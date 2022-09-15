 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mark Long on the ‘The Challenge’ and ‘All Stars’ Season 3

Mark discusses his new podcast and his performance on ‘All Stars’ Season 3

By Johnny Bananas
MTV Entertainment Inc


Johnny is joined by Mark Long to share anecdotes from their time together on The Challenge, discuss how the competition has changed over the seasons, and look forward to the future of the franchise. Later, they talk about All Stars Season 3 and how Mark was able to navigate the intense environment, the new book How to Win at The Challenge and Life: A Champion’s Guide to Eliminating Obstacles, Winning Friends, and Making That Money, Mark’s brand new podcast, and much more.

Host: Johnny Bananas
Guest: Mark Long
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Reality TV Podcast

The Latest

Drafting the Most Exciting Things for Week 2

Sheil is joined by Lindsay to draft the things they are most excited about for Week 2, including Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, and Saquon Barkley

By Sheil Kapadia and Lindsay Jones

Canelo-GGG 3 Betting Preview

Kevin and Raheem discuss what this means for each fighter’s legacy and share their favorite bets for the bout

By Kevin Clark and Raheem Palmer

‘Industry’ Season 2, Episode 7 Recap

Wos and Jodi reflect on the latest episode and preview the season finale

By Wosny Lambre and Jodi Walker

The Pressure Is on Matt Patricia in Week 2

Plus, breaking down Brian Bello’s start against the Yankees, and how he stacks up against other former Red Sox pitching prospects

By Brian Barrett

The Highs and Lows of the 2022 Emmys

Plus, Chris and Andy discuss the latest episode of ‘Industry’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

NFL Price Check, Release Week News, and Mailbag

Plus, talking card values for Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert after Week 1

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson