Offseason Stories We Missed and Gronk Retires

Danny, Danny, and Craig talk Russell Wilson in Denver and Zach Wilson and Mac Jones kicking off best-shape-of-my-life season

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
We are BACK from summer vacation to revisit all of the fantasy football story lines we missed over the past month. We start with the news of Rob Gronkowski retiring from football, whether we think he’ll return, and where he sits among the all-time tight ends. Then we show-and-tell our favorite media stories from the fantasy football offseason, including Leonard Fournette and Najee Harris showing up to camp overweight, Zach Wilson and Mac Jones kicking off best-shape-of-my-life season, and Russell Wilson’s first months in Denver. We then finish by answering a listener’s email.

(1:37) — Gronk retires
(7:42) — Lenny and Najee bulk up
(13:27) — BSOML guys
(26:30) — Russell Wilson in Denver
(39:09) — Listener emails

Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Draft Guide!

If you have any questions or thoughts, please email us at ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

