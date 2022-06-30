 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Evel Dick’s Reality Villain Redemption

Evel joins Johnny to discuss how he was blindsided by production when they cast both him and his daughter on the same season, his hate/hate relationship with Jen Johnson, how social media and the proliferation of reality television has altered the medium, and more

By Johnny Bananas
Big Brother 13


Big Brother legend Evel Dick Donato joins Johnny to talk about how he went down in history as one of the greatest Big Brother villains of all time on Season 8. They discuss how he was blindsided by production when they cast both him and his daughter on the same season, his hate/hate relationship with Jen Johnson, how social media and the proliferation of reality television has altered the medium, and quite a lot more!

Host: Johnny Bananas
Guest: Evel Dick Donato
Producer: Sasha Ashall

