The Celtics Can’t Run It Back After This

Boston sports fans have been through it all over the last 22 years. Dynasties. Heartbreaks. Curses broken. Seasons shattered. Along the way, they’ve learned that anything is possible. Even 3-0 comebacks. Boston has been on both sides of them, with the Red Sox toppling the Yankees 19 years ago and the Bruins falling to the Flyers 13 years ago. On Monday, the city wondered whether the Celtics would etch their names into the history books once again as the first NBA team to pull off its own 3-0 comeback.

A team trip to Topgolf reportedly helped resolve the fractured team chemistry last week, and Derrick White hit a miracle shot to steal Game 6 on Saturday. But the magic ran out with an embarrassing 103-84 Game 7 loss at home on Monday. After playing urgently with their backs against the wall, the Celtics fell apart in their biggest game of the year once again, producing a season low in points and very few answers on defense.



No, these Celtics were never the ’04 Red Sox, a team defined by its loose nature and knack for clutch moments. These Celtics are impressionists. From Jayson Tatum wanting to be like Kobe Bryant but failing to produce through pain, to Jaylen Brown stealing the Red Sox’s “Don’t let us win one” mantra only to no-show in Game 7. These Celtics never had the same heart as those lovable idiot Red Sox.

Even though they came back from an 0-3 hole to force a Game 7, this season is a clear disappointment for the Celtics. They’re losing as heavy favorites in the conference finals to an 8-seed. And now, with the offseason approaching, they face some difficult decisions and potentially major changes. Here are three things Boston needs to consider to clear up its future:

1. The Celtics Need a New Coach

Joe Mazzulla’s inexperience was (painfully) on full display all postseason. Over the first three games against the Heat, he was slow to adapt, exhibited poor judgment about timeout calls, and struggled with rotation decisions. These issues had already been apparent for weeks, including in an unnecessarily drawn-out first-round matchup against the Hawks and a reluctance to use his two-big lineup against the Sixers until Game 6.

Mazzulla made some progress against Miami by showing more aggression in calling timeouts. And his players eventually made some good tweaks on defense, swiping at Bam Adebayo’s drives and staying down on Jimmy Butler’s pump fakes.

But when the Heat unleashed their zone defense in the fourth quarter of Game 6, Mazzulla appeared to be out of ideas until White’s putback saved the Celtics’ season. Then in Game 7, Boston’s offense was completely suffocated from start to finish against Miami’s heavy switching scheme.

The Heat switched a series-high 40 of 58 pick-and-rolls run by the Celtics in Game 7, holding them to a dismal 0.69 points per play. It was the first time all series Miami switched on more than half of Boston’s pick-and-rolls, per Second Spectrum. Erik Spoelstra was sitting on this defense for when he needed it most, and Boston’s offense had no answer.

Sure, Tatum sprained his ankle in the Celtics’ opening possession, and Malcolm Brogdon was dealing with a tendon injury. But for a team with so many different ballhandling presences, the Celtics didn’t evolve like the Heat did throughout this series. Miami’s offensive diversity was striking compared to Boston’s as the two teams battled back and forth all series.

Sometimes the Heat ran elbow actions through Adebayo; other times it was Butler coming off screens, or Gabe Vincent running pick-and-rolls, or Duncan Robinson sprinting through screens. And they gave Caleb Martin, the hero of Game 7, the freedom to isolate.

Boston’s drive-and-kick style became predictable. Yet after the Celtics’ painful Game 7 loss, Mazzulla was asked whether they were too reliant on shooting 3s. He simply said, “Uh, no.” It was a typical blunt answer from a rookie coach who had been giving them all season long. After he watched the Heat shape-shift all series, how could he seriously think his one-dimensional offense, which ultimately came up short, requires no real change?

Mazzulla should be grilled about his defensive system, too. The Celtics were a heavy switching team all season, but in Game 7 they went to a drop style that was shredded by the Heat. It took Mazzulla until the third quarter to turn back toward switching. But that was the only move he had because all season long, the Celtics hadn’t worked on alternative defensive schemes. They were last in the NBA in possessions using zone and last in using blitzes to defend pick-and-rolls, per Second Spectrum. Even though they had so much length and versatility, the Celtics regressed rather than building on their league-best defense last season under Ime Udoka. Unlike Spoelstra, who seemed to have an endless supply of tactics up his sleeve, Mazzulla had no backup plan.

To be clear, in no way is Mazzulla totally to blame for Boston falling short once again (more on that below). The issues have remained consistent during the Tatum-Brown era despite different coaches and different supporting casts. But Mazzulla’s tenure has undeniably been the shakiest of them all. Whether Mazzulla will retain his job remains to be seen. Veteran coaches are quickly being scooped up by other teams. Monty Williams and Kenny Atkinson remain the biggest names on the market. Is there an experienced college coach worth targeting? Could Brad Stevens consider returning to the sideline?

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck will have a big decision to make with so much at stake. His young roster has been knocking on the door of a title for the last couple of years. Mazzulla might have the potential to be a great head coach one day, but just as veteran teams can’t wait for inexperienced players to figure it out, the Celtics shouldn’t wait on an inexperienced head coach to do the same.



2. It’s Time to Split Up the Jays

With Tatum nursing a sprained ankle in Game 7, Brown’s eight turnovers on an 8-for-23 shooting night stuck out like a sore thumb. After a postseason exit like this, it’s hard to argue that he’s worth the gargantuan five-year, $295 million supermax he’s eligible to sign this summer. A roster led by Tatum and Brown, who combined would eventually be making more than $100 million annually, would make it difficult for the Celtics to build a proper supporting cast considering the NBA’s new luxury tax rules. The harshest restrictions under the new CBA don’t kick in until the 2024-25 season, but flipping Brown now could be necessary to sustain a high level of success.

Brown is a clear All-Star talent, but he lacks the ideal tools to complement Tatum. He is not a top-flight defender. He is not a playmaker. He is an inconsistent scorer. But trading Brown wouldn’t be simple. The trouble for the Celtics is finding a player who’s just as good as or better than Brown, who will be only 27 next season and could still, theoretically, grow. A few thoughts:

The top target on my list would be Damian Lillard, a born leader with elite shot-creation skills. Lillard is far more potent than Brown, and he brings more offensive versatility since he can both thrive as an off-ball shooter and settle into a pass-first role when necessary. But the Blazers are reportedly reluctant to deal Lillard and might prefer to flip the no. 3 pick in June’s draft to bolster the team around him. While I remain skeptical that that would remain true if the Lillard offers are strong enough, the Celtics should also consider a different foundation for a Portland trade: Brown to the Blazers for Anfernee Simons and the no. 3 pick. Simons is less of a playmaker than Lillard, but he was a super-efficient borderline-30-point-per-game scorer when he ran the show in games that Lillard missed this season. Simons is also more of a passer than Brown. Boston could also use that third pick in a separate trade or keep it to select a young playmaker such as the G League’s Scoot Henderson or Overtime Elite’s Amen or Ausar Thompson.

Stevens and Celtics brass could open up more options for themselves if they’re willing to trade Brown for younger pieces (like that Simons and picks idea). Would Houston move the no. 4 pick? Though adding a top pick would in theory mean taking a step back, it’s possible that Brown’s offensive production could be replaced by committee. White was once a 15-point-per-game guy for the Spurs, and that was before he was the knockdown shooter that he is now. Brogdon averaged more than 20 points per game with the Pacers. Tatum could take a few more shots per game.

If the Hornets plan on taking Henderson with the no. 2 pick, I’d hit them up to ask about LaMelo Ball. He developed some bad habits under Steve Clifford last season. Maybe the Hornets would want to shuffle the deck and pay Brown, rather than pay LaMelo for an imperfect backcourt fit.

The other guy who comes to mind is Bradley Beal. But I wouldn’t feel good about giving up Brown for him unless the Wizards send additional pieces back—maybe Beal plus the no. 8 pick for Brown? Beal doesn’t solve the Celtics’ leadership problems. He’s never won anything, and he hasn’t been anywhere near his former All-Star status for two years. But he’s more of a shot creator than Brown, and he’s one of Tatum’s BFFs.

At the trade deadline, the ’04 Red Sox traded fan favorite Nomar Garciaparra before they won the title to improve their defense and depth and also to avoid paying him the money he was demanding. Making tough choices is what it takes to win the ultimate prize, or else the window closes. Maybe the Celtics won’t have the leverage to pull off anything as strong as these proposed deals. Everyone else watched Brown’s struggles against Miami and also saw a player who’s good but ultimately replaceable. And that’s why the Celtics shouldn’t back up the Brinks truck.

3. The Rotation Needs a Shake-Up

White is one of the NBA’s best role players. Brogdon won Sixth Man of the Year. Marcus Smart is one year removed from winning Defensive Player of the Year. All three of these guys are genuinely great contributors in their own ways. But regardless of what happens with Brown, I can’t imagine the Celtics keeping all three of them going into next season.

The team could use a stabilizing playmaking presence in the backcourt or another versatile wing/forward who offers more consistent shooting, probably in place of Smart, whose shot chucking is often detrimental and whose defense has slipped. If the NBA does include anti-flopping measures next season, it will hurt him the most.

If the Celtics are on the hunt for non–star players, they should consider sign-and-trade targets like Jerami Grant (for his defensive prowess) or Kyle Kuzma (for an offensive boost). Terance Mann and Alex Caruso are worth a look as well.

But the Celtics don’t have many other assets that they could flip in trades. This summer, they can move their firsts in 2024, 2026, and 2030. Plus, they can give up swaps in 2025, 2027, and 2029.

The Celtics need to be wary of Al Horford’s age. He will be 37 next season. And Robert Williams has yet to prove that he can consistently stay on the floor for more than 20 minutes, given his history of lower-body injuries.

How much will Grant Williams factor into the equation? He will be a restricted free agent this summer and played a much bigger role under Udoka than he did for Mazzulla. As a solid defender who drains about 40 percent of his 3s, perhaps he could play a bigger role without Brown ahead of him in the rotation. But his fate will likely depend on the type of offer sheet he receives.

Celtics fans might advocate for continuity, given that most NBA players peak around 27. Tatum and Brown haven’t hit that age quite yet. The team will likely remain near the top of the East regardless of what it does. But the wait-and-see approach is becoming increasingly untenable. In the city of Boston, only championship banners hang.