Way-Too-Early Prospect Rankings for the 2024 NBA Draft

The NBA offseason is in a lull, with the arenas silent and the rumor mill barely turning. Yet international tournaments, training camps, and open-gym runs are ongoing, and many NBA executives have already turned their attention to next year, scouting the horizon for the next wave of prospects.

The 2024 draft class lacks a definitive no. 1, a contrast to the Victor Wembanyama phenomenon of this past cycle. Many analysts have even called this a weak group of prospects, lacking top-end talent and depth. To an extent, that’s true. Only 10 months out from the draft itself, many of these players have big question marks around their games that could prove to be fatal flaws. But it’s still early in the process, and there are about 10 to 14 prospects who could play their way into consideration for a top-three pick. This speaks to both the uncertainty of this draft and its potential if players develop well.

Over the next year, some front-runners might fade into the shadows, while other players might rise from obscurity. But regardless of how the class progresses, there’s also a general theme this year, with four potential G League players currently ranked in the lottery. As was the case this year, the top picks may not necessarily come from the NCAA ranks or from the United States, with prospects from all around the world showing lottery potential.

I’m excited to cover it all once again for The Ringer, so stay tuned for the launch of my annual NBA Draft Guide. But what are we waiting for? Let’s get going with my big board for the first round. Each profile contains a prospect’s draft-day age, position, and team for this coming year, along with a brief scouting report.

1. Matas Buzelis

G League point forward, age 19.7

Buzelis projects as the no. 1 pick right now because his versatility could allow him to play virtually any role. Standing at 6-foot-9, he can comfortably run the offense and make good decisions as a playmaker. Though scoring isn’t his main selling point, he can hit midrange stepbacks, which demonstrates on-ball upside and his overall shooting acumen. Buzelis became a good movement shooter as a high school senior, building off his preexisting ability to cut off-ball. This combination of skills means a motion system that shares ballhandling responsibilities would likely bring out the best version of him. But NBA teams will want to see him tighten his handle and improve his finishing at the rim since the typical no. 1 pick is the engine of the offense. He weighs in at only 195 pounds, and his slender build raises questions about his ability to add muscle, which also affects him on defense. If he’s able to hold up on defense while continuing to progress on offense, then Buzelis could hold on to his status as the no. 1 prospect.

2. Ron Holland

G League wing, age 18.9

Holland is a well-rounded 6-foot-8 prospect who stands out on defense with signature chase-down blocks and perimeter versatility. Offensively, his ability to finish at the rim is exceptional, blending explosive vertical jumps with resilience against contact, suggesting he’s a potential foul magnet. Beyond powerful dunks and skillful layups, Holland’s touch extends to floaters and midrange jumpers. His off-the-dribble shooting is fluid, though he needs to further polish his spot-up and free throw shooting. If Holland ends up being the no. 1 pick, it’ll be because he honed his jumper and tapped into his playmaking; he already flashes advanced vision with occasional no-look passes and rapid decisions in transition. Holland has the tools for a long, fruitful career and the upside to become a two-way star.



3. Ja’Kobe Walter

Baylor freshman combo guard, age 19.8

Walter shines as a dynamic shotmaker with silky hesitations into pull-ups and side steps, all while displaying unmatched confidence, especially under pressure. Walter couples this with a powerful drive game, ignited by a quick first step, skilled finishing through contact with both hands, and a flair for off-hand floaters. He needs to tighten his handle to master advanced moves, but at 6-foot-5, he’s learning to compensate for a lack of imposing height with crafty fakes and decisive, patient drives. Walter’s playmaking flashes suggest he could develop from an undersized wing into more of a combo guard. Baylor received two upperclassmen transfers who could dominate on-ball touches, but Walter can still carve out a role as a secondary creator and passionate defender with a 6-foot-10 wingspan and great fundamentals. With some seasoning and more opportunity than expected, Walker could end up being 2024’s best prospect.

4. Stephon Castle

UConn freshman combo guard, age 19.6

Castle is a jumbo guard who masterfully shifts rhythms, demonstrating superb body control and footwork. His playmaking radiates intelligence, with precise skip passes and interior feeds. In his upcoming freshman season, scouts will get to see Castle run the pick-and-roll with teammate and projected lottery pick Donovan Clingan. At 6-foot-6, Castle has the size and strength to bulldoze defenders and finish through them with either hand at the rim. Castle is a streaky shooter—as evidenced by subpar percentages in high school—but his moments of brilliance suggest he could become more consistent with refinement. On defense, he has game-changing upside, blending size with unwavering effort. In high school, Castle lacked a standout skill, so college is his proving ground.

5. Izan Almansa

G League power forward, age 18.9

Almansa stands out as an offensive anchor with magnetic hands on the glass. He excels in elbow and post playmaking, effortlessly managing double-teams to locate sharpshooters and adeptly executing dribble handoffs. A graceful post scorer, Almansa often leaves defenders scrambling with his spin-to-hook repertoire. He’s a fundamental screener and a diligent roller, boasting the finesse to finish with delicate touch and the power to throw down assertive dunks. Almansa’s 3-point potential is palpable, but for now, his shooting remains aspirational due to subpar free throw and 3-point percentages. Even so, Almansa is skilled enough to thrive on offense, and he’s a potentially elite rebounder who can offer versatile defense across schemes. At 6-foot-10 and 216 pounds, he’s a bit undersized to battle mammoth centers or offer significant resistance as a drop defender, so it’s critical that he continues progressing in the G League as a switchable piece.

6. Aday Mara

UCLA freshman center, age 19.2

Mara is a Spanish center who towers over opponents at 7-foot-3 and 245 pounds, with a 7-foot-7 wingspan. His best skill is his passing, which gives him the potential to be a coordinated offensive nucleus who stands out across the board with soft hands, calculated footwork in the post, and adaptive screening. Mara can score too, with a repertoire that includes scoops, hooks, and ambidextrous layups—if he’s not dunking through defenders. Reports say Mara will attend UCLA this coming season, and the big question on scouts’ minds is how he’ll hold up defensively. He gets roasted on the perimeter and at times doesn’t offer the type of resistance you’d expect from a center with his enormous stature. But if he can regularly become a blockage and deterrent at the rim while also growing on offense, he’ll be locked in as a top prospect.

7. Elliot Cadeau

North Carolina freshman point guard, age 19.8

Cadeau is small in stature at 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds, but he could end up being the best shot creator in this draft class. He’s a gifted ball hander who displays poise in the pick-and-roll and excels in isolation, effortlessly crafting shots using myriad agile maneuvers. As a facilitator, he’s audacious, slinging pinpoint passes to any teammate, anywhere. Finding consistency as a perimeter shooter could propel him even higher up my rankings, and it’d open more driving lanes. As a smaller guard, he needs to confound defenders with off-beat finishes, but he’s also explosive and spices things up with an occasional surprise dunk. Though smaller players will always be targets on defense, Cadeau at least tries to make up for his lack of size by anticipating passes and standing his ground. With regular minutes for the Tar Heels, he could end up being one of the must-watch players in college basketball and then one of the top picks.

8. Justin Edwards

Kentucky freshman wing, age 20.5

Edwards is a 6-foot-7 lefty scorer who can rocket off handoffs or screens and electrify the court with formidable dunks. He’s currently more of a heady off-ball threat, but he’s shown progress as a midrange shot creator, so any further progress at Kentucky could raise his stock. He’ll need to improve his off hand as a shot creator and, more importantly, his jumper. He remains a lottery pick for now since he makes up for that in other categories on offense, and defensively, he’s a high-effort player with projectable versatility.

9. Donovan Clingan

UConn sophomore center, age 20.3

After winning the national championship as a freshman, Clingan returns with a chance to establish himself as a lottery prospect. At 7-foot-2 with a 7-foot-7 wingspan, Clingan can block shots without even leaving his feet. Opponents avoid him when he’s lurking near the paint, not just because he’s imposing, but because he also tends to be in the right position. Connecticut will be a threat to repeat this coming season, and with more minutes available in the rotation following the departure of Adama Sanogo, Clingan could end up showing off all of his skills on offense as a vertical finisher, rebounder, and reliable decision-maker.

10. Tyrese Proctor

Duke sophomore point guard, age 20.2

Proctor is a big point guard who can use either hand to fire darts around the floor. He makes some off-hand (lefty) passes that few players would even think about. And he’s an improving shooter who sinks some shots off the dribble that only elite players can make. In one memorable play from the NCAA tournament, he hit a behind-the-back dribble into an in-and-out, crossed over a big man in drop coverage, turned him around, and then stepped back to the elbow and hit a leaning jumper. As a sophomore, he needs to continue progressing as a shooter while handling a heavier offensive load, but with his combination of size (6-foot-5), feel, and passing vision, he has the qualities to rise up draft boards.

11. Elmarko Jackson

Kansas freshman point guard, age 20.2

Jackson’s lacrosse background infuses grit into his defensive play, allowing him to use his great length and 6-foot-3 frame to guard across positions. Offensively, he uses that same toughness on dives to the rim, absorbing contact while showcasing ambidextrous finishing. Jackson shows a feel for pulling up from midrange and shooting from 3, giving him three-level scoring potential. As a point guard, Jackson is still developing the ability to make more advanced reads, but he has a natural desire to move off the ball, meaning he could be at his best in a multi-creator offense like the one Kansas will have, with multiple returning upperclassmen.

12. Caleb Foster

Duke freshman combo guard, age 19.9

Foster is a 6-foot-5 go-to scorer with unpredictable dribble moves and three-level shotmaking ability, but he’ll need to compete with fellow potential lottery pick Tyrese Proctor, freshman Jared McCain, and upperclassmen Jeremy Roach for minutes with the Blue Devils. Foster could win out as a talented perimeter scorer, both shooting off the catch and creating his own shot. But playing with so many other talented prospects could be beneficial for Foster in the eyes of NBA teams, since he’ll also need to thrive without the ball and show off a well-rounded version of his game.

13. DJ Wagner

Kentucky freshman combo guard, age 19.1

Wagner is a shotmaker who possesses an innate ability to create his own looks. With his long strides, sudden movements, change of pace, and crafty handles, he can generate scoring opportunities at will in isolation or in the pick-and-roll. Wagner was a subpar shooter at the high school level from the field and the line, so he’ll need to find consistency with Kentucky. And at only 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, he also needs to enhance his playmaking for others. Regardless of where he’s ultimately drafted, Wagner is on track to become the first third-generation player in NBA history; he’s the son of Dajuan Wagner (2002-07) and the grandson of Milt Wagner (1987-91).

14. Isaiah Collier

USC freshman point guard, age 19.7

Collier is the best incoming freshman on USC’s roster; he’s a dynamic point guard who’s built like a tank at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds. With advanced ballhandling and a strong frame, he can play finesse or bully ball while controlling the pace of the game. Passing is his best skill, but consistency as a shooter could make him a top pick.

15. Melvin Ajinca

Saint-Quentin shooting guard, age 20

Ajinca is a long-armed lefty shotmaker from France who teases a high ceiling well above his safe 3-and-D floor. Though he isn’t an amazing ball handler, he flashes isolation scoring potential with stepback 3s and pull-up midrange jumpers. When he elevates for off-balance fadeaway jumpers with a hand in his face, it’s hard not to wonder if he has primary creator potential.

16. Thierry Darlan

G League wing, age 20.3

Darlan is a long-armed sharpshooter with seamless pull-ups from deep range and a smooth handle getting into those attempts. He’s also comfortable shooting 3s off the catch or attacking closeouts and absorbing contact at the rim. The G League will be an opportunity for him to round out the edges of his game while playing alongside more talent than ever before.

17. Alex Sarr

Perth center, age 19.1

Sarr is a French center who will play this coming season in Australia’s NBL for Perth. And in one month, Americans will get a chance to see him play in person when he faces off against Buzelis, Holland, and the rest of the G League Ignite in Nevada. Sarr has an unorthodox game since he’s more like a skyscraping wing trapped in a 7-foot center’s body, blending finesse drives with beautiful passes off the dribble. He needs to improve his jumper to take full advantage of these skills, but with the ability to toggle between the perimeter and standard interior center-ish stuff, he has versatility on both ends of the court.

18. Jared McCain

Duke freshman point guard, age 20.3

McCain will need to compete for playing time, just like freshman teammate Caleb Foster will. But if McCain earns heavy minutes, he could appeal to teams as a sharpshooter off the dribble with a high IQ and a savvy sense for playmaking. He can comfortably launch jumpers from anywhere, but he’s not wild. He’s a methodical ball handler who knows how to use angles, shift his pace, and initiate contact to generate space. He’ll need to prove he’s quick enough to regularly create quality shots, but his upside is clear.

19. Kyle Filipowski

Duke sophomore power forward, age 20.6

Filipowski could’ve been a first-round pick this year, but his return for his sophomore season gives him an opportunity to grow into a lottery lock. The most appealing aspect of his game is his fluid ballhandling; he’s capable of running actions like a guard or a wing, whether it’s pick-and-rolls or handoffs as the receiving player. He can attack out of actions in a straight line or fluidly use crossovers and spin moves. He has glue-guy skills on offense with his tendency to keep the ball moving, relocate, screen, and cut. But finding his shot and improving his scoring at the rim will be necessary this coming year if he wants to improve his draft outlook.

20. Cody Williams

Colorado freshman wing, age 19.6

Cody Williams is the younger brother of Thunder 2022 lottery pick Jalen Williams, but Cody is taller and longer at 6-foot-8. Cody is a good free throw shooter with touch near the basket, but he needs to find his shot in college. Even if he doesn’t, he’ll at least display skill as a ball handler with the ability to straight-line drive with either hand or rifle passes off the dribble to shooters. His best role might even be as a point forward if his jumper is slow to develop due to his knack for setting up teammates and running pick-and-rolls.

21. Kel’el Ware

Indiana sophomore center, age 20.1

Ware was an elite high school recruit who attended Oregon for his freshman season, but he struggled to earn minutes and underwhelmed when he did. The 7-footer’s transfer to Indiana will provide him with a dramatically different role, filling the shoes of All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis. The hope is that Ware can fulfill his potential as a vertical interior presence by spacing the floor on offense and blocking shots on defense. It all starts with effort, though. Ware needs to play with heart on a nightly basis.

22. Riley Kugel

Florida sophomore wing, age 20.5

Kugel closed last season playing the best basketball of his life after the Gators’ center and leading scorer, Colin Castleton, was sidelined. More opportunity led to even better results, which Kugel can build on during his second season to become more than a specialist. He is a sharpshooting wing who has a quick first step and a good handle, with behind-the-back moves and hesitations. Finding more consistency as a shooter while handling even more on-ball responsibility could propel him into the lottery.

23. Berke Buyuktuncel

UCLA freshman forward, age 19.8

Buyuktuncel will likely join UCLA after playing professionally in Turkey, where he’s developed a skill set that can thrive at any level of basketball. He’s a fundamental screener with skill on pick-and-pops since he can launch 3s or attack off the bounce, and he’s a talented passer who rarely makes mistakes and can serve as a connective piece. The 6-foot-9 forward offers great instincts as a helper on defense, where he’s at his best coming over to help at the rim.

24. Baba Miller

Florida State sophomore wing, age 20.3

Miller gets a pass for his underwhelming freshman season after the NCAA handed him a bullshit 16-game suspension for receiving financial aid to attend a basketball camp in the United States, even after his family paid it back. Now that he’ll get a full season, he can show off his fluid athleticism and great size at 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan. Miller grew up playing guard, and he retained his perimeter skills after a late growth spurt. He can handle in the open floor and make advanced moves, such as behind-the-back dribbles or hard crossovers, before delivering crosscourt passes or finishing at the basket. If he finds consistency as a 3-point shooter, he could fly up big boards.

25. Zaccharie Risacher

ASVEL forward, age 19.2

Risacher is a 6-foot-8 connector on offense who could earn his role with defensive versatility. He could improve his draft outlook with a strong season as a half-court scorer, both in terms of shooting and finishing at the basket. He has a solid handle and natural passing feel, so compounding those skills with better scoring would level up his potential.

26. Bobi Klintman

Cairns forward, age 21.3

Klintman showcased versatile two-way abilities at Wake Forest in limited minutes. He is 6-foot-10, and his potential to both defend on the perimeter and contest shots sets him apart. Offensively, he’s dynamic in transition, flaunts finesse in his passing, and flashes potential in secondary shot creation. His spot-up shooting further accentuates his promise. However, Klintman must build strength, improve his lateral movement, and diversify his offensive tool kit. After testing the waters this past draft, he’s now taking his talents to the NBL, signing with Cairns in the hope of raising his stock to become a lottery pick in 2024.

27. AJ Johnson

Illawarra combo guard, age 19.5

Johnson plays like a taller Lou Williams; he’s a 6-foot-5 speedy guard who can get whatever he wants all over the court using his dribble. He’s a willing passer, too. But Johnson weighs under 170 pounds, and his super-skinny frame is a detriment to his scoring near the rim, defending, and rebounding. Playing in the NBL will undoubtedly be the best barometer yet for whether he’ll be able to handle the rigors of the NBA.

28. Trevon Brazile

Arkansas junior power forward, age 21.4

Brazile could have been a first-round pick earlier this year if it weren’t for a torn ACL that ended his sophomore season. At 6-foot-10, he’s a soaring finisher and shot blocker. And he could offer contemporary versatility with switchability on defense and an emerging jump shot. He’s an unproven shooter, but he made progress with his attempts and percentages last season, so perhaps now his jumper will begin to click.

29. Adem Bona

UCLA sophomore center, age 21.2

Bona is a tireless center who never runs out of energy as a big-bodied defender with the hands and feet to execute any type of pick-and-roll defensive scheme in the NBA. He also has the offensive qualities to be an excellent rotation big: He sets rock-solid screens and rolls hard to the rim. As a quick and explosive leaper with good hands, he’ll be a major lob threat.

30. Omaha Biliew

Iowa State freshman forward, age 19.8

Biliew is a physical marvel who plays incredibly hard on defense and the boards. At 6-foot-8 and 215 pounds, he rebounds like a defensive tackle using swim moves, aggressively discarding players in pursuit of the ball. Showcasing perimeter skill would go a long way toward establishing him as a one-and-done, though. While he punishes the rim with dunks as an active cutter, he’s been incredibly streaky as a shooter and decision-maker.