Welcome to The Ringer’s NBA Odds Machine for the 2021-22 season. Based on team strength as measured by point differential—a historically strong predictor of future success—with adjustments for individual wrinkles like injuries and schedules, the Odds Machine includes four main features: postseason odds (including each team’s likelihood of making the playoffs and winning the title), odds for reaching the play-in tournament, the most likely final standings for each conference, and lottery odds (for the top pick and a top-five pick). The Odds Machine will update every day until a champion is crowned, so check back throughout the coming months as the league’s best teams battle for a title.

We’re simulating the rest of the regular season—and postseason—every day. This chart shows the average win total for every team, as well as each team’s likelihood of qualifying for the playoffs and winning the 2021-22 title.

Postseason Odds Team Average Wins Playoffs Title Team Average Wins Playoffs Title Suns 64 100% 24% Warriors 57 100% 16% Jazz 51 100% 11% Celtics 48 98% 11% Heat 52 100% 8% Grizzlies 54 100% 7% Cavaliers 50 99% 7% Bucks 48 98% 4% Mavericks 48 99% 2% Bulls 49 98% 2% 76ers 48 97% 2% Raptors 46 88% 2% Nuggets 47 98% 1% Timberwolves 44 86% 1% Clippers 40 61% <1% Nets 42 55% <1% Hawks 41 37% <1% Lakers 37 32% <1% Hornets 40 24% <1% Spurs 35 15% <1% Trail Blazers 34 4% <1% Pelicans 33 4% <1% Knicks 36 3% <1% Wizards 36 2% <1% Pacers 30 <1% <1% Kings 30 <1% <1% Thunder 26 <1% <1% Rockets 23 <1% <1% Magic 21 <1% <1% Pistons 20 <1% <1%

Before this postseason starts in full, each conference will host three play-in games. The top six teams in each conference will automatically advance to the playoff bracket—but nos. 7, 8, 9, and 10 will all participate in the play-in round. Which teams are most likely to compete in this new showcase? (Only teams with at least a 1 percent chance are included here.)

East Play-in Odds Team Odds Team Odds Nets 89% Hawks 85% Hornets 83% Raptors 51% Wizards 19% 76ers 19% Celtics 16% Knicks 14% Bucks 12% Bulls 7% Cavaliers 4%

West Play-in Odds Team Odds Team Odds Clippers 98% Lakers 88% Timberwolves 77% Spurs 57% Trail Blazers 29% Pelicans 23% Nuggets 16% Mavericks 7% Kings 2%

Interested in the juiciest potential matchups in the first round, or your favorite team’s path to the Finals? These charts show the most likely final standings in each conference, based on today’s simulations. Start planning your brackets now!

Most Likely East Seedings Seed Team Seed Team 1 Heat 2 Cavaliers 3 Bulls 4 Bucks 5 Celtics 6 76ers 7 Raptors 8 Nets 9 Hawks 10 Hornets

Most Likely West Seedings Seed Team Seed Team 1 Suns 2 Warriors 3 Grizzlies 4 Jazz 5 Mavericks 6 Nuggets 7 Timberwolves 8 Clippers 9 Lakers 10 Spurs

The 2022 NBA draft will likely feature a slew of skilled big men at the top, with Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith Jr., and Paolo Banchero projecting as potential franchise cornerstones. Accounting for the simulated final standings, lottery odds, and pick trades, what are your favorite team’s chances of landing no. 1, or a top-five selection? (Only teams with at least a 1 percent chance of nabbing a top-five pick are included here.)