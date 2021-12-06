Brazen Ravens, Evil Vikings, Minshew Mania, and NBA Trades After Dark With Cousin Sal and Kevin O’Connor



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Ravens’ crushing loss to the Steelers, the Eagles’ win over the Jets with backup QB Gardner Minshew, the Lions’ first win of the season vs. the Vikings, Cardinals-Bears, Bengals-Chargers, the AFC and NFC playoff picture, and more (2:36). Then they guess the lines for NFL Week 14 (37:38) before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:04:49). Finally, Bill talks with The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor about their favorite fake NBA trades (1:12:33).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Cousin Sal and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS