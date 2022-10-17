 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brady’s Grisly Year, Mediocre QBpalooza, the Frisky Pats, and MLB Playoff Fixes With Cousin Sal

Plus, talking NFL “panic teams” and guessing the lines for Week 7

By Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal Iacono
Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Eagles rolling to 6-0 after defeating the Cowboys, struggling to identify the second-best team in the NFC, the Jets’ win over the Packers, Buccaneers-Steelers, Cardinals-Seahawks, “Panic Teams,” Bills-Chiefs, Ravens-Giants, and Patriots-Browns (2:02). Then, they guess the lines for NFL Week 7 (39:35), before checking in on the MLB playoffs (1:06:16). They close the show with Parent Corner (1:16:58).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton

