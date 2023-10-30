The Hot Read, Week 8: Welcome Back, Joe Burrow

This is the Hot Read. In this column, you’ll find everything and anything I found interesting from the NFL Week 8 Sunday action. There’s the stuff that everyone’s talking about, and the stuff that nobody’s talking about; the stuff that makes football incredible, and the stuff that makes football fun. I hope you enjoy it and learn something cool—and if you do, I hope you’re back next week, when we do it all again.

The Big Thing: That’s How the Cincinnati Bengals Are Supposed to Look

A lot happened this past NFL Sunday. If there’s one thing you need to know, it’s this.

Joe Burrow had 19 straight completions against the Niners. The streak started on a third-and-10 conversion to Tee Higgins. Here’s what that play looked like.

This is the Burrow we fell in love with, right? Playmaker Burrow, gamer Burrow, big-moment Burrow. This is the guy who had all of the answers for the Bengals offense, the timely scramble, the off-platform dime.

He was absent for much of the season up to this point. That’s not revisionist history or schematic criticism—Burrow could not do this a few weeks ago. Still recovering from his preseason calf injury, Burrow was refined to the pocket, unable to extend plays. We talked about it in Week 1, after a messy performance in the rain against the Browns: He clearly wasn’t able to play.

Burrow’s calf injury did more than affect his play; it limited what the offense could call. Burrow took a shotgun snap on 98 percent of his Week 1 snaps, a career high (until Week 2, with 98.2 percent). Burrow took at least 94 percent of his snaps from the gun in each of his first six games this season—he has only two such games in the previous three seasons of his career.

With the under-center wing of the offense temporarily shuttered, the Bengals couldn’t run the football very effectively. (It’s schematically tough to run from the gun when you don’t have an option quarterback.) Without an under-center running game, play-action wasn’t as dangerous. Add in Burrow’s immobility, and deep patterns are generally not worth the risk. That’s how the Bengals offense became that quick-passing, dink-and-dunk monstrosity that seemed to hinder its own star quarterback.

Sunday against the Niners? A 77 percent gun rate.

The full offense was back, and Burrow shined. He had an explosive pass on 10.5 percent of his dropbacks, more than double the Bengals’ previous best this season. He had a scramble on 7.9 percent of his dropbacks, another season high. They had a 61 percent success rate—that’s the fourth-best game of Burrow’s career, period.

All of this is good news, but the numbers don’t truly matter. Bengals fans don’t read “10.5 percent explosive pass rate” and feel their butts unclench. (Maybe they do, I dunno.) Nothing can quite match the feeling of just watching Burrow move.

That’s a nimble dude right there. That calf injury (knocks on wood, throws salt over the shoulder, supplicates the football gods) feels like it’s behind us.

This is how Burrow is supposed to look, and once he’s right, the entire Bengals team comes to life. Higgins is making tough catches again. Tyler Boyd is winning his routes. The defense continues to shut down top offenses, as it has always done under defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. For much of the game, this Bengals win felt like all those Bengals wins over the Chiefs or the Ravens from the past few seasons: a tough game decided by a few Burrow heroics and timely turnovers.

The Bengals are 4-3, and with a mighty fine Ravens team that sits atop the division at 6-2 (and the Browns and Steelers both still in the 4-3 ranks), their path to the playoffs is anything but easy. They can’t afford to make mistakes down the stretch, and they have the fourth-toughest remaining schedule in the NFL. But independent of any playoff odds or current records, this Bengals team, for the first time all season, looks like the team of consecutive AFC championships.

Welcome back, Bengals.

The Little Things

It’s the little things in football that matter the most—zany plays, small victories, and some laughs. Here’s where you can find them.

1. ACTUALLY THROWING the RB vertical

Jaguars-Steelers was a total slopfest. (Not even the fun kind of slopfest, like Giants-Jets, where you can laugh at all the bad plays. It was just sad and messy.)

The one touchdown that the Jaguars scored in this game, however, was sick.

A lot of teams run empty sets with running backs flexed out wide. Not a lot of teams throw a vertical route to that running back. Since 2021, for example, Aaron Jones has run this vertical route 22 times—he’s been targeted three times, with no catches. Alvin Kamara: nine routes, one target. Cordarrelle Patterson is the “running back” with the most such targets on this route (seven) and he doesn’t really count.

Trevor Lawrence said as much in his presser: “I don’t know if we’ve ever thrown the ball to that running back out there.”

Lawrence is right. And because teams usually don’t throw this route, the deep-half safety is playing real low, and Lawrence—who has made a habit of just deciding to do something on a play you’re not really supposed to do when he thinks it will work—decides he’s just gonna throw the vertical to Travis Etienne Jr.

This was the big play that put the Jags out of reach of the anemic Steelers offense. The Jags are now 6-2, which is the second-best start in franchise history and tied for the best record in the AFC; they’ve won five in a row after a 1-2 start. Their wins haven’t been perfect, but knowing how to win ugly is a valuable thing.

2. A HANDS TEAM featuring a guy once meme’d for dropping footballs

The Ravens were probably never going to lose to the Cardinals anyway, but it’s nice to get a live look at your hands team in an onside kick situation.

Here’s the Ravens hands team, with WR Nelson Agholor in position to field the onside kick. It went … well, just about as well as anyone who has watched football in the past few years would expect a Nelson Agholor hands team rep to go.

3. THE UPCOMING FREE AGENCY of Kirk Cousins

The Kirk Cousins injury totally blows. A reported Achilles tear, it is a big thing in the worst way. Cousins has been playing real solid football for the Vikings, having grown from a Shanahan-possessed play-action merchant to a fully functional veteran quarterback capable of some thermonuclear performances like the one we saw last Monday night against the 49ers.

Cousins has also been a shining example of availability. He has played every game since 2015 save for two: a starters rest day, and a positive COVID test. Out of 136 possible regular-season games, he’s played 134. Cousins was a trade-deadline darling for much of October, and as those rumors died, became a potential free agent target—quite the rare thing for a quarterback in the NFL. That would be a big thing, too: where Kirk landed for the twilight of his career.

But now, Cousins is a 35-year-old on an expiring contract who will be coming off of an Achilles tear. A complete and tragic turn of events both for Kirk’s 2023 season with the still-fighting Vikings, and for whatever seasons he had left—in Minnesota or elsewhere. Here’s hoping he bounces back.

4. THE IMPORTANCE of washing your hands

A lot of people will want to make the Broncos beating the Chiefs a thing. And it was a thing! The Broncos haven’t beaten the Chiefs since 2015, and Patrick Mahomes has beaten his divisional rivals in their home stadium in, oh, every game he’s ever played against them. Streaks were snapped on Sunday! It’s true!

But in terms of actual importance, the no. 1 thing we learned about the Chiefs is that they need to pony up for a hotel room for Mahomes whenever his family catches the flu next season.

Patrick Mahomes has the flu.

He was feeling sick on Saturday. He has been receiving IVs both yesterday and today. He is not feeling great, but he will play, per source. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 29, 2023

Apparently, Mahomes’s wife and kids were sick before he was, and he fought through nasty symptoms yesterday to play under the weather Sunday. He never looked right (nor did the Chiefs offensive line, which might be more of a thing)—but when a shocking upset occurs in the NFL, I subscribe to Occam’s Razor. The simplest explanation for why the Broncos beat the Chiefs? Because the star quarterback was sick.

The Zag: Dak Is Playing Like a Super Bowl Quarterback

I tend to be a little contrarian. It’s not so much a personal choice as it is an occupational hazard. Here’s where I’ll plant my flag.

Here’s how being Dak Prescott goes.

Step 1: Play objectively good football.

This is homeostasis for Prescott. He’s a good quarterback. That’s why he shredded the Giants defense in Week 1 and then did it again to the Jets in Week 2 (it is the Jets’ worst defensive performance against the pass this season by expected points added, and it isn’t close).

Step 2: Play objectively good football but get blamed for a loss anyway.

This was the Cardinals game in Week 3—you remember, the one game the Cardinals have won all season? The one where the Cowboys went to the red zone four times in the second half and scored, like, six points? Prescott largely played good football that day, but he threw a gnarly pick to end the doomed comeback effort and accordingly got disproportionate blame for what was just a bad team performance.

Step 3: Trick Ben into defending you.

Self-explanatory step here.

Step 4: Absolutely lose your mind on prime-time television, play a terrible game, make Ben look very silly, and invite tons of national criticism because of your very visible struggles.

You remember when the 49ers beat the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football 42-10? It feels like ages ago, because the Niners have lost every game since. But Prescott and the Cowboys passing offense were terrible that night, and accordingly, the same questions Prescott endures every season sprouted back into the daylight. Is he good enough to win a championship? Was he worth the contract?

And here comes my favorite step.

Step 5: Go directly back to playing objectively good football, which nobody will notice, and cause Ben to tear his hair out.

And that’s where we are now. Over the past two games, Prescott has been playing $40 million football; Super Bowl–caliber football. He’s worked the short and intermediate areas with precise, risk-averse throws. He’s hit tight windows to a number of receivers. He’s cashed in on the special chemistry that he has with CeeDee Lamb: a chemistry few quarterback–wide receiver duos have leaguewide.

Here are a few highlights.

On the season (including the Cardinals and 49ers games that were planted to ruin my flawless record of correct takes), Prescott is sixth in EPA per dropback and eighth in success rate. Still by success rate: He is third in the NFL when pressured and first when blitzed. Prescott quarterbacks at an extremely high level, and when he is on—which is most of the time—he looks like a quarterback who can power a Super Bowl run.

I’ll be curious to see if the Cowboys are truly quiet at the deadline, as team president/general manager/overlord/oil baron Jerry Jones has loudly promised. I’d love to see them punch up the secondary or offensive line depth; even their pass-catching group could use an improvement. But even if they don’t, I am not counting out a team whose quarterback plays this well until I see them well and truly removed from the postseason race.

(Mostly Real) Awards

I’ll hand out some awards. Most of them will be real. Some of them won’t be.

Offensive Rookie of the Year (of the Week): Titans QB Will Levis

Well, well, well! OK, young man!

Levis’s stat sheet—238 yards on 29 attempts, with four touchdowns to boot—is a bit more impressive than the actual bulk of his play. One DeAndre Hopkins touchdown came on my favorite play in football—obvious offensive pass interference—and another came on a sick double move. It’s tough to credit Levis much on those throws, besides crediting him with knowing who deserves the bulk of his targets downfield: Hopkins.

On a play like this, though? We can see what made Levis an important quarterback in the predraft process.

Double-check the distance on that throw, because Levis made it look far easier than it should have been: stepping backward into the bucket on the 44-yard line, outside the right hash; dropping it into the bucket in the end zone, outside the left numbers. All with a flick of the wrist.

Kudos to Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, who knew where Levis’s bread was buttered: arm talent. He protected the rookie quarterback in his first career start by giving him downfield routes and asking him to rip off chunk gains instead of building methodical drives, and Levis delivered.

In his first career start, Will Levis threw 3 of the 10 longest touchdown passes by air distance this season.



47-yard TD to D. Hopkins: 56.1 yards (4th)

33-yard TD to N. Westbrook-Ikhine: 55.2 yards (5th)

61-yard TD to D. Hopkins: 51.7 yards (8th)



Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/goNMVDsw9X — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 29, 2023

I’m excited to see more of Levis, a player I thought was a mighty fine quarterback prospect coming into the NFL draft. In one game, he’s made it abundantly clear that he should be the developmental quarterback of interest in Tennessee.

Offensive Player of the Year (of the Week): Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins

I have a rule: Score three touchdowns, become the Offensive Player of the Year (of the Week). Hopkins, who was the subject of trade rumors up until Sunday’s kickoff, reestablished himself as a takeover receiver with his performance against the Atlanta Falcons: four catches, 128 yards, and three scores.

If there were even wisps of a notion of trading Hopkins away in the Tennessee front office, I imagine they’ve been resoundingly quelled.

The “Being the Other Guy Who Scored Three Touchdowns” Award: Ravens RB Gus Edwards

The Gus Bus chugged along nicely against the Cardinals defense, with 19 carries for 80 yards and three scores. I find Edwards a much more reliable player than Justice Hill, the other back who has seen increased playing time following the injury to JK Dobbins.

The Ravens are poking around for running back additions at this year’s trade deadline, but I don’t think it’s a dire need. Gus can more than handle standard running back duties.



The “Being the Other Guy Who Is Having a Record-Setting Season at Wide Receiver” Award: Eagles WR A.J. Brown

Brown broke a Calvin Johnson record Sunday, posting his sixth consecutive game with at least 125 receiving yards; the previous high was five straight, co-owned by Megatron and Pat Studstill. (Eagles fans have taken to calling Brown “Megajawn” in response, which is really delightful.)

The attention on Brown’s season suffers a bit from the fact that Tyreek Hill has more receiving yards through eight games than anyone has had since Super Bowls were introduced (which is fair), but let me say this: Hill is not playing any better ball than Brown is. They are both WR1 for all intents and purposes.

Both are physically dominant (Hill via speed, Brown via strength) and functionally uncoverable as a result. Both will be as productive as their quarterback wills them to be in any game. Brown caught eight of eight targets in this game! One hundred thirty yards and two scores, and he’d probably have produced more if Jalen Hurts just threw him a couple prayer balls for fun.

Brown’s recent stretch of production also teaches a valuable lesson to any youths reading this column. Brown’s record-setting stretch started in Week 3, immediately after a Week 2 sideline … discussion with quarterback Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni amid a measly 29-yard outing.

What is the lesson? Always complain. Whine. If you aren’t getting what you want, carp and bewail and bellyache and grouse. Brown did it, and he has 831 receiving yards in the past six weeks. Do you want 831 receiving yards over the next six weeks? Then start grumbling.

The “This Young Man Can Play” Award: Cowboys CB DaRon Bland

No defensive player leaguewide has two touchdowns this year. A lot have one touchdown, and one has three: That’s Cowboys cornerback Bland.

Bland is sick. He’s usually a nickelback but has been lining up outside following Trevon Diggs’s injury, and it hasn’t fazed him in the slightest. This is a second-year player—a fifth-rounder who was forced into playing time last season and won the job on talent alone. Since the start of last season, Bland leads the NFL in interceptions, with nine—he has 200 fewer snaps than second place (Justin Simmons) and 500 fewer than third and fourth place (Jessie Bates III and Tariq Woolen, respectively).

The Cowboys defense lost one of its stars and hasn’t missed a beat. How? Because of this cat. Get to know the name.

The Weekly Cool George Pickens Play Award: Steelers WR George Pickens

Someone please put the Mario jump sound effect on this and send it back to me.

Thank you in advance.

My Dream Trade Deadline

You’re reading this on Monday morning. (If you’re reading this on Sunday night, you’re a sicko—but then again, I’m awake with you, having just finished the piece, so why am I throwing stones from my glass house?)

Anyway. For the next 32 or so hours, NFL teams are able to trade players. This is the last chance for every team to add a really good player—not a fake good player, but an actual good one—before the Super Bowl. That’s a big deal!

The NFL trade deadline has become increasingly active over recent seasons, as teams become more willing to get aggressive to maximize winning windows. I couldn’t love that more. Consider the impact that Roquan Smith has had on the Ravens defense (which is first in EPA per drive since he was acquired) or Christian McCaffrey has had on the 49ers offense (which is third in EPA per drive since he was acquired). This is a time to go after good players.

Considering where the rumor mill currently stands on key players and potential buyers, here’s my ideal trade deadline over the next day and a half.

Patriots pass rusher Josh Uche to the Jaguars

Uche is a nifty player. As dangerous of a speed rusher as the league has, Uche has the ability to convert speed to power and win with bull rushes. That is to say: He isn’t a one-trick player, and can be relied upon to generate consistent pressure no matter what sort of offensive tackle he faces. Since the start of last season, Uche is second only to the Jets’ Bryce Huff in pressure rate.

The Jags already have a top edge rusher in Josh Allen, and last year’s no. 1 draft pick Travon Walker is a valuable player on run downs, so Uche could fill the same role in Jacksonville that he fills in New England: designated pass rusher. With Uche on the field, Allen would be harder to neutralize (not that he’s been neutralized much this season), and the already stingy Jaguars defense would get a deeper stable for a hopeful playoff run.

Uche and Allen are both in contract years—but that’s tomorrow’s problem. Today, Uche is the perfect sort of addition to the Jaguars’ pass rushing room.

Commanders pass rusher Montez Sweat to the Falcons

This is reportedly in the works, and I’m already emotionally committed.

Falcons have offered a third-round pick for Commanders DE Montez Sweat; whether a trade there or elsewhere happens could depend on whether Commanders win or lose today. https://t.co/ZtEuTzFgUR — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 29, 2023

The Commanders lost on Sunday, and I’d be shocked if they keep both Sweat and Chase Young on the roster past the deadline. I’d prefer to see them move Young and keep Sweat, who is the better of the two players in my opinion.

But as an admitted Falcons believer who wrote in this column not one week ago that the offense was playing well (they quasi-benched their starting quarterback on Sunday), I’m determined that they get Sweat. Sweat is a ginormous defensive end: 6-foot-6, 85-inch wingspan. You know who loves ginormous defensive ends? Ryan Nielsen, the Falcons defensive coordinator and former defensive line coach for the Saints.

The Falcons are currently playing Calais Campbell on the edge (he is a defensive tackle) along with Lorenzo Carter (big guy) and rookie Zach Harrison (very big guy). That is a good rotation, but it lacks punch. Sweat would fit their mold while also providing the one-on-one winner they desperately need on clear pass rush downs.

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne to the Chiefs

I said this during Sunday’s game, and I meant it: I wasn’t sold on the idea that the Chiefs would trade for a wide receiver until I saw the Skyy Moore drop against the Broncos.

On 4th & 3 in Denver territory, #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes drops a great pass to WR Skyy Moore in the end zone...but it's dropped.#ChiefsKingdom #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/pneBCcQiCJ — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 29, 2023

Fourth-and-2, divisional opponent on the road, absolute teardrop from your franchise quarterback, and the young man just can’t reel it in.

The Chiefs already added one receiver on the cheap in Mecole Hardman, for whom the Jets could find no use. The room is getting very crowded, so I don’t think the Chiefs will make a trade unless they can send a young wide receiver away—maybe that’s Moore, who has the hybrid RB/WR build that Bill Belichick would seemingly be interested in. And Bourne? Bourne is a classic example of a “QB-friendly” wide receiver—he is where he’s supposed to be, when he’s supposed to be there, and catches the passes that are tough over the middle.

Mahomes doesn’t need more deep threats or speedy YAC guys. He just needs a guy who will do what he asks.

Also

Some more that I like, I just don’t have the word count for: