‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Episode 14 With Jordan



Jordan returns to the podcast as Johnny’s first three-peat guest in an exclusive interview about all the drama with Nurys, Fessy, and Tori this season. They go beat-by-beat through his entire thought process entering the show and his iconic speech voting Fessy into elimination, in which he referred to Tori as a terrorist. Then, they recap Episode 14 and do a play-by-play of Jordan and Horacio’s incredible “Balls In” matchup and the myriad twists at the end of the episode.

Host: Johnny Bananas

Guest: Jordan Wiseley

Producer: Sasha Ashall

