MVP Impact After Embiid Sits Out vs. Jokic, Ryan Whitney on Hockey Guy vs. NBA Guy, Plus ‘Succession’ Is Back!

Russillo shares his Tales From the Couch, including Kings-Timberwolves, Embiid missing the 76ers-Nuggets matchup, the 8-seed Pelicans, the arrow pointing up for the Rockets, and more (0:37). Then Ryen is joined by Ryan Whitney of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast to talk Massachusetts, Whitney’s hockey career, NHL vs. NBA, and more (26:37). Then Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle recap Season 4, Episode 1 of HBO’s Succession, “The Munsters” (1:07:54), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:25:45).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Ryan Whitney
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
