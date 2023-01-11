Tales From the Couch: Jazz, Raptors, Heat, and Magic. Plus Betting on Healthy Contenders, Either-Or on Mobley, and Best Fits for Wembanyama With Kevin O’Connor

It’s NBA Tales From the Couch! Ryen hits on Hornets-Raptors, Thunder-Heat, Cavaliers-Jazz, Suns-Warriors, and Trail Blazers–Magic (0:40). Then Ryen is joined by The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor to discuss which (healthy) NBA roster gives them the best shot at a title, LaMelo Ball’s development, whether Evan Mobley can be a no. 1 player on a team, adjusting Scottie Barnes’s ceiling, Jalen Green, best fits for Victor Wembanyama in 2023-24, and more (22:53). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:06:39).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Kevon O’Connor
Producer: Kyle Crichton