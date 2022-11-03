 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Celebrating 10 Days of Lindsay Lohan

Leading up to the release of ‘Falling for Christmas’ on Netflix, The Ringer is running a series of episodes on the life and career of Lindsay Lohan. Keep up with each installment below.

By The Ringer Staff
Ringer illustration

Welcome to 10 Days of Lindsay Lohan, a series of 10 short episodes celebrating the life, times, and career of one of the most infamous 2000s it girls: Lindsay Dee Lohan. Each day leading up to her film return as Sierra Belmont in Netflix’s Falling for Christmas, a rotating cast of Ringer staffers and friends will cover Lohan’s most underrated film, her feuds and frenemies, what it was like watching Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, and more. You can find every episode below and by subscribing to the Ringer Dish feed on Spotify.

Day 2: Lindsay Lohan: Teenage Drama Queen


Juliet Litman and Zack Peter are checking in for Day 2 of 10 Days of Lindsay Lohan. Going back to the year 2004, the duo chat about Lindsay’s romance with Aaron Carter, feud with Hilary Duff, singing career, and more.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Zack Peter
Producer: Devon Renaldo

Day 1: The Most Underrated Lindsay Lohan Movie Is ...


Welcome to 10 Days of Lindsay Lohan, a series of short episodes celebrating the life, times, and career of the Mean Girls star. First up: her less-celebrated movie roles.

Hosts: Amanda Dobbins and Jodi Walker
Producer: Devon Renaldo

