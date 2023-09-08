‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2, Episode 8 With Tori, Josh, and Sebastian



Johnny is joined this week by three castmates from The Challenge: USA, Tori, Josh, and Sebastian, to form the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast’s very first foursome. They talk about all the strategy and behind-the-scenes shenanigans going on in this season of The Challenge: USA, Tori and Sebastian’s showmance, and recap Episode 8.

Warning: This episode contains adult content. Tequila shots are taken and the conversation reflects that. Listen and enjoy responsibly.

Host: Johnny Bananas

Guests: Tori Deal, Josh Martinez, and Sebastian Noel

Producer: Sasha Ashall

