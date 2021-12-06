 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Brazen Ravens, Evil Vikings, Minshew Mania, and NBA Trades After Dark With Cousin Sal and Kevin O’Connor

Plus, guessing Week 14 NFL lines and another edition of Parent Corner

By Bill Simmons, Kevin O'Connor, and Cousin Sal Iacono
Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Ravens’ crushing loss to the Steelers, the Eagles’ win over the Jets with backup QB Gardner Minshew, the Lions’ first win of the season vs. the Vikings, Cardinals-Bears, Bengals-Chargers, the AFC and NFC playoff picture, and more (2:36). Then they guess the lines for NFL Week 14 (37:38) before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:04:49). Finally, Bill talks with The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor about their favorite fake NBA trades (1:12:33).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Cousin Sal and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

