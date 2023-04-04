The Improbability of UConn Hoops, Theo Epstein on Changing Baseball. Plus Ryen’s Solo Fantasy Baseball Draft.

Russillo shares his thoughts on the absurdity of UConn’s five men’s national championship wins since 1999 (0:43), before talking with MLB consultant for on-field matters Theo Epstein about undoing some of the changes that analytics brought to baseball over the past 20 years, listening to the fans, boosting the profile of MLB star players, leaving the Red Sox after winning two World Series titles, ways to rebuild a baseball team, what is next for Theo, and more (11:20). Then Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:07:27), before he live-pods during his hour-plus fantasy baseball draft (1:32:22).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Theo Epstein
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS