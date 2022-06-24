How the Avalanche Got to the Brink of a Stanley Cup—With a Little Help From the Lightning

Hockey is a game of teensy bounces and big superstitions, of you-know-it-when-you-see-it refereeing and unwritten rules. Which is why, back in early June, when the Colorado Avalanche swept the Edmonton Oilers to advance to the Stanley Cup final, Avs players weren’t really sure how to react.

Each year, the winners of the Western Conference final receive the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl, a perfectly lovely trophy that celebrates the accomplishment of being one of the two best teams in the NHL. But over time, opinions have shifted about whether it pleases the hockey gods to seem pleased by this penultimate chalice. Many players have handled the question by definitively not handling the trophy, as if it has championship cooties. Others have gone ahead and grabbed the thing, as if to ask: Are you not entertained? And on June 6, after some hectic discussion, Colorado decided to split the difference, in more ways than one.

A few players tentatively touched the trophy—including Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog, who have been through plenty of setbacks and successes with the Avalanche. But MacKinnon also side-eyed his teammates as they celebrated the franchise’s biggest achievement since 2001, concerned that they might be having visible fun. “No smiling!” he hollered as the cameras clicked. Many guys obeyed and stood stone-faced. Some, who either couldn’t hear or just couldn’t help it, smiled wide.

It was a dumb, delightful bit of overthinking and posturing, of searching for the unknowable balance between letting a moment breathe and getting a moment just right. It was, in that way, also kind of a preview of what was to come a few weeks later, in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final between the Avs and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Wednesday night, after Nazem Kadri scored a disappearing overtime goal that put the Avalanche just one win away from their first Stanley Cup in two decades, no one—once again—was really sure how to react.

The confusion came in waves. At first, no one could locate the puck: not the players, the TV announcers, or the officials. (Kadri’s goal was similar to another scored 12 years earlier, although that one didn’t just win a game, it won a Cup.) They found it eventually, but once that had been cleared up, things got murkier. Lightning coach Jon Cooper ended a postgame press conference cryptically early, moping that, “You’re going to see what I mean when you see that goal. My heart breaks for the players.” On the broadcast and on the internet, game footage was examined for transgressions. Botched scoresheets were parsed. And, as is eternally the case in all hockey disputes, everyone with a take sounded like an avowed whataboutist.

On the one hand, six Colorado skaters—one too many men—had their feet on the ice when Kadri’s goal snuck into the net! On the other hand, didn’t Tampa appear to have seven? On the one hand, it wasn’t fair or cool for the Lightning to lose a game under these conditions! On the other hand, hadn’t they won one under the same conditions against the New York Islanders just last year, en route to back-to-back Cups? On the one hand, the too-many-men penalty is the rule of law! On the other hand, isn’t it more like a term of art, a matter of opinion, a surrender to the flow?

After the game, the NHL issued a press release quadrupling down on its opinion and refusing to yield. The no-call was the right call, the league said. The next day, Colorado head coach Jared Bednar appraised the play as “nothing, honestly” and added, “I thought that happens every second shift in the entire game.” Which means that all the lawyerly protest Cooper can muster may not matter; which means whether you like it or not, the Colorado Avalanche are legitimately up three games to one; which means that on Friday night, back in Denver, the Stanley Cup will be in the building, just waiting to be held.

Benefitting from too-many-men lucky breaks is not the only way in which the Avalanche’s semi-recent trajectory has been reminiscent of the Lightning’s. First and foremost, both teams have, for years, demonstrated the extent to which winning the Cup can truly be a long haul: not just because of the requisite four brutal rounds of playoff hockey, with all the injuries and comebacks and mind games involved, but also through, like, a near-decade of staying resilient even while eating shit.

Before the Lightning were a juggernaut contending for a Stanley Cup three-peat, they were a team battling postseason demons. Between 2011 and 2019, Tampa had lost in the Cup final once and in the conference final three times (all three of which were in Game 7). Twice, the team was swept in the first round—including, most humiliatingly, in 2019, after they’d just won the President’s Cup. A lesser franchise may have panicked and done something drastic. The Lightning, who had hired Cooper in 2013 when he was a plucky minor league Calder Cup–winning coach, and who stuck with him so resolutely that he’s now the longest-tenured head coach in the league, stayed put.

The team has long featured the enviable duo of forward Steven Stamkos and defenseman Victor Hedman, drafted first and second in 2008 and 2009, respectively. That core pair was supplemented by the addition of future tentpole winger (and Hart winner) Nikita Kucherov a few years later and strategic acquisitions like reliable blueliner Ryan McDonagh, a workhorse second only to Hedman in minutes logged in the playoffs. The longer they played, the more keenly they understood how hard it is to actually win. “You never know when you’re gonna have this opportunity again,” Stamkos said after losing the Cup in 2015, “and [if] you let it slip through your fingers …” He trailed off.

Before the Avalanche finally broke through to the Cup final, meanwhile, they were a team battling postseason demons, too. Since 2014, Colorado has lost in the first round twice and the second round three times (two of which were in Game 7). Three years in a row the Avs missed the playoffs completely, including, most humiliatingly, in 2017, when they won only 22 games. A lesser franchise may have panicked and done something drastic. The Avalanche, who had hired Bednar at the start of that season (after Patrick Roy flounced) when he was a nondescript minor league Calder Cup–winning coach, stayed put.

The team has long featured the enviable duo of Landeskog and MacKinnon, drafted second and first in 2011 and 2013, respectively. That core pair was supplemented by the addition of immediate tentpole defenseman (and Calder/Norris winner) Cale Makar a few seasons later and strategic acquisitions like Kadri, whose 1.23 points per game this season was roughly double his career average, and Artturi Lehkonen, who has scored three game-winners this postseason. The longer they played, the more keenly they understood how hard it is to actually win. “You always expect you’re going to be [in the playoffs] and get a kick at the can every time,” Landeskog told ESPN in 2019, “but you realize pretty fast that it’s not like that, that it’s pretty hard making it. It’s not a guarantee. You gotta earn it.” Since that time, they sure have tried.

There is one big glaring difference between the two teams: Whereas the Avs employ the serviceable Darcy Kuemper in net, he is no analogue of the Lightning’s star goalie, Andrei Vasilevskiy. (The only NHL team in the playoffs who did have a comparable netminder, the New York Rangers, were defeated by Tampa earlier in the postseason.) Vasilevskiy, who has an almost unbelievable number of playoff games under his belt at age 27—triple digits!—has yet to truly thrive during this series. But that can change with one flash of the glove: Sure, he may have been pulled in that Game 2 blowout, but he remains capable of pulling out a game-stealing performance on any given night.

Had a few small things gone differently on Wednesday night, this could be one of those series that still hadn’t even started, as per the oft-repeated sports maxim that a playoff matchup doesn’t really begin until the home team loses a game. Instead, this series now hovers on the brink of being complete.

For years, the Avs have been building, trying to find a way to complete the project. Even last summer, The Athletic reported, Bednar reached out to Cooper to ask for advice on getting over the hump, finding Tampa’s success to be “a perfect blueprint” for what Colorado might be capable of. The Avs have come so far, and now they’re so close, nearer than they’ve been in decades, to reaching their intended heights.

If the Avalanche are to most efficiently capitalize on the sterling silver opportunity before them, they’ll have to do something they haven’t yet done this postseason: clinch a series on home ice. If they don’t win Friday night’s Game 5, it’s not hard to envision the way their path to victory might crumble before them, slowly then all at once. The liminal space between a gentleman’s sweep in five games and facing down the chaos of an impending winner-takes-all Game 7 is remarkably slim: as thin as a skate blade crossing a blue line; as cold as a goal post; as fickle as a swallowed whistle.

So far, though, Colorado isn’t a team with many regrets. Eight different skaters have recorded double-digit points for the team through 18 playoff games. (Two of them, Makar and winger Mikko Rantanen, have contributed ten or more power-play assists alone.) And the team as a whole has rolled through this year’s playoffs in a businesslike manner, coolly sweeping both the Predators and the Oilers and beating the Blues three times on the road. Twice in Game 4 on Wednesday night, the Avs found themselves trailing; twice, they rallied to tie things up. “Obviously, we have a great opportunity here to clinch something great for the team,” Makar said Thursday, “but at the end of the day we just have to focus on ourselves and play our game and then wherever that takes us, it takes us.”

Should the Avs manage to win Friday, it would mark the franchise’s first championship since 2001, the year captain Joe Sakic took the Stanley Cup and immediately handed it to Ray Bourque. If there’s anyone who knows that winning a championship rarely happens overnight, it’s Sakic, who is now the Avalanche GM. His first Cup, in 1996, came nine years after he was first drafted into the NHL, a span of time that is familiar to some of his players. (“I’m going on my ninth year next year,” MacKinnon vented last season after being ousted in the playoffs, “and haven’t won shit.”) Sakic’s second Cup took another five seasons. In a sport that so frequently turns on the tiniest of details, one of Colorado’s biggest competitive advantages over the majority of its peers (although not so much over Tampa) is that the team has a front office so willing and able to see the bigger picture.

I did a lip read of the Avs will they touch it moment. pic.twitter.com/Jy2H84eB0B — Nathan Rudolph (@Nathan__Rudolph) June 7, 2022

In the moments after winning the Western Conference final, the Avs’ leaders talked amongst themselves about what they should do about the Campbell trophy. Some players, like Erik Johnson—the longest-serving Av—had zero interest in touching it. Others weren’t sure. Then, all at once, their heads turned: There was Sakic, walking out of the tunnel. “Just touch the damn thing,” he advised. (It’s what he did back in the day, after all.)

If the Avs do win just one more game over the weekend, whether on Friday night at home or back in Tampa in the event of a Game 6, they will no longer need this sort of hand-holding about how to handle a trophy. They’ll know exactly how to react: with a lil’ sob and, at long last, a big ol’ gap-toothed hockey smile.