 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Handicapping the AFC With Domonique Foxworth. Plus: LSU-Alabama Up Close and Life Advice.

Russillo shares his five most important takeaways from NFL Week 9, including the Titans’ battle with the Chiefs, the Jets taking down the Bills, Justin Fields, and more

By Ryen Russillo
NFL: NOV 06 Bills at Jets Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Russillo shares his five most important takeaways from NFL Week 9, including the Titans’ battle with the Chiefs, the Jets taking down the Bills, Justin Fields, and more (0:27). Then Ryen is joined by ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth to discuss the Bills loss to the Jets, Josh Allen’s uncharacteristic performance, “Has Justin Fields turned a corner?”, why it’s so hard to feel good about the Vikings, Colts-Patriots, and more (11:03). Then Ryen talks about his experience in Baton Rouge for LSU’s win over Alabama before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (48:58).

The Domonique Foxworth Podcast releases episodes every Tuesday and Thursday during the football season.

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Domonique Foxworth
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

Orange Cassidy Outwrestles “the Wrestler,” While Logan Paul Proves Himself

This week, the best in pro wrestling also featured Rey Mysterio taking it to Gunther on TV, a real Shibata match in AEW, and FTR battling United Empire

By Phil Schneider

‘Starship Troopers’ Was Ahead of the Curve

The sci-fi film’s cautionary tale about reckless militarism and the dangers of fascism feels even more relevant today than it did when the movie was released 25 years ago

By Miles Surrey

Cooking Without a Net

Dave, Chris, and DOC also get into ‘Taxicab Confessions’, pitching YouTube with Tony Bourdain, HBO nondisclosure agreements, and going to Durham to sit with Coach K

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Ten Reasons the Pelicans Are the NBA’s Biggest Wild Card

New Orleans might have the brightest future in the NBA, but the present is pretty promising, too. Says Zion Williamson: "We can have a journey that can be very special. I don’t know where it will take us but I’m excited to be a part of it."

By Kevin O'Connor

Voicemails

Tyler Parker wants to make a rule about voicemails on albums

By Tyler Parker, Chris Ryan, and 2 more

‘Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire’ Season 1 Recap

Charles and Joanna also debate whether the show can bring more subscribers to AMC+, how race played an important part of the show, and differences from the novel

By Charles Holmes and Joanna Robinson