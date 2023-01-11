 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Episode 14 With Jordan

Jordan breaks down all the drama with Nurys, Fessy, and Tori this season

By Johnny Bananas
MTV


Jordan returns to the podcast as Johnny’s first three-peat guest in an exclusive interview about all the drama with Nurys, Fessy, and Tori this season. They go beat-by-beat through his entire thought process entering the show and his iconic speech voting Fessy into elimination, in which he referred to Tori as a terrorist. Then, they recap Episode 14 and do a play-by-play of Jordan and Horacio’s incredible “Balls In” matchup and the myriad twists at the end of the episode.

Host: Johnny Bananas
Guest: Jordan Wiseley
Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Reality TV Podcast

The Latest

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Reactions

Plus, the Video Game Character Draft and previewing ‘The Last of Us’

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more

Analyzing Cam Whitmore, Jarace Walker, and UConn’s Rising Prospects

KOC and J. Kyle Mann also discuss Kentucky’s lackluster season

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann

‘1923’ Midseason Check-in

Ben and Mal discuss the first four episodes of the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel

By Ben Lindbergh and Mallory Rubin

News Dump: The Way of Wos

Justin and Wos discuss Steph Curry’s return, Kevin Durant’s injury, and more

By Justin Verrier and Wosny Lambre

Brock Purdy Is NFL’s OROY

Austin Gayle joins the show to make a case for the 49ers quarterback as Offensive Rookie of the Year

By Nora Princiotti and Austin Gayle

Why There Is So Much Bullshit in Science

Derek speaks with professor Russell Funk about the decline of progress in science

By Derek Thompson