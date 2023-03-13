 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who Is the Best Darksaber Wielder in the ‘Star Wars’ Universe?

Jomi and Arjuna unpack the origins of the Darksaber as well as the timeline and skill of all of its wielders since its inception. Who do you think it should go to next?

By Jomi Adeniran and Arjuna Ramgopal

