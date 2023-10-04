2023-24 NBA Preseason Power Rankings

The NBA championship landscape felt a jolt last week with two blockbuster trades, one sending Damian Lillard to Milwaukee and the other shipping Jrue Holiday to Boston. With just three weeks until opening night, and plenty of ripple effects to examine, here are my preseason power rankings.

The Long Game

Fans of these teams should brace themselves for a season that’s less about the standings and more about laying the foundation for future success.

30. Washington Wizards

Last season: 35-47

Can Jordan Poole evolve from a Golden State understudy to Washington’s main act? Could Bilal Coulibaly become a Rookie of the Year candidate? Will up-and-down youngsters like Deni Avdija and Johnny Davis find their groove? This season is Washington’s lab experiment, and the results will begin to dictate whether it has the foundation to build a winning team or just another NBA graveyard.

29. Charlotte Hornets

Last season: 27-55

The Hornets were 25th in defensive rating until last season’s All-Star break. Then, they inserted rookie center Mark Williams into the starting lineup, and he helped catapult them to a seventh-place defensive rating to finish the season. Now entering his second season, the no. 15 pick in the 2022 draft is up from 240 to 260 pounds, and the Hornets’ ailing offense is about to get some help: LaMelo Ball is back, and Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Nick Smith Jr. will provide reinforcements. Charlotte has a lot to prove to move up the rankings, but for the first time in a long while, it looks like the team’s got a blueprint worth pursuing.

28. Detroit Pistons

Last season: 17-65

Cade Cunningham played only 12 games last season, and the Pistons won only three of them. Detroit stunk with and without its best player. But Cade also wasn’t totally healthy when he did play, so his third season should serve as a true barometer for whether he’s the face of the franchise the Pistons need. If he rises to the occasion, the Pistons could outperform expectations with a win-now head coach at the helm in Monty Williams. Can you imagine making Williams the NBA’s highest-paid head coach after he took two full games to realize that playing non-shooters was a bad idea in the playoffs against the Nuggets? I can’t. But that’s what the Pistons did anyway. Hopefully things will work out better this season, because they’re not devoid of talent—newcomer Ausar Thompson joins promising young guards like Jaden Ivey and Killian Hayes, while Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart provide a solid frontcourt. Add in seasoned veterans like Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Joe Harris, and Monte Morris, and you’ve got a competent rotation. But for this team to truly ascend, it needs a star. The question looms: Can Cade be that guy?

27. Portland Trail Blazers

Last season: 33-49

Damian Lillard is gone, but with a new generation of talent, including Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Anfernee Simons, the Trail Blazers have a surprisingly bright future for a franchise that just lost its best player. This season marks a new chapter for Chauncey Billups, who, for the first time, will helm a team without the weight of playoff expectations. The spotlight now shifts to nurturing young talent. But with proven players like Deandre Ayton, Jerami Grant, and Robert Williams III in the fold, Portland could be far more competitive than expected.

26. San Antonio Spurs

Last season: 22-60

All eyes will be on the Spurs because of Victor Wembanyama, which means, for the first time in years, a national audience will learn about all the other talent on the Spurs’ roster. Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson are two of the league’s best young wings, and Jeremy Sochan is an ideal fit as a versatile forward next to Wemby. Add in Malaki Branham and rookie Sidy Cissoko, and Gregg Popovich could toss out some pretty exciting lineups.

25. Houston Rockets

Last season: 22-60

The Rockets are trying to take the leap from being a rebuilding team to a resurging one this season by dropping the bag for Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. While these seasoned pros will be added to the starting lineup, the development of last season’s young core—Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun—remains critical to Houston’s long-term prospects. The addition of rookie lottery pick Amen Thompson provides a dynamic point guard to help facilitate development. However, unless one of these young talents breaks out, the Rockets still project to miss the playoffs again.

Blow-It-Up Candidates

These teams are stuck in the middle without a clear path toward contention.

24. Chicago Bulls

Last season: 40-42

Arturas Karnisovas said at Bulls media day that he wants the team to change its “shooting profile” and “play faster.” If that’s the case, then why did the Bulls draft Julian Phillips, who made 23.9 percent of his college 3s? Why sign Torrey Craig, who was ignored behind the arc in last year’s playoffs? Why is DeMar DeRozan, the king of the midrange, still on the team? At 34 years old and with just a year left on his contract, DeRozan has no meaningful future in Chicago, which should make him a prime trade candidate. But the Bulls shouldn’t stop there. Chicago should consider a full-scale overhaul, potentially offloading other veterans like Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. As a unit, this group is mediocre. But individually, all of those pieces could help other teams. If the Bulls want to contend, they must have the courage to start from scratch. Again.

23. Toronto Raptors

Last season: 41-41

Masai Ujiri admitted at media day that the Raptors explored trades for stars this summer, but he also said he looked at going younger. This comes as no surprise, as it’s been widely reported that Toronto hasn’t chosen a direction. Right now, the team is stuck in the middle, with Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby both one year away from free agency and a strong collection of young players—headlined by Scottie Barnes and rookie Gradey Dick—ready to lead a youth movement. The question now is if a potential trade will emerge this season to tip the scales or if Toronto will continue to bide its time.



On the Rise

These teams are assembling the pieces for a significant leap, whether it’s with young talents who are stepping into larger roles or savvy offseason moves that are paying dividends.

22. Orlando Magic

Last season: 34-48

Last season, the Magic wallowed with the 26th-ranked offensive rating. Finding more pop will be the key to escaping the lottery and competing for a playoff spot. There are big questions looming: Can Paolo Banchero elevate his offensive efficiency? Will Franz Wagner follow up on winning gold at the FIBA World Cup by seizing more of a lead role? Is this the season Markelle Fultz’s jump shot will extend from midrange to 3? The Magic added a sharpshooting wing in Jett Howard and a big guard in Anthony Black through the draft, both of whom could provide the shot in the arm this team desperately needs.

21. Indiana Pacers

Last season: 35-47

Tyrese Haliburton averaged an impressive 20.7 points and 10.4 assists last season, but he’s capable of much more as a scorer. He averaged only 15 shots per game but was fourth in effective field goal percentage and ninth in true shooting percentage of the 52 players to log at least that many shots per game, per Stathead. Haliburton has already proved to be one of the league’s most spectacular playmakers, but it’s time for him to get more shots. Doing so could propel the Pacers to new heights, especially given the supporting cast of skilled big men, promising young talent, and seasoned veterans around him.

20. Utah Jazz

Last season: 37-45

Despite trading Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell in 2022, the Jazz got off to an excellent start that season. Though the team eventually fizzled, the objective wasn’t exactly to stumble into the playoffs. But when the team was operating at full health, there were plenty of signs that the future could be bright. Namely, Lauri Markkanen emerged as an All-Star, Walker Kessler was one of the NBA’s best rim protectors as a rookie, and Will Hardy looked like a premier head coach. And this offseason, John Collins was acquired on top of an impressive draft haul, including Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, and Brice Sensabaugh. Don’t be surprised if the Jazz rise up these rankings quickly.

19. Brooklyn Nets

Last season: 45-37

As you would’ve expected, the Nets fell off a cliff last season following the departures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Minimal changes were made this offseason; Brooklyn added Noah Clowney, Dariq Whitehead, and Jalen Wilson through the draft and Dennis Smith Jr. and Darius Bazley in free agency. The plan isn’t to suck though, since Houston owns the rights to Brooklyn’s 2024 first-round pick. Having sat out the Damian Lillard sweepstakes, Brooklyn will likely be in the conversation when the next star becomes available. With a solid core headlined by Mikal Bridges and Nic Claxton, they’re just one franchise player away from reentering the conversation. One obvious X factor is Ben Simmons, who says he’s back to full health and is returning with a chip on his shoulder. (Unfortunately, Simmons still shoots with the wrong hand.)

The Wild Cards

These teams are enigmas with the talent to soar and/or the volatility to implode. Fans should be prepared for their seasons to go in either direction.

18. Minnesota Timberwolves

Last season: 42-40

Minnesota has a ton of talent. The question is whether that talent fits together. Can Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert coexist in the frontcourt? Anthony Edwards is emerging as a star, but can he thrive when Gobert occupies the middle of the floor? Will Jaden McDaniels continue his upward trajectory on offense? The first few weeks of the season will be a litmus test to determine whether the Timberwolves need to shake up the core or simply tweak the supporting cast. New Minnesota ownership appears to favor the bold, so if things go sour, then Tim Connelly could be aggressive in making dramatic changes once again.

17. Dallas Mavericks

Last season: 38-44

The Mavericks will have a high-powered offense led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, but can this team get stops? They’re banking a lot on a mixed bag of bigs—Dwight Powell, Richaun Holmes, and rookie Dereck Lively II—to protect the rim. The return of a healthy Maxi Kleber and the additions of Grant Williams and rookie Olivier-Maxence Prosper could signal a shift toward a more versatile, switch-heavy defensive scheme. If Dallas can figure out how to piece together a competent defense, the team will make noise.

16. Atlanta Hawks

Last season: 41-41

Quin Snyder has a track record of maximizing team potential, but the X factor here is Trae Young’s willingness to buy into Snyder’s vision. The Hawks have a plethora of ballhandling options beyond Young, including Dejounte Murray, veteran Patty Mills, rookie Kobe Bufkin, and point forward Jalen Johnson, not to mention skilled wings like Bogdan Bogdanovic, AJ Griffin, and De’Andre Hunter. It’s clear as day that the Hawks are trying to build a motion system, which requires Trae to give up the ball. If Trae is all in, then the Hawks could be on the cusp. If things implode, it won’t be long until teams around the league view Young as the next star on the trade block.

Young and Hungry

These teams, led by youthful stars, are quickly on the rise with the potential to disrupt the established order around the league.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder

Last season: 40-42

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished fifth in MVP voting last season, and now his young teammates are all another year older. Jalen Williams looks swole. Josh Giddey says he’s better at drawing fouls. And Chet Holmgren is 100 percent healthy and entering the fold. Holmgren, even as a rookie, is poised to be a game changer: a floor-spacing big man on offense and a shot-blocking menace on defense. Considering the Thunder already ranked 13th in defensive rating last season without a rim protector of his caliber, Holmgren could be the linchpin that transforms them into a two-way juggernaut. A bolstered defense will only fuel more transition opportunities for SGA, making him an even more powerful force in the open court.

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

Last season: 51-31

It was an incredible season for the Cavaliers until a five-game first-round flameout in the playoffs. Their offense ran stagnant despite a high-powered backcourt led by Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. They made moves to help address the issue, signing shooters like Max Strus, Georges Niang, and Ty Jerome. But ultimately the Cavs’ ceiling will hinge on the progress of Evan Mobley. It’s tough to win with two small guards and two bigs that don’t shoot with Mobley and Jarrett Allen. If Mobley can develop more of a perimeter game, even just as a reliable spot-up shooter, it could open up the floor for everyone.

13. Sacramento Kings

Last season: 48-34

Domantas Sabonis earned All-NBA honors for his regular-season contributions, but his shortcomings as a shooter and rim protector became an issue in the playoffs. It begs the question: Can the Kings reach a championship level with Sabonis as their center? In addition to Sabonis potentially improving, Sacramento could level up in other areas, too. Drafting a switchable defender in Colby Jones gives them more potential versatility. Keegan Murray could also take a leap following a stellar rookie season and summer league performance. And one of the most underrated acquisitions of the summer is Sasha Vezenkov, who I am extremely high on because his sharpshooting skill is tailor-made for Mike Brown’s offense. With Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox leading the team, the Kings will be super competitive. But after tasting the playoffs, Kings fans want more.

12. New Orleans Pelicans

Last season: 42-40

Zion Williamson took his health and fitness seriously this offseason, and he said wants to become “unguardable.” That’s not out of reach, considering how dominant he has looked in the NBA even when out of shape. The question is still whether he can stay durable enough to stay on the court, and if he does, the Pelicans will prove that this ranking wasn’t too high—in fact, it may even be too low. Because behind Zion, the Pelicans have a costar scorer in Brandon Ingram plus a balanced roster with proven veterans like CJ McCollum and Larry Nance, rising youngsters like Trey Murphy and Herb Jones, and upside pieces like Dyson Daniels and Jordan Hawkins. But the Pelicans’ ceiling all comes down to Zion.

11. New York Knicks

Last season: 47-35

Tom Thibodeau said at media day that the Knicks will roll with the same starting lineup that they finished the postseason with—Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes, and Jalen Brunson—because of what the unit did “from December 4 on.” Since that date? That five-man lineup outscored teams by 7.4 points per 100 possessions during the regular season, and during the playoffs the lineup plastered both the Cavaliers (plus-8.2) and the Heat (plus-15.2). The group has a formidable balance of rim protection, versatility, and shot-creation. Plus, Grimes may have some untapped potential that we began to witness at the close of last season, when he averaged 21.9 points on 14.3 shots over his final nine games. The Knicks should be really good. Let’s hope they experiment some during the season to find out whether they can be great before they cash in on their assets.

Fragile Contenders

These teams have flirted with contending for a championship in recent years, but aging rosters and missed opportunities could lead to severely disappointing seasons.

10. Philadelphia 76ers

Last season: 54-28

Until the James Harden situation gets figured out, it’s difficult to trust Philadelphia in any capacity. Harden and Joel Embiid constituted one of the NBA’s most potent duos last season. But even if Harden returns, will he be on his best behavior? Or will he try to throw a fit to get out of Philadelphia? Will Tyrese Maxey flourish under new head coach Nick Nurse? And where does Embiid stand amid the uncertainty? That’s a lot of questions to answer. It wouldn’t be shocking if the Sixers go further than ever with Embiid in the postseason, nor would it come as a surprise if he demands a trade by February. It all starts with what happens with Harden.

9. Miami Heat

Last season: 44-38

It was a failure of an offseason for the Heat. Gabe Vincent and Max Strus walked for nothing. Pat Riley didn’t make a push for Bradley Beal, and he didn’t go all in for Damian Lillard. Now, they’re left with Josh Richardson and unproven prospects—Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr.—to make up for the losses. While there’s a chance Richardson could recapture his previous Miami form and the young talents could break out, it’s a risky gamble for a team that is coming off a Finals appearance and was on the cusp of a transformative acquisition. Emo Jimmy Butler still thinks this team will win the title, but by next summer he could be singing “I’m Not Okay (I Promise).”

8. Los Angeles Clippers

Last season: 44-38

The Clippers are a difficult team to fully buy into. While Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are undeniably elite talents, their frequent absences undermine the team’s potential. Russell Westbrook is a detriment to winning basketball at this state of his career. With a supporting cast that skews older and lacks standout contributors, the Clippers appear less like genuine title contenders and more like a collection of past-their-prime talents. And yet, here they are in the top 10 because a healthy Leonard and George gives them a chance come April. Kawhi was a 27/7/4 guy after the All-Star break. Then he had 38 points in Game 1 against the Suns and 31 points in Game 2 before he got injured. George’s absence from late March until the end of the season, however, underscores the fragility of the Clippers’ title hopes.

Knocking on the Door

Three Western teams make up this group, which speaks to how stacked this conference is with potential champions.

7. Memphis Grizzlies

Last season: 51-31

Ja Morant will be suspended for the first 25 games, but his ability to practice and travel with the team should mitigate the impact on team chemistry. Desmond Bane and new acquisition Marcus Smart will help fill the void during his absence, and it’ll be interesting to see if Taylor Jenkins leans more into some of the on-ball creation we saw from Jaren Jackson Jr. last season. With Smart and JJJ, the Grizzlies are armed with the past two Defensive Players of the Year. As long as Morant keeps his act together upon his return, this team could be a force.

6. Golden State Warriors

Last season: 44-38

Boy, I’m excited to watch the Warriors this season! Chris Paul sharing the floor with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green is going to be weird. Will it be a match made in basketball heaven or a wild experiment gone wrong? Truthfully, we won’t know until Draymond’s return from an ankle injury. But what’s different for Golden State this season, aside from the arrival of CP3, is the trade flexibility. New GM Mike Dunleavy has a war chest of tradable contracts, plus young talent like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, and a stash of future draft picks. If an opportunity arises to go all in, don’t be surprised if the Warriors seize it. Because as long as the core trio is healthy, this team is a title contender.

5. Los Angeles Lakers

Last season: 43-39

I was bullish on the Lakers following last season’s trade deadline, and remain high on them now as championship contenders. The only reason they don’t crack the next tier is the simple fact that LeBron James will turn 39 this season and Anthony Davis never seems to stay healthy. And if one of them goes down, then everything collapses. But when healthy, the Lakers are serious Finals threats. They boast a deep and diverse roster featuring additional ball handlers like Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell, as well as new acquisition Gabe Vincent. Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt had great stretches last season, and now they’re joined by Taurean Prince, while upside talents like Max Christie, Cam Reddish, and Christian Wood add another layer of depth. The onus will be on head coach Darvin Ham to optimize this wealth of talent through effective lineup configurations throughout the season.

The S Tier

These squads aren’t just eyeing the championship; they have the elite talent to win the NBA’s new version of a Triple Crown by capturing the in-season tournament, dominating with the best regular-season record, and ultimately lifting the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

4. Phoenix Suns

Last season: 45-37

Frank Vogel should have the time of his life toying with different lineups this season. With Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, the Suns can keep at least one star on the floor at all times to maintain a high-powered offense. When they all share the floor, there could be some diminishing returns, but all of them have proved to be capable off-ball contributors, so there should be no issues. That three-headed monster will be supported by different types of centers and a long list of options at wing and forward. Though Jusuf Nurkic is a worse center in a vacuum than Deandre Ayton, he brings a different skill set as an interior bruiser. If the Suns want to switch all screens on defense, they can turn to Keita Bates-Diop or Nassir Little in the middle, and this will allow them to go five-out on offense, which couldn’t happen previously with Ayton. The key question remains their defensive consistency, but offensively, this team will be nothing short of a juggernaut.

3. Milwaukee Bucks

Last season: 58-24

Pairing Giannis Antetokounmpo with Damian Lillard creates an offensive powerhouse that will be unparalleled in the Eastern Conference. Neither player has ever played with someone as great as the other, and not since LaMarcus Aldridge has Dame played with anyone as good as Khris Middleton or Brook Lopez. How will teams even try to contain a Dame-Giannis pick-and-roll? If they trap Dame, that leaves Giannis open on the roll. If they drop to protect against lobs to Giannis, then Dame has an open pull-up. If they somehow contain the duo, then it’s a kick out to Middleton attacking a rotating defense or Lopez launching an open 3. Rookie head coach Adrian Griffin has all the ingredients to create nightmares for defenses, but going from Jrue Holiday to Dame undoubtedly leaves the Bucks defense worse off. Lopez and Giannis provide plenty of rim protection, but it’d be beneficial if Jae Crowder can return to form on defense or a young player such as MarJon Beauchamp or Andre Jackson can step into a role as a wing stopper. With their asset cupboard nearly bare—only a 2027 second-round pick and Portland’s 2024 second to their name—the Bucks are banking on internal development to fortify their bench and complement their star-studded lineup.

2. Boston Celtics

Last season: 57-25

The Celtics pulled off a seismic shift this offseason, essentially swapping Marcus Smart for Jrue Holiday and Robert Williams III for Kristaps Porzingis, along with the losses of Grant Williams and Malcolm Brogdon (and a whole bunch of draft picks). On paper, Boston has a better team. But one real challenge lies in the locker room: With Smart gone, the leadership baton passes squarely to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Head coach Joe Mazzulla will also need to improve his on-the-fly decision-making, as he began to do during the postseason. While his top-six rotation seems set—with Al Horford and Derrick White rounding it out—their depth has more unknowns. Should the young players like Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard fail to step up, the Celtics have two future firsts, three swaps, and eight seconds to fortify the roster. Yet, the key to everything working in Boston is Porzingis, who just had the best individual season of his career with the Wizards by progressing as a scorer while also protecting the rim at an elite level. Durability has always been an issue for KP, but if he can stay on the court, he could be the catalyst that transforms the Celtics from contenders to champions.

1. Denver Nuggets

Last season: 53-29

Earlier this summer, Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth told me “our guys are tired, it’s going to be hard to repeat.” True, it will be. Only 12 teams in league history have won back-to-back titles since the merger. And since the days of the ’90s Bulls, just four teams have: the Lakers (twice), the Heatles, and the Warriors. But Nikola Jokic just completed a tour-de-force season, and he’s still supported by Jamal Murray’s shot-creation, Michael Porter Jr.’s sharpshooting, and Aaron Gordon’s versatility. Denver’s core is as formidable as it gets. Add in the potential jolt from emerging young talents, and the Nuggets remain the team to dethrone until proven otherwise.