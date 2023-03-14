Aaron Rodgers and the AFC and NFC QB Talent Gap. Plus, Chris Ryan on the Sixers and the Best TV Shows Ever.

Ryen opens with Aaron Rodgers reportedly being close to a move to the Jets and how that would create an even larger imbalance of quarterbacks between the AFC and NFC. Then he reacts to the Bears trading the no. 1 pick to the Panthers (0:45). Later, he chats with The Ringer’s Chris Ryan about no. 1–seed actors, the best TV shows, and what Chris is willing to believe the Sixers can accomplish this postseason (16:43). Finally, the guys close it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (54:30).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Chris Ryan
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
