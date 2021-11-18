The Chicago Bulls are the real deal and the play of Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball is a huge reason. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor breaks down what makes Ball and Caruso the glue for the Bulls’ offense, how they lead the team’s defense, and why Chicago should be taken seriously as a title contender.
Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball Are Defensive Gods
Kevin O’Connor breaks down the Chicago guards’ strong starts and why the Bulls should be taken seriously as a title contender
