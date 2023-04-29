Grading Every Team’s Performance in the 2023 NFL Draft

Arizona Cardinals

Round 1, Pick 6: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Round 2, Pick 41: BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU

Round 3, Pick 72: Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse

Round 3, Pick 94: Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford

Round 4, Pick 122: Jon Gaines II, G, UCLA

Round 5, Pick 139: Clayton Tune, QB, Houston

Round 5, Pick 168: Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn

Round 6, Pick 180: Kei’Trel Clark, CB, Louisville

Round 6, Pick 213: Dante Stills, DE, West Virginia

There’s a lot to like about the Cardinals’ first draft under new GM Monti Ossenfort, as Arizona seemed to focus on adding players at premium positions. After initially trading out of the third pick, Arizona moved up to secure a versatile and athletic offensive tackle in Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State), bolstering a critical position of need. On day two, the Cards grabbed an explosive edge rusher in LSU’s BJ Ojulari, an instinctive corner in Syracuse’s Garrett Williams, and a route-running savant in Stanford wide receiver Michael Wilson. I liked what the team did on day three, too—with both Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe and Louisville nickelback Kei’Trel Clark offering developmental upside. More importantly, Ossenfort did exactly what you’d hope he would do after inheriting a barren, talent-deficient roster. He traded back several times so he could accumulate a bevy of picks—including what could be a high-end first-rounder from Houston in 2024, while also picking up four extra third-rounders, a fourth-rounder, and a fifth-rounder). Overall, this could be a foundation-building draft for a team whose roster has fallen into disrepair over the last few years.

Grade: B+

Atlanta Falcons

Round 1, Pick 8: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Round 2, Pick 38: Matthew Bergeron, T, Syracuse

Round 3, Pick 75: Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State

Round 4, Pick 113: Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

Round 7, Pick 224: DeMarcco Hellams, S, Alabama

Round 7, Pick 225: Jovaughn Gwyn, G, South Carolina

The Falcons certainly kept true to their identity in this draft, using the eighth pick on Texas running back Bijan Robinson. There’s a massive amount of potential opportunity cost with taking a running back that early, and I have to dock them for that—but Robinson is one of the best creators on the ground that we’ve seen out of a running back prospect in the last decade, so he could help to take the load of carrying the offense off of second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder’s shoulders. The Falcons’ second-round pick, Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron, brings smashmouth style in the run game that should be a boost to Atlanta’s run game as well. And Ohio State third-rounder Zach Harrison—a souped up edge rusher with rare length—gives the team another rotational piece on the defensive line. Add in fourth-round cornerback Clark Phillips III on day three, and Atlanta added some good players.

Grade: C+

Baltimore Ravens

Round 1, Pick 22: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Round 3, Pick 86: Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

Round 4, Pick 124: Tavius Robinson, EDGE, Mississippi

Round 5, Pick 157: Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford

Round 6, Pick 199: Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, OL, Oregon

Round 7, Pick 229: Andrew Vorhees, G, USC

The Ravens had a relatively quiet draft and picked just twice in the first three rounds (they gave their second-rounder to Chicago last year in the trade for linebacker Roquan Smith), but I liked what they did with limited capital. Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers, Baltimore’s first-round pick, is a twitchy, dynamic playmaker, who brings some downfield juice and yards-after-the-catch talent to give Lamar Jackson a much-needed boost in the passing game. Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson is an exceptional athlete with sideline-to-sideline speed and a knack for slicing through the line on blitzes. I also liked their Day 3 pick of Stanford cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly, a speedy corner with good size and some playmaking instincts.

Grade: B

Buffalo Bills

Round 1, Pick 25: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

Round 2, Pick 59: O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

Round 3, Pick 91: Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane

Round 5, Pick 150: Justin Shorter, WR, Florida

Round 7, Pick 230: Nick Broeker, OL, Mississippi

Round 7, Pick 252: Alex Austin, CB, Oregon State

The Bills did exactly what I had hoped they’d do in this draft by bolstering their offensive skill player position group with Dalton Kincaid. The former Utah tight end brings high-end movement skills and toughness after the catch, and should be able to give Josh Allen a much-needed boost on passes to the short and intermediate areas. Buffalo got good value in the second round in Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence, a player I had ranked 18th overall on The Ringer’s Big Board. And they addressed their thin linebacker group by grabbing Tulane’s Dorian Williams in the third round. He’s a rangy, aggressive playmaker at the second level. I’m intrigued by day-three pick of Florida receiver Justin Shorter, who gives Buffalo a developmental player with high-end athletic traits.

Grade: B+

Carolina Panthers

Round 1, Pick 1: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Round 2, Pick 39: Jonathan Mingo, WR, Mississippi

Round 3, Pick 80: DJ Johnson, EDGE, Oregon

Round 4, Pick 114: Chandler Zavala, G, North Carolina State

Round 5, Pick 145: Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State

The Panthers secured their quarterback of the future in Alabama’s Bryce Young at no. 1, and that’s really all that matters here. While I love Young’s college tape and think he has some special abilities as a processor, he is a historical outlier because of size, making him a very risky pick. The Panthers had the right idea on day two in trying to get Young some help with Ole Miss receiver Jonathan Mingo, but I thought taking Mingo no. 39 was a big reach—Mingo ranked 90th on my board after failing to post big numbers in any of his four seasons in Oxford. I liked Carolina’s day-three selections of North Carolina State guard Chandler Zavala and Florida State nickel Jammie Robinson, but the success of this draft class will hinge on whether Young is the guy the Panthers think he is—and right now, it doesn’t seem like he has a strong enough supporting cast.

Grade: B-

Chicago Bears

Round 1, Pick 10: Darnell Wright, T, Tennessee

Round 2, Pick, 53: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT, Florida

Round 2, Pick 56: Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

Round 3, Pick 64: Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina

Round 4, Pick 115: Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

Round 4, Pick 133: Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

Round 5, Pick 148: Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

Round 5, Pick 165: Terell Smith, CB, Minnesota

Round 7, Pick 218: Travis Bell, DT, Kennesaw State

Round 7, Pick 258: Kendall Williamson, S, Stanford

The Bears added a massive amount of sheer size to both sides of the trenches. Chicago grabbed a mauling offensive tackle in Tennessee’s Darnell Wright in the first round, giving quarterback Justin Fields a talented pass protector who can also help open up holes in the run game. Chicago turned around on day two and addressed the defensive line, taking a pair of two-gapping block-eaters in Gervon Dexter Sr. (Florida) and Zacch Pickens (South Carolina), to add some much-needed beef to a run defense that gave up 157 rushing yards per game (second worst) and a league-worst 31 rushing touchdowns in 2022. The team also added a pair of highly athletic, aggressive corners in Miami’s Tyrique Stevenson and Minnesota’s Terell Smith, adding to their up-and-coming cornerback group that already includes Kyler Gordon, Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor, and Jaylon Jones. I also liked their selection of Texas running back Roschon Johnson in Round 4, giving the team a rock-solid and versatile back who breaks tackles, catches the ball well, and excels in pass protection. Add in Cincinnati receiver Tyler Scott, a speedster with running back-like toughness after the catch, and the Bears got better this weekend.

Grade: A

Cincinnati Bengals

Round 1, Pick 28: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

Round 2, Pick 60: DJ Turner, CB, Michigan

Round 3, Pick 95: Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

Round 4, Pick 131: Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue

Round 5, Pick 163: Chase Brown, RB, Illinois

Round 6, Pick 206: Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton

Round 6, Pick 217: Brad Robbins, P, Michigan

Round 7, Pick 246: DJ Ivey, CB, Miami

The Bengals had a quietly solid draft after focusing heavily on defense in the early rounds. They nabbed a long, super-athletic edge rusher in the first round in Clemson’s Myles Murphy, who should factor into the team’s pass-rush rotation alongside Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubard, and Joseph Ossai right away. Cincy bolstered their secondary by grabbing a feisty and versatile cover corner in Michigan’s DJ Turner, and later picked a tone-setting safety in Alabama’s Jordan Battle—a duo that should augment a defensive backfield already headlined by Dax Hill, Cam Taylor-Britt, Mike Hilton, and Chidobe Awuzie. I think a couple of Cincinnati’s day-three picks could play roles early on, with Purdue receiver Charlie Jones bringing slot receiver skills and Illinois running back Chase Brown bringing a physical style on the ground.

Grade: B+

Cleveland Browns

Round 3, Pick 74: Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

Round 3, Pick 98: Siaki Ika, DE, Baylor

Round 4, Pick 111: Dawand Jones, T, Ohio State

Round 4, Pick 126: Isaiah McGuire, DE, Missouri

Round 5, Pick 140: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA

Round 5, Pick 142: Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern

Round 6, PIck 190: Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State

The Browns didn’t have a first-round pick because of the Deshaun Watson trade, and were relatively quiet over the first two days of the draft: They added a physical possession receiver in Tennessee’s Cedric Tillman in Round 3, who could give their quarterback a big-bodied target on third downs and in the red zone. Later in the third, they took Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika; he’s a massive, block-eating nose tackle who should be able to rotate with Dalvin Tomlinson in the middle early on. But I really liked the value Cleveland got on day three: Ohio State tackle Dawand Jones has a truly gargantuan frame, giving the Browns a quality backup for right tackle Jack Conklin who could eventually develop into a starter at that spot. Missouri edge Isaiah McGuire was one of my favorite sleepers coming in this draft, offering elite length and plenty of explosiveness as a pass rusher. He should factor in on the team’s defensive end group early in his career.

Grade: C+



Dallas Cowboys

Round 1, Pick 26: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

Round 2, Pick 58: Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

Round 3, Pick 90: DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

Round 4, Pick 129: Viliami Fehoko, EDGE, San Jose State

Round 5, Pick 169: Asim Richards, T, North Carolina

Round 6, Pick 178: Eric Scott Jr., CB, Southern Mississippi

Round 6, Pick 212: Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State

Round 7, Pick 244: Jalen Brooks, WR, South Carolina

The Cowboys went heavy on non-premium positions over the first two days of the draft, grabbing a run-plugging nose tackle in Michigan’s Mazi Smith in the first round before adding tight end Luke Schoonmaker in the second, and off-ball linebacker DeMarvion Overshown in the third. If Smith is able to unlock his high-end athleticism and turn that into better pass-rush production, it would provide a massive boost to this class—but if he’s capped out as an early down rotational player, it’s hard to find a big-impact player in Dallas’s draft haul.

Grade: C-

Denver Broncos

Round 2, Pick 63: Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma

Round 3, Pick 67: Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

Round 3, Pick 83: Riley Moss, CB, Iowa

Round 6, Pick 183: JL Skinner, S, Boise State

Round 7, Pick 257: Alex Forsyth, C, Oregon

The Broncos came into the draft without first- and second-rounders thanks to the Russell Wilson trade, so they were extremely short-handed from the start. But I liked what they did with their limited capital. Former Oklahoma receiver Marvin Mims Jr. is a fun fit for this offense, giving Wilson a moon-ball receiver who can threaten defenses deep. And Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders was a nice value in the third round, giving the team a versatile defender who is capable of lining up both off the ball and on the edge as a pass-rusher. I’m not sure trading a future third-rounder to move up and take Iowa cornerback Riley Moss was the best move, but overall, Denver made the most of their picks.

Grade: C+

Detroit Lions

Round 1, Pick 12: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Round 1, Pick 18: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

Round 2, Pick 34: Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

Round 2, Pick 45: Brian Branch, S, Alabama

Round 3, Pick 68: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Round 3, Pick 96: Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky

Round 5, Pick 152: Colby Sorsdal, OL, William & Mary

Round 7, Pick 219: Antoine Green, WR, North Carolina

The Lions surprised everyone when they reached pretty dramatically for non-premium positions in Round 1, taking Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs at no. 12 and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell at no. 18. They did redeem themselves pretty thoroughly over the final two days, though, adding a playmaking, YAC-creating tight end in Iowa’s Sam LaPorta, a highly instinctive defensive back in Alabama’s Brian Branch, and a developmental backup quarterback in Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker. Hooker, who is recovering from a torn ACL, has the skill set to develop into a starter down the line. It was a real journey following Detroit’s draft, but if the team had shuffled the order in which they took these guys (going Branch→ Gibbs → LaPorta → Campbell with their four picks in the first two rounds) we probably wouldn’t have thought twice about their class.

Grade: B

Green Bay Packers

Round 1, Pick 13: Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

Round 2, Pick 42: Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

Round 2, Pick 50: Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

Round 3, Pick 78: Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

Round 4, Pick 116: Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn

Round 5, Pick 149: Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State

Round 5, Pick 159: Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia

Round 6, Pick 179: Karl Brooks, DL, Bowling Green

Round 6, Pick 207: Anders Carlson, K, Auburn

Round 7, Pick 232: Carrington Valentine, CB, Kentucky

Round 7, Pick 235: Lew Nichols III, RB, Central Michigan

Round 7, Pick 242: Anthony Johnson Jr., S, Iowa State

Round 7, Pick 256: Grant DuBose, WR, Charlotte

The Packers did what the Packers always do in the first round, picking yet another defensive player in Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness. The former Hawkeyes’ standout is a pass-rusher in the mold of Rashan Gary and Preston Smith, and should factor into the team’s rotation early on. On day two, the team finally answered their fans’ pleas, bolstering their skill-player group in support of Jordan Love by grabbing a pair of versatile tight ends in Luke Musgrave (Oregon State) and Tucker Kraft (South Dakota State), along with a twitchy, playmaking receiver in Jayden Reed (Michigan State). GM Brian Gutekunst added another receiver in Virginia Tech’s Dontayvion Wicks in the fifth round—a draft haul that should be a boon for the team’s new signal caller. Green Bay added former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford in the fifth round, too—a huge surprise that early in the draft, and perhaps a result of the success of last year’s Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy. Clifford is, hilariously, three months older than Love, who was drafted in 2020.

Grade: B

Houston Texans

Round 1, Pick 2: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Round 1, Pick 3: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

Round 2, Pick 62: Juice Scruggs, C, Penn State

Round 3, Pick 69: Tank Dell, WR, Houston

Round 4, Pick 109: Dylan Horton, EDGE, TCU

Round 5, Pick 167: Henry To’oTo’o, LB, Alabama

Round 6, Pick 201: Jarrett Patterson, G, Notre Dame

Round 6, Pick 205: Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State

Round 7, Pick 248: Brandon Hill, S, Pitt

The Texans came out of the first round with my two top-ranked players in Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., and while both could turn into foundational players long term, Houston paid a very, very steep price. Houston gave up no. 33 in this draft, plus their 2024 first rounder (and other future late-round picks) in order to move up 10 spots from no. 12 to draft a non-quarterback in Anderson. That’s a huge gamble for a team that won just three games last year—and Houston runs the risk of giving up a top-10 pick in next year’s talent-packed draft. The rest of the draft was a mixed bag. After adding Penn State center Juice Scruggs in the second round, Houston looked to give Stroud more help in the form of 165-pound Houston receiver Tank Dell. I wasn’t a big fan of this pick, considering the bevy of receivers I had ranked higher who were still on the board at the time. I did like the team’s addition of Alabama linebacker Henry To’oTo’o in the fifth round; he’ll give the Texans an experienced playmaker at the linebacker position.

Grade: B+

Indianapolis Colts

Round 1, Pick 4: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Round 2, Pick 44: Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

Round 3, Pick 179: Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

Round 4, Pick 106: Blake Freeland, T, BYU

Round 4, Pick 110: Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern

Round 5, Pick 138: Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

Round 5, Pick 158: Daniel Scott, S, Cal

Round 5, Pick 162: Will Mallory, TE, Miami (FL)

Round 5, Pick 176: Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern

Round 6, Pick 211: Titus Leo, LB, Wagner

Round 7, Pick 221: Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M

Round 7, Pick 236: Jake Witt, T, Northern Michigan

Colts GM Chris Ballard spent the weekend taking a bunch of players with elite physical traits. And I’ve got to be honest, I love almost everything Indy did in this draft, starting with their selection of the highest-upside player in this class, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. The former Gators star lacks experience but has all the tools to develop into a high-level starter. Ballard also added a pair of long-levered, athletic corners in Julius Brents (Kansas State) and Darius Rush (South Carolina), a shifty and explosive slot receiver in Josh Downs (North Carolina), and one of my favorite interior defensive lineman in this draft in Adetomiwa Adebawore (Northwestern). Add in Miami tight end Will Mallory and Northwestern running back Evan Hull, and this Colts team has got a stew going.

Grade: A+

Jacksonville Jaguars

Round 1, Pick 27: Anton Harrison, T, Oklahoma

Round 2, Pick 61: Brenton Strange, TE, Penn StateRound 3, Pick 88: Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn

Round 4, Pick 121: Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida

Round 4, Pick 130: Tyler Lacy, DE, Oklahoma State

Round 5, Pick 136: Yasir Abdullah, LB, Louisville

Round 5, Pick 160: Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

Round 6, Pick 185: Parker Washington, WR, Penn State

Round 6, Pick 202: Christian Braswell, CB, Rutgers

Round 6, Pick 208: Erick Hallett II, CB, Pitt

Round 7, Pick 226: Cooper Hodges, T, Appalachian State

Round 7, Pick 227: Raymond Vohasek, DT, North Carolina

Round 7, Pick 240: Derek Parish, EDGE, Houston

I wasn’t a huge fan of what the Jaguars did over the first two days of the draft. Jacksonville landed a potential future starting left tackle in Oklahoma’s Anton Harrison on day one, but that pick was a bit of a reach per my board (he ranked 50th). I don’t see a ton of upside with the team’s second- and third-round picks either, with Penn State tight end Brenton Strange projecting as an H-back and Auburn running back Tank Bigsby a backup/rotational running back. I did like what the team did on day three, though: Louisville’s Yasir Abdullah adds some juice to the team’s edge rusher/linebacker group; Texas A&M safety Antonio Johnson brings versatility to the defensive backs spot; and Penn State receiver Parker Washington offers yards-after-the-catch talent at receiver.

Grade: C-

Kansas City Chiefs

Round 1, Pick 31: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

Round 2, Pick 55: Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

Round 3, Pick 92: Wanya Morris, T, Oklahoma

Round 4, Pick 119: Chamarri Conner, S, Virginia Tech

Round 5, Pick 166: BJ Thompson, S, Steven F. Austin

Round 6, Pick 194: Keondre Coburn, DT, Texas

Round 7, Pick 250, Nic Jones, CB, Ball State

The Chiefs first-round selection of Kansas State edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah makes a ton of sense, as he’ll give the team another ascending talent on the defensive line to pair with last year’s first-rounder, George Karlaftis. Anudike-Uzomah should see snaps early in his career and contribute against both the run and pass. But the Chiefs’ decision to pick receiver Rashee Rice in the second round was a head-scratcher for me with so many of my higher-rated receivers still on the board. He’ll have to improve his consistency and develop as a more nuanced route runner if he hopes to stand out among a crowded Kansas City receivers group that already features Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Justin Watson, Richie James, and Justyn Ross. Oklahoma tackle Wanya Morris is a solid pick and he should compete right away for snaps at right tackle. Overall, I wasn’t particularly moved by this class for the defending champs.

Grade: C

Los Angeles Chargers

Round 1, Pick 21: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Round 2, Pick 54: Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE, USC

Round 3, Pick 85: Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

Round 4, Pick 125: Derius Davis, WR, TCU

Round 5, Pick 156: Jordan McFadden, OL, Clemson

Round 6, Pick 200: Scott Matlock, DT, Boise State

Round 7, Pick 239: Max Duggan, QB, TCU

The Chargers got some much-needed help for quarterback Justin Herbert in Round 1, selecting TCU playmaker Quentin Johnston at no. 21 overall. Johnston isn’t exactly the type of receiver I was thinking L.A. would add—he’s more of a yards-after-the-catch creator than a true deep threat—but his twitchy athleticism and creativity in space should be a boon for the team’s sluggish offense nonetheless. USC edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu was one of my favorite day-two picks, giving the Chargers a versatile and relentless defensive lineman who can be deployed all over the front. Daiyan Henley is rough around the edges at the linebacker spot, but adds some juice to the team’s second level. And I liked the addition of Johnston’s former TCU teammate, receiver Derius Davis, who does give the team a lid-lifting speedster who can stretch the field. All in all, a solid draft for L.A.

Grade: A-

Los Angeles Rams

Round 2, Pick 36: Steve Avila, G, TCU

Round 3, Pick 77: Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee

Round 3, Pick 89: Kobie Turner, DT, Wake Forest

Round 4, Pick 128: Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia

Round 5, Pick 161: Nick Hampton, EDGE, Appalachian State

Round 5, Pick 174: Warren McClendon, T, Georgia

Round 5, Pick 175: Davis Allen, TE, Clemson

Round 5, Pick 177: Puka Nacua, WR, BYU

Round 6, Pick 182: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU

Round 6, Pick 189: Ochaun Mathis, EDGE, Nebraska

Round 6, Pick 215: Zach Evans, RB, Mississippi

Round 7, Pick 223: Ethan Evans, P, Wingate

Round 7, Pick 234: Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State

Round 7, Pick 259: Desjuan Johnson, DL, Toledo

The Rams had a lot of picks, finishing up the draft with a 14-man class. The team led things off with TCU guard Steve Avila, who could be a starter from day one. Tennessee edge rusher Byron Davis is an older prospect (25 years old), but he’s an athletic marvel, bringing first-step burst as a rusher. Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, drafted in the fourth round, gives Sean McVay a developmental backup to work with, and it wouldn’t be too surprising if he sees some snaps playing behind the less-than-fully-reliable Matthew Stafford in 2023. I’m also a fan of day-three role players Clemson tight end Davis Allen, BYU pass-catcher Puka Nakua, and Ole Miss running back Zach Evans, the latter of whom could push Cam Akers for carries early on. This wasn’t the flashiest group of players for the Rams, and I’m not sure I see a star. But L.A.’s got to rebuild the depth of their roster—and this was a solid start.

Grade: C+

Las Vegas Raiders

Round 1, Pick 7: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Round 2, Pick 35: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Round 3, Pick 70: Byron Young, DT, Alabama

Round 3, Pick 100: Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati

Round 4, Pick 104: Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland

Round 4, Pick 135: Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue

Round 5, Pick 170: Christopher Smith, S, Georgia

Round 6, Pick 203: Amari Burney, LB, Florida

Round 7, Pick 231: Nesa Jada Silvera, DT, Arizona State

I liked what the Raiders did on the first two days of the draft, grabbing an immediate impact player in Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson in the first round before adding another player who projects as an early starter in Round 2 in Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer. Both players add toughness and physicality to their respective sides of the ball, and both should have little trouble hitting the ground running early on. Cincinnati receiver Tre Tucker was an intriguing pick in Round 3; he’s a guy who caught my eye at the Senior Bowl and now gives the Raiders an explosive downfield pass-catcher to complement Davante Adams. Purdue quarterback Aiden O’Connel is a smart pick in the fourth round, too, and now head coach Josh McDaniels has a developmental backup to Jimmy Garoppolo.

Grade: B+

Miami Dolphins

Round 2, Pick 51: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

Round 3, Pick 84: Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

Round 6, Pick 197: Elijah Higgins, WR, Stanford

Round 7, Pick 238: Ryan Hayes, T, Michigan

I’m completely serious when I say that the Dolphins could’ve walked away from this draft with only running back Devon Achane and I would’ve called this class a success. Achane is an extraordinarily explosive speedster who should complement the team’s receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle perfectly. With defenses crowding the middle of the field to take away in-breaking routes, Achane can make his mark on outside stretch runs and screen plays, with home run speed every time he touches the ball. I am also a fan of South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith and think it’s more than worth taking a flier on Stanford’s Elijah Higgins, who is expected to convert from receiver to TE. He’s got seam-stretching speed to develop and Miami can give him time to develop. I’ll ding Miami for their focus on non-premium positions outside cornerback (and a general lack of picks), but overall I like the players they chose.

Grade: B

Minnesota Vikings

Round 1, Pick 23: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Round 3, Pick 102: Mekhi Blackmon, CB, USC

Round 4, Pick 134: Jay Ward, CB, LSU

Round 5, Pick 141: Jaquelin Roy, DT, LSU

Round 5, Pick 164: Jaren Hall, QB, BYU



Round 7, Pick 222: DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB

The Vikings selection of USC receiver Jordan Addison was one of my favorite player-team fits of the first round. The former Biletnikoff Award winner is the perfect complement to Justin Jefferson, and gives Kirk Cousins another reliable separator in high-leverage situations. The team was without a second-round pick thanks to the trade for T.J. Hockenson last season, but the Vikings added some solid depth players late on day two and throughout on day three. LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy should be a rotational contributor early in his career and I’m very intrigued to see if former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall can secure the job as the team’s backup over Nick Mullens. Hall is undersized but he throws a nice deep ball and offers some mobility to make plays out of structure—and he could be a perfect developmental project behind Cousins. Overall, a down-the-fairway draft for Minnesota after their excellent Addison pick.

Grade: C+

New England Patriots

Round 1, Pick 17: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Round 2, Pick 46: Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech

Round 3, Pick 76: Marte Mapu, S, Sacramento State

Round 4, Pick 107: Jake Andrews, C, Troy

Round 4, Pick 112: Chad Ryland, K, Maryland

Round 4, Pick 117: Sidy Sow, G, Eastern Michigan

Round 5, Pick 144: Atonio Mafi, G, UCLA

Round 6, Pick 187: Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU

Round 6, Pick 192: Bryce Baringer, P, Michigan State

Round 6, Pick 210: Demario Douglas, WR, Liberty

Round 6, Pick 214: Ameer Speed, CB, Michigan State

Round 7, Pick 245: Isaiah Bolden, CB, Jackson State

Well, it was a characteristically weird draft class for the Patriots, who picked 12 times—and took both a kicker and punter. I thought New England got one of the biggest steals of the first round in Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who is a day-one starter with elite athleticism and prototype size. I’m a fan of Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White, too—a big, twitchy pass rusher with inside-outside versatility. Sacramento State linebacker/safety Marte Mapu plays like a heat-seeking missile and can range all over the back-seven. And I think taking a flier on former LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte is a worthwhile roll of the dice: He’s a former big-time recruit and was one of the top-ranked college receivers coming into last season, but he fell down draft boards after a disastrous, injury-marred final season for the Tigers. But if he can reclaim some of his early-career form, he’ll be a heist for New England in the sixth. Finally, I’ll say this: He’s a punter, yes, but Bryce Baringer has a howitzer for a leg.

Grade: A

New Orleans Saints

Round 1, Pick 29: Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

Round 2, Pick 40: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

Round 3, Pick 71: Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

Round 4, Pick 103: Nick Saldiveri, OL, Old Dominion

Round 4, Pick 127: Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State

Round 5, Pick 146: Jordan Howden, S, Minnesota

Round 6, Pick 195: A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest

The Saints made some additions to their depleted defensive line, grabbing Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee in the first round before adding Notre Dame edge rusher Isaiah Foskey in the second—with the latter pick representing a sizable reach per my board (he was my 91st ranked player). Former TCU running back Kendre Miller adds depth to the running back position and Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener should fit in nicely as Derek Carr’s backup. But my favorite Saints pick was probably wide receiver A.T. Perry in the sixth round, a great value there for a guy I had ranked 65th on my board. New Orleans added some quality depth players, but I don’t know if there’s a star in this group.

Grade: C-

New York Giants

Round 1, Pick 24: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Round 2, Pick 57: John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

Round 3, Pick 73: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

Round 5, Pick 172: Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma

Round 6, Pick 209: Tre Hawkins III, CB, Old Dominion

Round 7, Pick 243: Jordon Riley, DT, Oregon

Round 7, Pick 254: Gervarrius Owens, S, Houston

The Giants added impact players with their first three picks, grabbing a high-energy cover corner in Maryland’s Deonte Banks, a day-one starting center in John Michael Schmitz, and a field-stretching big-play receiver in Jalin Hyatt. They also picked a solid backup running back in Eric Gray on day two. It’s not going to be a headline-grabbing group, necessarily, but New York got better over the weekend.

Grade: A-

New York Jets

Round 1, Pick 15: Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State

Round 2, Pick 43: Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin

Round 4, Pick 120: Carter Warren, T, Pitt

Round 5, Pick 143: Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pitt

Round 6, Pick 184: Zaire Barnes, LB, Western Michigan

Round 6, Pick 204: Jarrick Bernard-Converse, CB, LSU

Round 7, Pick 220: Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion

The Jets added a rotational pass-rusher in the first round in Iowa State’s Will McDonald IV, but his lack of bulk and advanced prospect age (he’ll turn 24 in June) make him a risky pick to take that early. I am lower on the team’s second-round pick, center Joe Tippman, than most, and thought he struggled to play with leverage at times and fell off too many blocks. I did like the team’s fifth-round selection, running back Israel Abanikanda, who offers breakaway speed as a complement to Breece Hall. And Zack Kuntz is a great seventh-round flier, offering rare speed and explosiveness at the tight end position.

Grade: C-

Philadelphia Eagles

Round 1, Pick 9: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Round 1, Pick 30: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

Round 3, Pick 65: Tyler Steen, T, Alabama

Round 3, Pick 66: Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

Round 4, Pick 105: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Round 6, Pick 188: Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford

Round 7, Pick 249: Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas

What I wrote about the Nolan Smith pick on Thursday night —”They can’t keep getting away with this”—now applies to the Eagles’ entire draft. I loved what Philly did basically from start to finish, and after grabbing both Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in Round 1, they cleaned up the rest of the way: The Eagles added a solid tackle/guard prospect in Alabama’s Tyler Steen and a hard-hitting safety in Illinois’s Sydney Brown on day two, before taking yet another Georgia star in cornerback Kelee Ringo to open day three. Add in the trade with Detroit for running back D’Andre Swift (yes, he also went to Georgia) on Saturday, and the defending NFC champs look like one of the biggest winners of draft weekend.

Grade: A+

Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 1, Pick 14: Broderick Jones, T, Georgia

Round 2, Pick 32: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Round 2, Pick 49: Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

Round 3, Pick 93: Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

Round 4, Pick 132: Nick Herbig, EDGE, Wisconsin

Round 7, Pick 241: Cory Trice, CB, Purdue

Round 7, Pick 251: Spencer Anderson, G, Maryland

The Steelers tried a crazy strategy this year: Picking really good players every time they were on the clock. I loved this team’s haul in Omar Khan’s first draft as general manager, starting off with first-round tackle Broderick Jones and continuing through day three. Former Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was a steal (and a heartwarming story) with the first pick of day two, and I really like the pick of Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton later that round. Each of those first three picks could be starters in Week 1. Georgia tight end Darnell Washington reportedly dropped in the draft because of concerns around the health of his knee, but if healthy, he projects as a perfect complement to Pat Freiermuth—and gives Pittsburgh more blocking power in the run game and on screen passes. Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig is an undersized but explosive pass rusher and Cory Trice is an excellent depth addition at corner.

Grade: A+

Seattle Seahawks

Round 1, Pick 5: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Round 1, Pick 20: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Round 2, Pick 37: Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

Round 2, Pick 52: Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

Round 4, Pick 108: Anthony Bradford, G, LSU

Round 4, Pick 123: Cameron Young, DT, Mississippi State

Round 5, Pick 151: Mike Morris, EDGE, Michigan

Round 5, Pick 154: Olusegun Oluwatimi, G, Michigan

Round 6, Pick 198: Jerrick Reed II, S, New Mexico

Round 7, Pick 237: Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia

The Seahawks had one of my favorite Round 1 hauls in Illinois corner Devon Witherspoon and Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, both of whom should be early contributors and big-impact playmakers. Seattle then did that thing they tend to do and took a probably-too-early running back in Zach Charbonnet in the second round, but overall, the rest of their class filled out nicely. They added a high-intensity edge rusher in Auburn’s Derick Hall, potential future starters on the interior offensive line in LSU’s Anthony Bradford and Michigan’s Olusegun Oluwatimi, and grabbed rotational interior defensive linemen in Mississippi State’s Cameron Young and Michigan’s Mike Morris. They picked Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh in the seventh round for good measure, filling out their running back room with a quality pass-catcher out of the backfield. All in all this looks like a group of players who should see the field for Seattle sooner than later.

Grade: A

San Francisco 49ers

Round 3, Pick 87: Ji’Ayir Brown, CB, Penn State

Round 3, Pick 99: Jake Moody, K, Michigan

Round 3, Pick 101: Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama

Round 5, Pick 155: Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama

Round 5, Pick 173: Robert Beal Jr., EDGE, Georgia

Round 6, Pick 216: Dee Winters, LB, TCU

Round 7, Pick 247: Brayden Willis, TE, Oklahoma

Round 7, Pick 253: Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan

Round 7, Pick 255: Jalen Graham, LB, Purdue

The 49ers were without first and second rounders this year (and were short a third and a fourth) thanks to previous trades for Trey Lance and Christian McCaffrey, so they had little premium capital to work with. But San Francisco ended up picking nine players; my favorite was the third-round selection of Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown. The former Nittany Lions star is a rangy, hard-hitting playmaker with excellent instincts—and he gives the 49ers some excellent depth behind Talanoa Hufanga and Tashaun Gipson. The rest of GM John Lynch’s draft class lacked star power, though—and included a third-round kicker—so it’s tough to give the Niners a big grade this year.

Grade: C-

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 1, Pick 19: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt

Round 2, Pick 48, Cody Mauch, T, North Dakota State

Round 3, Pick 82: YaYa Diaby, EDGE, Louisville

Round 5, Pick 153: SirVocea Dennis, LB, Pitt

Round 5, Pick 171: Payne Durham, TE, Purdue

Round 6, Pick 181: Josh Hayes, S, Kansas State

Round 6, Pick 191: Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska

Round 6, Pick 196: Jose Ramirez, EDGE, Eastern Michigan

I’m dubious of the value of drafting an undersized, two-down interior pass rusher with the 19th pick, but I am a fan of Pitt’s Calijah Kancey, who plays with explosive quickness and powerful hands. North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch fits the mold as a gritty Buccaneers interior lineman—and if you think Mauch reminds you of Bucs center Ryan Jensen, well you’re not the only one. Mauch gives the team a versatile and tough future starter. And I loved the selection of Louisville pass-rusher YaYa Diaby, who has the versatility to line up across the defensive line. Fifth-round tight end Payne Durham (Purdue) and sixth-round receiver Trey Palmer (Nebraska) should see rotational snaps early on, too. All in all, Tampa Bay put together a solid draft class.

Grade: B+

Tennessee Titans

Round 1, Pick 11: Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern

Round 2, Pick 33: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Round 3, Pick 81: Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

Round 5, Pick 147: Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati

Round 6, Pick 186: Jaelyn Duncan, T, Maryland

Round 7, Pick 228: Colton Dowell, WR Tennessee-Martin

The Titans were widely connected to quarterback Will Levis in the first round, and while I was never super high on the former Kentucky quarterback, the fact that Tennessee landed him in the second round feels like a fantastic value. Levis has the tools and toughness to develop into a quality starter, and now he won’t face the same pressure to start right away he would have felt if he had been a first rounder—and that could be a silver lining to his unexpected fall. Additionally, Tennessee was able to land a high-level pass protector in the first round instead, which could give Levis better support down the line. All in all, that series of events looks like a pretty positive outcome for a Tennessee team at a pivot point in 2023. I am also a fan of the team’s third-round running back pick, Tyjae Spears, who adds a lightning element to Derrick Henry’s thunder.

Grade: A-

Washington Commanders

Round 1, Pick 16: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Round 2, Pick 47: Jartavius Martin, S, Illinois

Round 3, Pick 97: Ricky Stromberg, G, Arkansas

Round 4, Pick 118: Braeden Daniels, T, Utah

Round 5, Pick 137: K.J. Henry, EDGE, Clemson

Round 6: Pick 193: Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Kentucky

Round 7: Pick 233: Andre Jones, EDGE, Louisiana

The Commanders are in a weird spot right now, in transition from one owner to the next and without a clear-cut starter at quarterback. So it’s probably no surprise that the team’s draft felt a little bit rudderless, too: In the first round, Washington took a playmaking corner in Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes, who brings takeaway-creating instincts but an outlier lack of bulk (he’s just 166 pounds). I’m a fan of second-rounder Jartavius “Quan” Martin, who has the versatility to play both the safety and nickelback spots. And third-round center Ricky Stromberg could develop into a future starter. But overall, this is a pretty underwhelming haul for a team stuck in organizational limbo.

Grade: C