with the no. 1 pick.

Host: Bill Simmons

Guest: Ryen Russillo, Kevin O'Connor, and Chris Ryan

Producer: Kyle Crichton

Part 2

Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo, Kevin O’Connor, and Steve Ceruti to give their live reactions to picks 1 through 6 of the 2022 NBA draft.

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Ryen Russillo, Kevin O’Connor, and Steve Ceruti

Producer: Kyle Crichton

