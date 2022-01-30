Tom Brady Vanquished Father Time

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in last year’s Super Bowl, Brady’s three children and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, found him on the field. As the confetti rained down, Bündchen, who’d wanted Brady to retire for years, cut to the chase, according to Seth Wickersham’s book It’s Better to Be Feared. “What more do you have to prove?” she asked.

Brady has nothing left to prove on the field. His latest and perhaps final act as an NFL player will be when and whether he confirms an ESPN report from Saturday that he’s retiring at 44 after 22 seasons. The report from Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter was followed by a series of statements from Brady’s camp that didn’t refute the news as much as paused it. “Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy,” his agent Don Yee said in a statement Saturday. “He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.” Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., called ESPN’s report “conjecture.”

“Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other,” Brady Sr. told NFL Network’s Mike Giardi. “Anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong.”

It’s worth noting that Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht and head coach Bruce Arians have said Brady has told them he has not yet decided whether he wants to retire. It’s worth noting Brady’s ESPN+ docuseries Man in the Arena—in which Brady chronicles his entire professional career—has one episode remaining. The finale, originally scheduled to air mid-January, was reportedly pushed until the spring. It’s also worth noting that Brady has a $15 million signing bonus from last year due to be paid to him on February 4. Brady also reportedly does not want his decision to overshadow this weekend’s conference championship games and the Super Bowl—whoops!

Putting all that together, perhaps Brady’s official announcement will come sometime between the end of the Super Bowl on February 13 and the official beginning of free agency on March 14, with the details divulged in a special season finale of Man in the Arena. Perhaps he’ll announce his intentions sooner. Maybe he’ll even say he’s coming back for one more season (though he reportedly does not want a farewell tour like Derek Jeter or Kobe Bryant). Whatever happens, we don’t have to wait until then to dissect Brady’s career.

Where to start? Brady’s career is the Grand Canyon: No amount of snapshots can capture its sheer scope. But we can try. You know the stats by now. Seven Super Bowl rings, which is not only more than any other player in NFL history but more than any other team in NFL history. Brady has the same number of Super Bowl appearances as the Bears, Titans, Jets, Chargers, Saints, Browns, Cardinals, Jaguars, Lions, and Ravens combined. Brady made 10 Super Bowl appearances in his 20 seasons as a starter, meaning he was more likely to make the Super Bowl (50 percent) than Michael Jordan was to make a shot (49.7 career field goal percentage). The Belichick-Brady Patriots won the AFC East at a higher rate (89.5 percent) than Jordan made free throws. Brady has spent more than 400 days—more than a year of his life—in the playoffs. He played 17 games, a full season, in the divisional round and went 14-3. Brady grew up in the Bay Area worshipping Joe Montana’s 49ers, and now Brady has more Super Bowl wins and the same number of playoff victories (35) as the 49ers franchise, which was established three decades before Brady was born.

But aside from the winning—and Brady’s main legacy is the winning, obviously—Brady transcended rarefied air and created his own atmosphere at the end of his career. While the Buccaneers lost to the Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs last week, Brady is going out with one last win: He beat Father Time.

Tom Brady is 44 years old. He was the oldest active player in the NFL this season by four years. He was the oldest person to ever play quarterback for the majority of the season. And there’s a serious argument that he was the best player in the NFL this season. He will likely come in second in MVP voting to Aaron Rodgers, and if those same voters could re-vote to include what we’ve seen in the playoffs, he might have overtaken Rodgers as the winner (MVP votes are submitted at the end of the regular season and revealed before the Super Bowl).

Brady led the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns in 2021. Aside from those counting stats, he also led the league in advanced stats like PFF’s wins above replacement and was PFF’s highest graded quarterback in 2021. Brady is (probably) walking away, and that’s the point—he’s walking away, not limping.

Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, and Ben Roethlisberger retired because their arms stopped cooperating. Brady has played far longer than all of them—he’s won as many Super Bowls in his 40s as Manning did in his career—and he became a better athlete as he got older. Brady is faster than he was 20 years ago. You can see this by watching him play (he ran for 81 yards this year, his highest total in a decade). Brady can throw the ball farther now, too. Hell, he looks better at 44 than he did at 23.

It is one thing for Brady to win as much as he has in the past 20 years. It’s another thing for him to break the aging curve as thoroughly as he has. (You could split Brady’s Patriots career in half and he’d make the Hall of Fame twice, and then he started a third Hall of Fame career with the Buccaneers). But it’s another thing altogether to end his career in Tampa Bay while performing at such a high level.

In the Bucs’ divisional-round loss to the Rams, Tampa Bay’s 27-3 comeback came close to replicating the Patriots’ 28-3 comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. (The Rams, unlike the Falcons, managed to avoid overtime by winning with a field goal as time expired.) Despite the early postseason exit, Brady proved in the past two seasons that if quarterbacks are devout enough in treating their bodies like temples, they can bend the natural aging curve for athletes to their will. Not only did Brady extend the aging curve, but he inverted it. He’s reached previously unreachable heights, stayed there longer than anyone thought was possible, and is somehow still trending up.

It is obvious that Brady can keep playing if he wants to. But it seems the cost of playing has finally outweighed the benefits. Football-wise, Tampa Bay’s cap situation next year means they’ll likely lose key players: Running back Leonard Fournette, receiver Chris Godwin, tight ends Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard, guard Aaron Stinnie, center Ryan Jensen, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, cornerback Carlton Davis, and safety Jordan Whitehead are all set to hit free agency. That constitutes nine of the 22 players who started for the Buccaneers in their Super Bowl win. And with the Buccaneers likely taking a step back, it probably made Bündchen’s query to Brady ring that much louder.

In an episode of Brady’s Facebook show, Tom Vs. Time, Bündchen said, “Football, as far as I’m concerned, is his first love.” But a departure would signify that Brady may now be choosing family and fatherhood over football. Aside from the violent nature of the game and the risk of serious injury, there’s also the time commitment. Perhaps the biggest impediment to an athlete’s longevity is their ability to get into peak physical condition each season. Brady’s solution to this issue has been to always stay in game shape (or close to it). As he got older, that took an already demanding six- to nine-month football schedule and turned it into a year-round exercise. At some point it probably gets frustrating for Brady’s family to have his wide receivers join them on family vacations.

In 2018, Bündchen wrote Brady a letter to explain her feelings. Brady later detailed this letter in an interview with Howard Stern.

“She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house and all the sudden when the season would end, I would be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities, let me get into my football training,”‘ Brady told Stern. “And she’s sitting there going, ‘Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?’ And that was a big part of our marriage. I had to check myself. Because she’s like, “I have goals and dreams too.’”

On that podium after the Bucs won the Super Bowl—with the biggest margin of victory in a Super Bowl in Brady’s career—Gisele asked Brady what else he had to prove. Brady tried to change the subject and turned to his kids. “You guys happy?” Brady asked. “I’m happy.”