Lamar Jackson’s Future and the Three Factors in the Ravens’ Decision, Jon Anik on UFC 285, Plus an Accidental HOA Deep Dive

Ryen opens with Lamar Jackson’s future with the Ravens, the factors that make it complicated, and why just paying him isn’t as simple as some want to make it out to be (0:41). Next he chats with the voice of the UFC, Jon Anik, about Jon Jones getting a win in his return and the rest of UFC 285, plus story time from their younger days in Boston and his thoughts on the Celtics (12:47). Finally, the guys close it out with Life Advice, including revisiting HOA problems (50:00).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Jon Anik
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS