Is the NFC East Back? Plus Rams-Bengals Super Bowl Hangovers With Mike Sando and Week 6 CFB Top 12 Rankings



Russillo shares his NFL Week 5 observations, including from Bengals-Ravens and Rams-Cowboys, NFC East teams having a strong start, and the Patriots shutting out the Lions (0:20), before giving out his ranking for the top 12 teams in college football (12:06). Then Ryen talks with Mike Sando of The Athletic about the struggles of the Bengals and Rams since playing in the Super Bowl, what is behind Geno Smith’s success in Seattle, Browns-Chargers, Eagles-Cardinals, Packers concerns, the Panthers firing head coach Matt Rhule, and more (17:51). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (42:36).

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guest: Mike Sando

Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

