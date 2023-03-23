How NBA Star Status Impacts Playoff Pressure, Bucks GM Jon Horst, Plus a Sweet 16 of “the Worst Guys”



Ryen opens with how different NBA stars’ status in the league impacts how much pressure is on them to win a title this year (0:31). Next, he chats with Bucks GM Jon Horst about what it’s like building a team around Giannis, the MVP race, a look back at the Jrue Holiday trade, and more (19:27). Then, the guys go through a Sweet 16 bracket of the worst type of guys (47:21) before closing it out with some listener-submitted life advice questions (1:08:36).

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guest: Jon Horst

Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

