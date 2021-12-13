 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Sleeper 49ers, Rodgers Myths, Plus a Big ‘Succession’ Finale With Cousin Sal and Ryen Russillo

Bill and Cousin Sal react to a busy NFL Sunday before being joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Season 3 finale of ‘Succession’

By Bill Simmons, Cousin Sal Iacono, and Ryen Russillo
San Francisco 49ers v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the 49ers’ overtime win vs. the Bengals, the Buccaneers’ overtime win vs. the Bills, Browns-Ravens, Cowboys-Washington, Bears-Packers, and more (1:27). Then they guess the lines for NFL Week 15 (35:13), before another edition of Parent Corner (59:35). Finally, Bill and Sal are joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Season 3 finale of HBO’s Succession [SPOILERS] (1:08:27).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Cousin Sal and Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton

