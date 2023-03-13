 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

10 Times the Oscars Got It Wrong

Ringer contributor Adam Nayman goes through 10 times when he thinks the Academy should get a do-over.

By Adam Nayman

Ringer contributor Adam Nayman goes through 10 times when he thinks the Academy should get a do-over.

Writer: Adam Nayman
Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.

Next Up In Oscars

The Latest

The 2023 Oscars: Everything Everywhere All the Academy Awards

Sean and Amanda break down the 95th Academy Awards

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

The Price Is Ripe and the Unwritten Rules of Bringing Food to Work

Dave and Chris rate different pungent foods based on smell and taste, then decide whether they’re worth the stink

By Dave Chang and Chris Ryan

The Complete Guide to 2023 NFL Free Agency

Players and teams can start negotiating deals, and for each position, we’ve mapped out which players hitting the free agent market are the best, which players are value signings, and which players come with giant red flags

By Steven Ruiz

The Oscars Went Back to Being Predictable

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony had one clear job: return the awards show to normal. With the help of clear winner ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ that wasn’t difficult.

By Alison Herman

Celebrating Ryan Poles and Determining the Bulls’ Mission Statement

Jason reacts to the Bears trading the no. 1 pick and details what fans can expect from D.J. Moore

By Jason Goff

Knicks End Their Slump in L.A. and the Nets Stay Hot on the Road

Plus, Rodgers watch continues, and Coach O’Toole previews Pitt’s First Four matchup

By John Jastremski