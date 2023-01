Johnny is joined this week by Amber to talk through the betrayals and drama she experienced now that her season has come to an end. They, of course, dig into how the Nelson betrayal changed her game, and why Devin was so single-mindedly coming after her. Then they recap Episode 15 and the thrilling elimination she and Chauncey competed in against Jordan and Aneesa.

Host: Johnny Bananas

Guest: Amber Borzotra

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify