NFL Power Rankings: New York Football on the Rise in Week 7

The Buffalo Bills are still the best team in the NFL, but the rest of the league is mired in parity. Both the New York Giants and New York Jets are two of the eight teams with at least four wins this season, and have catapulted up the rankings, from 27th and 28th, respectively, in my preseason power rankings to the top half of the league. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers continue their freefall after back-to-back losses against both aforementioned New York teams.

1. Buffalo Bills (5-1, last week’s ranking: 1)

I said this two weeks ago and I’ll say it again: Josh Allen is the NFL’s best player and should be a runaway favorite for league MVP. After a stunning, otherworldly display in the Bills’ 24-20 win over the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Allen ranks first among all qualifying quarterbacks in EPA per dropback (0.30) and is tied for first in passing touchdowns (17). On Sunday he was the best quarterback on a field that included Patrick Mahomes—a true alien.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (6-0, last week: 3)

Jalen Hurts ranks just 15th in EPA per dropback (-0.01) and 15th in yards per attempt (6.95) over the last three weeks, but mediocre passing numbers haven’t mattered. Starting offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata have both missed time due to injuries, but that hasn’t mattered. The team ranks 24th in point differential in second halves (minus-22) and 29th in the fourth quarter alone (minus-25), but, again, it hasn’t mattered.

When Hurts does miss throws, Miles Sanders and the running game can pick up the slack. If the offense can’t create explosives downfield, Dallas Goedert and A.J. Brown can make plays after the catch. The run defense ranks just 27th in yards per carry allowed (4.99), but the pass defense ranks second in opponent net yards per attempt (4.93). It’s complementary, undefeated football in a league where no one else can claim such a feat.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (4-2, last week: 2)

Bills cornerback Taron Johnson secured a game-clinching interception to prevent any final-minute heroics from Patrick Mahomes and hand the Chiefs their second loss of the season, but Kansas City is still a clear no. 2 in the AFC. Mahomes is 1B to Allen’s 1A among quarterbacks right now, and that will keep the teams on a trajectory to the AFC championship game regardless of the supporting cast. Still, if Mahomes is tasked with beating the Bills in Buffalo come late January, he’ll have a tough time doing so—especially when the rest of the team isn’t giving him a ton of help. Kansas City’s offensive line ranks 28th in pressure rate allowed (36.5 percent), and the defense ranks 29th in success rate (52.9 percent) through Week 6.



4. Minnesota Vikings (5-1, last week: 8)

I have no idea what to do with the Vikings right now. The offense and defense are middle-of-the-pack in terms of efficiency. Kirk Cousins ranks 21st in EPA per dropback (-0.04) and still hasn’t rid himself of the can’t-get-it-done-in-prime-time label after his disastrous Week 2 performance against the Eagles on Monday Night Football. But Minnesota is 5-1 in a parity-ridden league where 63 percent (20 of 32) of the teams have two or three wins through Week 6.

The Vikings are currently priced at -290 to win the NFC North and the only NFC team after the Eagles with a win total currently set above 10.5 on FanDuel. It’s a long road ahead with 11 games remaining in the season, but the path to the no. 2 seed in the NFC is theirs to lose right now.

5. Baltimore Ravens (3-3, last week: 4)

In the Ravens’ three losses, they’ve trailed for a combined 1 minute and 58 seconds. In the team’s Week 6 road matchup against the Giants, Baltimore led 20-10 with 12:54 remaining in the fourth quarter before committing two turnovers and allowing 14 unanswered points to lose in regulation. Lamar Jackson threw a costly interception in a panic after a bad snap and then fumbled on a strip by rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux after Thibodeaux beat backup tackle Patrick Mekari, who entered the game when Morgan Moses was carted off in the second quarter.

“We just keep beating ourselves up,” Jackson told reporters after the game. “Our opponents are NFL teams, they’re good. But I feel we’re just beating ourselves with mistakes here and there.”

Jackson, his looming contract situation, and even his mom are all fielding unjust criticism. The offense is overtly too dependent on him to be a superhero for four quarters every week, and defenses are catching on. Injuries to Moses, running back J.K. Dobbins, and top receiver Rashod Bateman haven’t made things any easier, but nearly every team is licking some wounds by now. After ranking sixth in offensive EPA per drive through the first three weeks of the season, Baltimore ranks 18th in the same statistic in weeks 4-6.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (4-2, last week: 7)

The Chargers are extremely fortunate that sixth-round rookie Ja’Sir Taylor forced a muffed punt and set up the ensuing game-winning field goal in overtime against the Broncos on Monday Night Football. Justin Herbert recorded season highs in dropbacks (61) and completions (37) in the 19-16 win, but he couldn’t make anything happen downfield. He finished the game with just 238 passing yards, zero touchdowns and a pick; his 4.18 yards per attempt average was a season low and ranked 27th among starting quarterbacks in Week 6.

Herbert will rebound, but the Bolts’ concerns on early downs are ongoing. The Chargers are moving the chains on first downs just 15.6 percent of the time, which is the fourth-lowest rate in the NFL. They’ve also faced 91 third downs this season, three more than any other team in the league through Week 6. Chasing explosives on first and second down to avoid living on third down is paramount for the team’s postseason aspirations.

7. Cincinnati Bengals (3-3, last week: 9)

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase have to play hero ball every week for the Bengals to move the ball offensively. The early-down offense ranks 29th in EPA per play (-0.10) and 30th in first-down conversion percentage (15.3). Among the 28 running backs in the league with at least 60 carries this season, Joe Mixon ranks last in yards after contact per attempt (2.06), and the offense as a whole ranks 29th in EPA per rush (-0.15). There are many places to point the finger: At the offensive line; at conservative play caller Zac Taylor; at Mixon; hell, even at Burrow when he holds the ball too long and takes bad sacks. All of it is leading to an offense highly dependent on unsustainable third- and fourth-down efficiency. Burrow ranks fifth in EPA per dropback on third and fourth downs (0.31), and Chase shares the league lead in first-down receptions on such downs (11), but the early-down offense simply has to get better to avoid collapsing under regression in future weeks.

8. Miami Dolphins (3-3, last week: 6)

There are carnival rides with fewer twists, turns, highs, and lows than the Dolphins’ quarterback room this season. Among the 31 signal callers with 120 or more dropbacks through Week 6, Tua Tagovailoa ranks third in EPA per dropback (0.26), behind only Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. But Tagovailoa has only played in four of the team’s six games and missed time due to injury in two of his four starts. Backups Teddy Bridgewater and seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson have filled in sporadically while dealing with injuries of their own over the last three weeks, and the Dolphins have lost all three games.

But they’re still moving the ball amidst the quarterback carousel. In weeks 4-6, Miami ranked ninth in yards per game (377) and sixth in passing yards per game (279). That’s a proverbial tip of the cap to first-year head coach Mike McDaniel and his high-flying receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who rank first and fifth in yards per route run, respectively. McDaniel and the team’s speed at receiver isn’t going anywhere regardless of who’s under center in South Florida.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3, last week: 5)

Tom Brady is very rightfully frustrated. The Buccaneers have dropped three of their last four games, two of them by a combined four points against the Packers and Steelers, all while Brady has managed top-10 marks in EPA per dropback (0.10) and adjusted net yards per attempt (6.9). In that same four-game stretch, he ranks fourth in passing yards on throws made 10-plus yards downfield (497). Brady is still Brady, but the supporting cast just isn’t holding up its end of the bargain.

Running back Leonard Fournette, who ranks sixth in the league in total carries (95), ranks 25th in yards per carry (3.6) and 26th in yards after contact per carry (2.4). And Tampa Bay receivers rank 28th in yards after the catch per reception (4.6). Brady needs more out of this group to avoid weekly screaming spectacles on the sideline.

10. New York Giants (5-1, last week: 16)

I’ve been at the front of the increasing “Brian Daboll is freaking awesome” movement since the Giants’ Week 1 win over Tennessee, when the first-year head coach animatedly got after QB Daniel Jones and went for the gutsy go-ahead two-point conversion. But that guy Daboll was screaming at weeks ago is deserving of some overdue praise, too.

The Giants are the only NFL team without a 200-yard receiver (Richie James leads the team with 189 yards). The offensive line has allowed pressure on 46.6 percent of dropbacks, the second-highest rate in the league. Yet, Jones has still managed the 13th-ranked EPA per dropback average (0.05) and, more impressively, Jones ranks seventh in the same statistic when kept clean (0.10) in the five games since Daboll ripped into him in Week 1.

11. San Francisco 49ers (3-3, last week: 10)

The 49ers are one of the most injury-plagued teams in the NFL. Multiple starters, including Trey Lance, George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Trent Williams, Arik Armstead, and Jimmie Ward have missed (and some will continue to miss) games this season. And starting cornerback Charvarius Ward (groin) and offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (calf) didn’t play in the second half of the team’s 28-14 loss against Atlanta in Week 6 due to injuries. The floor for San Francisco with head coach Kyle Shanahan and star defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans remains high. Hell, even Jimmy Garoppolo ranks top-10 in EPA per dropback (0.09) since replacing Lance in Week 2. But every game is going to be a slugfest if San Francisco can’t consistently field their stars.

12. Dallas Cowboys (4-2, last week: 12)

Nothing blurs the vision of fans (and even some national media) like wins. Cooper Rush was undefeated in four starts with the Cowboys after Dak Prescott went down against the Buccaneers in Week 1, but ultimately picked up his first loss in prime time against the Eagles on Sunday Night Football, hopefully taking a nail gun to the coffin of the Rush-over-Prescott conversation. Over the five weeks Rush has started in Dallas, he’s ranked 27th in EPA per dropback when kept clean (-0.05). Prescott ranked ninth and sixth in the same statistic each of his last two full seasons quarterbacking the Cowboys (2021 and 2019). It’s not that complex—Prescott is the Cowboys’ best quarterback by a country mile and one of the league’s top 10 at the position. He’s expected back for Week 7, and now we’ll get to see what the 2022 Cowboys are truly made of.

13. Los Angeles Rams (3-3, last week: 13)

Beating up on the hapless Panthers at home is a nice confidence booster, but the Rams’ long-term prospects in the NFC are still worrisome. Matthew Stafford is already under pressure at the ninth-highest rate in the league (33 percent), and now starting left tackle Joseph Noteboom will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles. Constant pressure is making things difficult for the Rams to create explosive plays and for Stafford to have any success throwing downfield, as he is tied for 27th in total completions on throws of 10-plus air yards. The result is an offense that ranks just 30th in offensive EPA per drive, ahead of just the Steelers and Panthers.

14. Green Bay Packers (3-3, last week: 11)

Much has been made of the Packers’ ineptitude on offense, and rightfully so with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers ranking 24th in EPA per dropback (-0.07), but the defense deserves its own share of the blame. Overall, the Green Bay defense ranks 20thth overall in success rate (57.8), but the run defense ranks 30th in defensive EPA per rush (-0.05) and 25th in yards before first contact allowed per attempt (1.79). Even before allowing 179 yards and two touchdowns on the ground against the Jets in Week 6, the Packers ranked 32nd in EPA per rush allowed (0.25) when playing two-high coverages, according to PFF’s Mike Renner. Offenses are having their way with a Packers team that has spent each of its last three first-round picks on defense, and Rodgers—for the first time in awhile—isn’t making up for it on the other end.



15. Denver Broncos (2-4, last week: 14)

It’s time to hammer the panic button in Denver. The offense ranks 29th in EPA per drive (-0.53) and 30th in success rate (36.1 percent) with a $242.6 million quarterback at the helm. Russell Wilson is seemingly blind to open receivers over the middle and only narrowly salvages some efficiency with the occasional moon ball, as he ranks just 23rd in EPA per dropback (-0.06). And with Javonte Williams sidelined for the remainder of the season, the rushing attack is nonexistent. Only the Colts have a lower EPA per rush average than the Broncos through Week 6. This offense is neither explosive nor efficient, and Wilson and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett are responsible for nearly all of it.

16. New York Jets (4-2, last week: 26)

I want to apologize to Robert Saleh and the Jets die-hards. I wrote the team off after Week 1 and laughed at Saleh’s receipts rant, but he and the Jets haven proven me quite wrong.

Not too dissimilar to the other New York team seeing early-season success, the Jets have overcome a myriad of injuries, talent deficiencies, and poor quarterback play to win football games as weekly underdogs. Among quarterbacks with 60 or more dropbacks on the year, Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco rank 32nd and 34th, respectively, in EPA per dropback. Saleh’s defense, however, has risen to the occasion in more ways than one.

Standout rookie Sauce Gardner, who fittingly crowned himself after a dominant display in Green Bay, and DJ Reed Jr. rank ninth and seventh in passer rating allowed this season, according to PFF, and the Jets are one of only two teams with two qualifying defensive backs in the top 10. Quinnen Williams is also the seventh-ranked defensive tackle in PFF grade, and the pass rush as a unit ranks eighth in pressure rate (36 percent).

17. Atlanta Falcons (3-3, last week: 24)

Arthur Smith has been under fire for Kyle Pitts’s underwhelming fantasy football output, but the Birds are buzzing regardless. The Falcons haven’t lost a game by more than six points this season and are one of the 14 teams with a positive point differential. The offense ranks seventh in EPA per drive and sixth in EPA per dropback, and that’s with Pitts ranked 22nd among tight ends in PPR points on the season.

18. Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1, last week: 18)

Matt Ryan was slinging it all around the yard on Sunday. Easily his best game in a Colts uniform, Ryan completed 42-of-58 passes for 389 yards, three touchdowns and zero picks in a 34-27 win against a formidable Jaguars defense. He finished the week second in EPA per dropback (0.33) behind Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The offensive line is still a mess, as Ryan ranks 21st in pressured dropback percentage (32.7), but his young, towering receiving corps gives reason to buy potential repeat performances from Ryan moving forward.

Indianapolis’ two leading receivers, Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce, are 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-3, respectively. And 6-foot-7 tight end Jelani Woods leads the team with three receiving touchdowns, plus 6-foot-5 tight end Mo Alie-Cox has another two. The size advantage is playing to Ryan’s strengths and should give defenses nightmares if the group can continue to improve.

19. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4, last week: 15)

The Jaguars defense played their worst game of the season against the Colts in Week 6. Matt Ryan seemingly couldn’t miss, and his big-bodied receiving corps bullied the Jacksonville secondary to a pulp. After entering the week tied for fourth in points allowed (80), the Jaguars allowed single-game season highs in points (34), first downs (29) and total yards (434) against a Colts team that ranked last in the league in EPA per offensive drive (-0.91) going into the game.

Trevor Lawrence threw a low, inaccurate pass intended for an open Christian Kirk on third-and-1 that set up an ugly fourth-down speed option call from Doug Pederson leading 21-19 late in the third quarter, but the Jags still scored on their next possession to take the lead with 2:44 remaining. The issue was the defense, which subsequently gave up a go-ahead touchdown with less than 20 seconds remaining to rookie Alec Pierce.

20. Seattle Seahawks (3-3, last week: 23)

Geno Smith is no longer the most efficient quarterback in football after a lackluster Week 6 performance, but he and the offense still rank fourth in EPA per drive (0.46) and third in success rate (50.5). Betting markets, however, are still casting significant doubt over the Seahawks in the futures market despite the fact that they’re in a three-way tie at 3-3 with the Rams and 49ers in the NFC West. FanDuel currently prices Seattle at +1000 to win the division and +500 to make the playoffs at all. Getting the Seahawks at 10-to-1 to come away with the NFC West crown as the 49ers wade through countless injuries and the Rams dig out of a hellish hole on offense screams value.

21. Tennessee Titans (3-2, last week: 19)

After losing starting left tackle Taylor Lewan for the season in Week 2, the Titans offensive line has gone from bad to worse. In the three games they’ve played since, Ryan Tannehill has been under pressure on 45.9 percent of his dropbacks, good for the third-highest rate in the league, and Derrick Henry ranks 27th among qualifying backs in yards before first contact per attempt (0.99). The path to consistent success for the offense is hard to see, and the 28th-ranked defense in yards allowed per game (390.8) ain’t much better. Tennessee needs a road win over the division rival Colts off a bye to right the ship, as they’re currently behind the Colts at +160 to win the division and -112 to miss the playoffs on FanDuel. A win in Week 7 assuredly changes those odds significantly.

22. Arizona Cardinals (2-4, last week: 17)

There is no way to paint the Cardinals in a positive light right now. They didn’t score an offensive touchdown against a Seattle defense that ranked 32nd in yards allowed per game (430) and 24th in defensive success rate (55.4) going into Week 6. Only the Lions, Commanders, Panthers and Steelers have a worse point differential. To make matters worse, wide receiver Marquise Brown is expected to miss six weeks with a foot fracture.

The good news is DeAndre Hopkins returns from his suspension for the Cardinals’ Week 7 home contest with the Saints on Thursday Night Football, and the team recently traded for disgruntled speedster Robbie Anderson. Roster upgrades on paper, for sure, but it remains to be seen if Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury can maximize the additions to the offense.

23. New England Patriots (3-3, last week: 25)

Fourth-round rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe is undefeated in his first two career starts, and over that two-week stretch, he ranks fourth in EPA per dropback (0.21) behind Josh Allen, Daniel Jones, and Patrick Mahomes. Unsurprisingly, Bill Belichick is non-committal on who will start when Mac Jones is healthy. Regardless of who gets the start moving forward, Zappe’s success is an overwhelming positive for a New England offense that struggled out of the gate. The Patriots ranked 28th in offensive EPA per drive through the first two games, but have climbed up to 10th in the last four weeks.

24. New Orleans Saints (2-4, last week: 20)

Because the Saints still rank tied for 14th in total sacks (13), the ineptitude of New Orleans’ defensive line has flown under the radar in 2022. Even after going against a bad Bengals offensive line in Week 6, New Orleans ranks 32nd in pressure rate (22.5) and 31st in total pressures (48). Marcus Davenport leads the team with 19 total pressures, but ranks just tied for 30th in the NFL, according to PFF. No other Saints defender has more than 12 pressures on the season. Bet on New Orleans’ sack-to-pressure conversion rate regressing and the 16th-ranked pass defense following suit.

25. Cleveland Browns (2-4, last week: 21)

Very surprisingly, the Browns have the third-ranked offense in EPA per drive, but there’s little reason to back the team long-term. Three of Cleveland’s six opponents this season rank 20th or worse in yards per game allowed, and their only two wins on the season have come against the Panthers and Steelers—the two least-efficient offenses in the NFL.

26. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4, last week: 29)

Mitch Trubisky very surprisingly staved off Tom Brady and the Buccaneers after taking over for an injured Kenny Pickett (concussion) with the Steelers leading 13-12 halfway through the third quarter. He completed nine of his 12 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown, including five successful conversions on third down. The Buccaneers outgained the Steelers by 34 yards and picked up five more first downs, but Trubisky and company outplayed Brady’s crew on third downs and in the red zone—two volatile areas of the game but catalysts to a win, nonetheless.

Whether it’s Pickett or Trubisky getting the nod on the road against the Dolphins next week, the Steelers offense is still in trouble. Running back Najee Harris is one of the league’s least-efficient backs at creating yards after contact, and both Pickett and Trubisky rank 24th and 35th, respectively, in EPA per dropback among quarterbacks with at least 60 dropbacks.

27. Las Vegas Raiders (1-4, last week: 22)

Head coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Zeigler didn’t leave the Patriots, trade for and pay Davante Adams, and extend Derek Carr, Hunter Renfrow, and Darren Waller to win one game in five weeks. Even though the offense has been less than ideal in high-leverage situations (e.g. red zone, third downs), the Raiders still ranked fifth in offensive EPA per drive (0.40) before their bye in Week 6. The defense is just drastically underperforming.

Las Vegas ranks 28th in points allowed per game (26.0) and 29th in defensive EPA per drive (-0.49). Even with Maxx Crosby’s 22 pressures and six sacks this season, the unit ranked 20th in pressure rate in weeks 1-5. Veteran Chandler Jones, who the Raiders signed to a three-year, $51 million contract this offseason, ranks 39th in PFF pass-rush win rate (12.7) among edge defenders with 120 or more pass-rushing snaps this season. New defensive coordinator Patrick Graham simply has to dial up the blitz to create any pressure. Coming into Week 6, the Raiders ranked 31st in pressure rate (23 percent) without the blitz and third when they do send extra rushers at 53 percent. But they can’t just blitz every play, especially with a banged-up, talent-bereft cornerback room.

28. Detroit Lions (1-4, last week: 27)

As fun as it is to make the same played-out kneecap jokes everyone has been making since Dan Campbell was hired and cheer on the underdog Lions every week, the team (and hopefully the kneecap jokes, but probably not) came crashing down in flames in a 29-0 loss against Bill Belichick and former Lions head coach Matt Patricia in Week 5. Jared Goff and the offense, which finished Week 4 ranked fifth in offensive EPA per drive (0.74), easily had its worst showing of the season, and the defense still ranks 32nd in EPA per play through six weeks. Cheering for losses and a better chance at one of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft is smarter than betting the Lions at +660 to turn things around and make the playoffs this season.

29. Washington Commanders (2-4, last week: 28)

Carson Wentz underwent successful surgery on Monday after suffering a fractured finger on this throwing hand in the team’s win over the Bears on Thursday night. He’s expected to miss 4-6 weeks. Players getting hurt is never good news, but the glass-half-full look is that Washington’s quarterback play can’t get much worse with Wentz out. The only quarterbacks with 120 or more dropbacks and a lower EPA average than Wentz this season are Joe Flacco, Mitchell Trubisky, Davis Mills, and Baker Mayfield—two of those guys are second-stringers. Wentz also shares the league lead in sacks (23) and has thrown six picks and lost a fumble (with five other fumbles that were recovered by Washington) through six games, but the worst of it all has been his downfield accuracy. He ranks 30th in completion percentage on throws 10-plus yards downfield at 37.5 percent.

Veteran Taylor Heinicke, who started 15 games for Washington last season, will replace Wentz starting against the Packers at home in Week 7. He finished the season ranked 25th in EPA per dropback (-0.05) and led a Commanders offense that ranked 26th in success rate (42.1 percent).

30. Chicago Bears (2-4, last week: 30)

Velus Jones Jr. muffed a fourth-quarter punt to set up Washington’s go-ahead touchdown. The offense scored zero points on three goal-to-go situations. Darnell Mooney ran too shallow of a route and couldn’t catch the ball cleanly on the game-clinching fourth down. But Justin Fields is playing better, and that is more important than any tally the Bears add to the win column this season.

Fields was awful, borderline unwatchable to start the year. Through his first three games, he ranked 28th in EPA per dropback (-0.14) and 31st in adjusted net yards per attempt (1.73). In the three games since, Fields ranks top-15 in both statistics. He’s still under constant pressure—in fact, on an NFL-high 52 percent of his dropbacks—but he’s playing with better confidence and improved accuracy every single week.

31. Houston Texans (1-3-1, last week: 31)

Davis Mills and the offense are playing their way to a new quarterback next offseason, which is exactly what the doctor ordered for the rebuilding Texans. Houston ranks 27th in offensive EPA per drive (-0.49), and Mills is the catalyst of all the inefficiency. Only Baker Mayfield has a lower EPA per dropback average through Week 6 than Mills. The two leading favorites to go no. 1 in the 2023 NFL draft are Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud (+190) and Alabama’s Bryce Young (+260); start turning on those guys’ games, Texans faithful.

32. Carolina Panthers (1-5, last week: 32)

Interim head coach Steve Wilks sent Robbie Anderson to the locker room after multiple confrontations with the coaching staff in the middle of the Panthers’ 24-10 loss to the Rams in Week 6, but perhaps the whole team should have left with him. The Rams outgained Carolina by nearly 160 yards and picked up 22 first downs to their eight. Quarterback P.J. Walker, who started in place of the injured Baker Mayfield, didn’t even complete a pass more than 5 yards downfield and finished the game with a 0.5 average depth of target and 60 yards passing.

On Monday the team traded Anderson to Arizona for two Day 3 picks, but the fire sale shouldn’t stop there. Carolina needs to clean house.