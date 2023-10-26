Kyler Murray’s Getting Ready to Play Again. Will It Be for the Cardinals?

Kyler Murray is playing football again. Well, he’s practicing football again. The Arizona Cardinals’ highly paid quarterback returned to practice last week for the first time since suffering an ACL tear late in the 2022-23 season. Coach Jonathan Gannon says Murray is day-to-day, but the team’s Week 10 game against the Atlanta Falcons is his target return date, according to reports. Murray’s return should be seen as a momentous occasion—a star quarterback back in action after a 10-month layoff. Instead, it just feels a little awkward, for a number of reasons.

The first is that Arizona isn’t exactly operating like a team that’s overly concerned with winning football games at the moment. That’s not to say the Cardinals are tanking: Look into Gannon’s eyes and tell me that man has a cynical bone in his body. He’s making laser sounds just seconds into a conversation with a complete stranger! He’s trying his hardest to win, but rebuilding the roster has taken precedence this year. Arizona said goodbye to veteran stars like J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins, Isaiah Simmons, and Byron Murphy this offseason and made little effort to replace them. And instead of holding on to the no. 3 pick in April’s draft, the Cardinals traded back to accumulate more picks for the future. Gannon says the word “rebuild” makes him cringe—talk about a pot-kettle situation—but I’m struggling to come up with a better word.

The second reason is that the last time we saw Murray in a game for the Cardinals, the team had a different coach and a different general manager—both of whom seemed to have a somewhat hostile relationship with the quarterback. Before Murray signed a five-year, $230 million extension in 2022, he had a public spat with the front office and scrubbed his social media accounts of any mention of the Cardinals. Then, once he did sign the contract, it was leaked that the deal included a clause that required Murray to do at least four hours of film study per week—something that would be seen as a red flag for any position, but especially for a quarterback.

Finally, the Cardinals and first-year general manager Monti Ossenfort are the proud owners of six picks in the first three rounds of next year’s draft. And with a 1-6 record, Arizona is currently a half game behind Carolina in the race for the top spot in the draft order. Next year’s class features (at least) two blue-chip quarterback prospects, including a supposedly generational talent in USC’s Caleb Williams, so you can understand why many people assume Murray may not be a part of the team’s plans for the future. And if the Cardinals do want to move on, the October 31 trade deadline presents a natural opening. NFL teams don’t typically trade productive franchise quarterbacks with first-round pedigrees, especially ones locked into long-term deals. But this case is a bit more complicated.

A fact that’s easy to forget in all the mess of Arizona’s past few seasons is that Murray is still really freaking good at football. Murray has been overlooked a lot lately because he has missed the first half of this season and was stuck in Kliff Kingsbury’s Potemkin-ass offense in the years before that. But during the two seasons before Murray’s injury-shortened 2022 campaign, only six quarterbacks had a better success rate on dropbacks and only eight averaged more yards per play, per TruMedia. And he did that through a unique blend of playmaking, arm talent, and accuracy. We’ve seen smaller quarterbacks succeed in the NFL before, but not in the ways Murray has early in his career. It hasn’t even been a full two years since the Cardinals were sitting at 8-1 and Murray was a leading MVP candidate. I mean, just watch this highlight video of the then-24-year-old doing unreal stuff on the field.

Every Big-Time Throw from Kyler Murray (2021) pic.twitter.com/KMsXYchIET — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) June 29, 2022

The list of quarterbacks capable of making those plays is short, and none of the other guys on it have had their capacity to lead a team questioned as much as Murray. When the reports about the homework clause dropped, an old interview in which Murray admitted he didn’t watch much film in his free time popped back up, which didn’t help the perception that he wasn’t a hard worker. “I think I was blessed with the cognitive skills to just go out there and just see it before it happens,” he told The New York Times in 2021. “I don’t sit there for 24 hours and break down this team and that team and watch every game because, in my head, I see so much.”

While that may sound like a guy who’s trying to skip out on extra work, there’s plenty of film to back up his claims. Even when the Cardinals offense was humming along under Kingsbury, it was at its best when Murray was out there just vibing rather than rigidly adhering to the play design. In 2020 and 2021, Murray and Arizona got off to fast starts thanks to the quarterback’s improvisation skills. But when defenses eventually adjusted, Kingsbury struggled to find solutions other than “Make a play, Kyler,” which contributed to the idea that Murray couldn’t play in a more prototypical NFL passing game.

While I wouldn’t be worried that Murray isn’t preparing for games like Peyton Manning or Tom Brady, the difference between him and those guys that does concern me is size. The elephant in the room is that Murray, at 5-foot-10 and 207 pounds, is small for an NFL quarterback. And the early part of his career has been derailed by issues that smaller passers tend to have, like injuries and the need to bail from the pocket to get a clearer picture of the field. All the film study in the world won’t help him see over the pass rush, nor will it keep him healthy.

But if the top concerns about Murray’s game are size and comfort in the pocket, then I’m not sure Caleb Williams makes a lot of sense as a replacement. Williams, who’s generously listed at 6-foot-1, routinely bails out of clean pockets. Playing with an underwhelming supporting cast at USC this season, Williams has abandoned structure more often than he did in 2022, which has led to disappointing results for the projected top pick in next year’s draft. His Trojans have lost two consecutive games, to Notre Dame and Utah, and Williams has thrown just one touchdown since the beginning of October while tossing three picks and taking nine sacks. If you watched any of the 2022 Cardinals season, the “abandoning structure” piece of that description should sound familiar. And if these struggles continue for Williams, he could lose both the “generational” and “QB1” labels scouts have attached to him before the draft rolls around.

So swapping out Murray for Williams, or even North Carolina’s Drake Maye—who isn’t having the best month either and relies on his athleticism just as much as Williams and Kyler—may not be the immediate upgrade many assume it would be. And the financial implications of moving off Murray’s cumbersome deal would offset the perks of having a starting quarterback on a cheap rookie contract. Trading Murray at any point before the offseason would leave Arizona with a $46 million dead cap charge for 2024, making an in-season deal nearly impossible unless the Cardinals split the tab with his new team.

The list of teams desperate enough to make a franchise-altering trade for an undersized quarterback who’s coming off of a major knee injury isn’t very long, so there wouldn’t be much of a market, anyway. The Jets are dedicated to Aaron Rodgers, who, despite his Week 1 Achilles injury, is seemingly dedicated to playing again this season. The Browns couldn’t move on from Deshaun Watson if they wanted to. Commanders coach Ron Rivera says the team’s top priority is developing Sam Howell. And if Falcons coach Arthur Smith decided to end the Desmond Ridder experiment, there’s no way he would trade for Murray with his old pal Ryan Tannehill also available for a more reasonable price.

I’d throw Las Vegas out there as a possible landing spot—it’s where Murray’s old baseball team ended up—but I’m not sure Mark Davis can afford him. The Pats and Bucs are both stuck in cap turmoil after throwing cash around in recent offseasons, which worked out for Tampa Bay but not New England, so while their owners have the cash to make a deal work, cap space is another matter. The hard part about making a trade is that you need at least one other team to cooperate.

Murray could certainly attempt to force his way out of Arizona—if he had any lingering issues from the contract talks or didn’t buy into the vision of his new coach and general manager. But that could alter the market, and with the deadline just days away, there are no signs that Murray wants out. There have been no reports about his desire to be moved. No seeds have been planted by his agent—at least not publicly. If the groundwork for a trade is being laid, everyone involved is doing a damn good job of keeping it quiet.

So it seems like the most likely outcome is for Murray to play out the rest of the season and remind Arizona why it drafted him first in 2019 and later gave him a contract worth a quarter of a billion dollars. The coaching staff is already singing his praises, going out of its way to mention how studious and attentive Murray has been in team meetings. And there have been several shots of Murray on the sideline during Cardinals games, wearing a headset and locked into the action. Maybe I’m a sucker for a happy ending, but this doesn’t look or sound like a couple that’s headed for a split anytime soon.