Mark Long on the ‘The Challenge’ and ‘All Stars’ Season 3

Johnny is joined by Mark Long to share anecdotes from their time together on The Challenge, discuss how the competition has changed over the seasons, and look forward to the future of the franchise. Later, they talk about All Stars Season 3 and how Mark was able to navigate the intense environment, the new book How to Win at The Challenge and Life: A Champion’s Guide to Eliminating Obstacles, Winning Friends, and Making That Money, Mark’s brand new podcast, and much more.
Host: Johnny Bananas
Guest: Mark Long
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton
