From ‘Survivor’ to ‘The Challenge: USA’ With Tyson Apostol

Tyson breaks down his reality TV career

By Johnny Bananas and Tyson Apostol
Laura Barisonzi/Paramount


Survivor legend, current The Challenge: USA contestant, and, of course, Ringer podcaster Tyson Apostol joins Johnny to discuss his legacy on Survivor, how he approached The Challenge: USA, how reality television has changed since he started in 2009, and a whole lot more! Check out Tyson’s podcast Surviving The Challenge on The Ringer Reality TV Podcast recapping The Challenge: USA with Amelia Wedemeyer, and look out for his Survivor recap show The Pod Has Spoken.

Host: Johnny Bananas
Guest: Tyson Apostol
Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify

