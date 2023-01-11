 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tales From the Couch: Jazz, Raptors, Heat, and Magic. Plus Betting on Healthy Contenders, Either-Or on Mobley, and Best Fits for Wembanyama With Kevin O’Connor

Ryen covers the latest NBA games and discusses LaMelo Ball, Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes, and more with KOC

By Ryen Russillo and Kevin O'Connor
Charlotte Hornets v Toronto Raptors Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images


It’s NBA Tales From the Couch! Ryen hits on Hornets-Raptors, Thunder-Heat, Cavaliers-Jazz, Suns-Warriors, and Trail Blazers–Magic (0:40). Then Ryen is joined by The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor to discuss which (healthy) NBA roster gives them the best shot at a title, LaMelo Ball’s development, whether Evan Mobley can be a no. 1 player on a team, adjusting Scottie Barnes’s ceiling, Jalen Green, best fits for Victor Wembanyama in 2023-24, and more (22:53). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:06:39).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Kevon O’Connor
Producer: Kyle Crichton

