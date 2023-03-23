 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How NBA Star Status Impacts Playoff Pressure, Bucks GM Jon Horst, Plus a Sweet 16 of “the Worst Guys”

Jon Horst joins to talk building a team around Giannis, the MVP race, a look back at the Jrue Holiday trade, and more

By Ryen Russillo
Ryen opens with how different NBA stars’ status in the league impacts how much pressure is on them to win a title this year (0:31). Next, he chats with Bucks GM Jon Horst about what it’s like building a team around Giannis, the MVP race, a look back at the Jrue Holiday trade, and more (19:27). Then, the guys go through a Sweet 16 bracket of the worst type of guys (47:21) before closing it out with some listener-submitted life advice questions (1:08:36).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Jon Horst
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

