Back in 2015, two entrepreneurs living in New York City had a bright idea: Bring Drake lyrics to the iPhone keyboard. The Drizzy app—which launched in March of that year, a few weeks after the release of If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late—let users text in Drake quotes from categories such as “Feels,” “Hate,” “Sorry,” “Hustle,” “Exes,” and “Turn Up.”

It’s easy to see why the app was an instant success, securing more than 1 million downloads over the course of its first three months: Drake’s lyrics are something of a universally recognized cultural phenomenon. His words are seemingly designed to find second lives on social media in the form of Instagram captions and subtweets.

The Drizzy app may no longer be available for download, but Drake remains as omnipresent as ever. In total, he’s dropped eight solo studio albums, seven mixtapes, a compilation album, and a collaborative album, along with several EPs, guest features, and a score of leaked tracks that have surfaced on Reddit and YouTube. His catalog now includes well over 350 songs, all of which boast at least one signature bar that could only be rapped by him, for better or worse.

To celebrate the release of Drake’s newest album, For All the Dogs, we’re picking up where the Drizzy app left off and going track-by-track to identify artistic trends and categorize his most famous lyrics into sections that represent every shade of Drake.

After months of listening to Drake for several hours a day, combing his Genius pages, and taking exhaustive notes, I’ve landed on an even 26 classifications—ranging from Emo Drake to Horny Drake and everything in between—and have included several example lyrics of each. I did my best, but if you hate it, well, feel free to hit me with some Twitter fingers.

Without further ado, behold, the Drake Lyrics taxonomy.

Nostalgic Drake

Remember you was livin’ at the London for a month

Service elevator up to 4201

We was still a secret couldn’t come in through the front.

—“U With Me?”

Nostalgic Drake is the most hopeless of romantics or the most toxic of exes, depending on the lens through which he’s viewed.

When he’s not two-drink-texting an old flame, his musings can be sweet—like in his “Look What You’ve Done” tributes to his mother, grandmother, and uncle—but often Drake’s nostalgia trips are tactical and manipulative, as observed in “Furthest Thing”:

Girl, don’t treat me like a stranger, girl, you know I seen you naked

Girl, you know that I remember, don’t be a pretender

Gettin’ high at the condo, that’s when it all comes together

You know I stay reminiscing and makeup sex is tradition.

For a fake mob boss (see Paranoid Drake below), Drake never got the memo on “remember when” being the lowest form of conversation. To his credit, though, the guy’s made a career from reminiscing.

Other Notable Lyrics:

“The other day Lissa told me that she miss the old me.” —“The Resistance”

“OK, look, I’m honest, girl, I can’t lie, I miss you.” —“Shot For Me”

“It’s weighin’ heavy on my mind / And I can’t help but wonder how you’ve been.” —“Since Way Back”

“You think I’m so caught up in where I am right now / But believe, I remember it all.” —“Club Paradise”

Emo Drake

Waited on you for so long

Too many days since January

I’m still sitting here alone.

—“I Get Lonely”

This is the Drake who’s sitting cross-legged on the bathroom floor at a New Year’s Eve party—lips pursed, double vodka cran (mixed with emotions) in hand, doom scrolling through Instagram and zooming in on photos of his ex kissing their next at midnight. This is Honestly, Nevermind crying-in-the-club Drake, the one to blame for whatever broken relationship he’s mourning and the person who will soon enter the DMing Drake/Rolodex Drake/Horny Drake hamster wheel. This is the Drake fans listen to when the texts start going green, the good ones have gone, and Confessions isn’t hitting like it did in ’04.

It’s a relatable version of someone who’s rarely relatable—a glimpse into the psyche of a phantom. Though he’s officially not an emo artist, Emo Drake is the closest we’ve come to radio-friendly sad-people music since peak Paramore.

Other Notable Lyrics:

“Wish that you would come and find me / Just to tell me that I haven’t changed.” —“Good Ones Go Interlude”

“Nights when I just needed to hold somebody / Feeling overwhelmed, should’ve told somebody.” —“Fucking Fans”

“When the lights don’t glow the same way that they used to / And I finally get a moment to myself / I will realize you were everything I’m missing / And you’ll tell me you’re in love with someone else.” —“Sooner Than Later”

DMing Drake

Texts go green, it hits a little different, don’t it?

—“Texts Go Green”

Pop quiz! Which of the following is not a Drake lyric?

A. “I group DM my exes / I tell ’em they belong to me, that goes on for forever.”

B. “All hell starts to break loose in my texts / I only tell lies to who I gotta protect.”

C. “I remember that I told you I miss you / That was kinda like a mass text.”

D. “I drunk text J.Lo / Old number, so it bounce back.”

E. None of the above

If you answered “E. None of the above,” congratulations! You know our problematic prince well.

DMing Drake is in close contention with Worst Behavior Drake and Horny Drake as the most toxic 6 God lyric category, but it’s also my favorite of the taxonomy. There’s something endearing about a 36-year-old man who gets caught up in emotion and breaks out iMessage every time the liquor hits. Dude just can’t help himself, but then again, “he that is without sin,” etc.

In fairness, perhaps Drake has since committed to better texting habits. On FATD’s “Drew a Picasso,” Drizzy raps, “Paragraph I sent last night, yeah, I probably shoulda never sent that.” Baby steps, y’all.

Other Notable Lyrics:

“Message read like a brake light.” —“Tried Our Best”

“Text from a centerfold, I ain’t reply, let her know I read it though.” —“Star67”

“And that’s when I text her and told her I love her / Then right after, texted and told her I’m faded.” —“HYFR”

Rolodex Drake

Bitches in my old phone

I should call one and go home

I’ve been in this club too long.

—“Marvins Room”

If DMing Drake is the planning phase, Rolodex Drake is the execution phase. This is when Aubrey progresses past nostalgic small talk and begins making disaster-artist moves, sometimes as a home-wrecker to an old flame’s new relationship, other times as a self-saboteur hell-bent on ruining his own good thing. We were properly introduced to home-wrecker Drake in “Marvins Room,” but the underrated Take Care bonus track “Hate Sleeping Alone” has some cold-call goodies as well.

“I’d rather be with you, but you are not around / So I’ma call somebody up and see if they’d be down” probably inspired thousands of long-distance breakups when it hit airwaves in 2011.

Other Notable Lyrics:

“What numbers do I still have? Who do I know from the past?” —“Chicago Freestyle”

“Call your number and it’s out of service / Who can I call for your information?” —“Jungle”

Horny Drake

I met someone new last night and we kicked it

And I’m going back there tonight

And you know what’s on my mind, this time.

—“Teenage Fever”

Synthesizing the breadth of Drake’s thirst may be an exercise in futility, but for the purposes of this piece, we’ve separated his after-hours exploits into two subcategories: OTW Drake and Come Thru Drake. Their differences are small but significant.

OTW Drake

I remember when my schedule was as flexible as she is

She call and tell me “Be here before the sun up”

I be dressed before we hung up.

—“Connect”

This iteration of Horny Drake exists no earlier than midnight and will order any mode of transportation—Uber, Lyft, Bolt, Via, taxi, limo, Air Drake, train, helicopter, blimp, ferry, cruise ship, gondola, Al Cowlings in a 1993 white Ford Bronco—to ensure he’s not sleeping alone. If Drake’s going out of his way when he should’ve gone home, we’re talking Richter-scale horny.

Other Notable Lyrics:

“On my way from the studio, so get undressed / Let’s do the things that we say on text.” —“Faithful”

“I live like 40 minutes from you, that sex drive is crazy.” —“Members Only”

Come Thru Drake

You should slide through and get your back broke.

—Leaked “Love All” outro

Not to be confused with OTW Drake, Come Thru Drake is a slightly less lustful Drizzy who’s unwilling to make the booty commute himself. Likely as a result of Drake’s influence, a late-night “come thru” text from a romantic partner in 2023 is basically shorthand for “Netflix and chill,” which itself is shorthand for “sexy time.” Count on Drake to shape the 1 a.m. texting lexicon of college students and homeowners everywhere.

Other Notable Lyrics:

“Why you never come to where I stay? Always hiding out in your New York condo.” —“My Side”

“Hit me to tell me you get off at 10 / Come here, I make sure you get off again.” —“Change Locations”

“Girl, I could use your company / Full name and birthday, I book a flight and you come to me.” —“Hate Sleeping Alone”

Mr. Steal Your Girl Drake

I’m why your girl heart in a sling

Call me “Heartbreak Drake”

I’m the hardest one to tame.

—“The Calm”

As I was categorizing lyrics for this piece, one trend emerged immediately: Drake loves to talk about Your Girl and the ways he could make her His Girl.

Drizzy’s early-career steal-your-girl lines were mostly petty, innocuous comments on songs such as “Ignant Shit” (“My song is your girlfriend’s waking-up ringer”) and “November 18th” (“I sent ya girl a message, said I’ll see ya when I can”), but he’s graduated to more explicit messaging in recent years.

And of course, life imitates art. In addition to being publicly accused of home-wrecking, Drake once even DMed an Instagram troll’s wife:

Drake got this man down bad after responding to a troll’s comment about his son Adonis…. Drizzy hopped in his petty bag, followed dude’s wife & even slid in her DM!

•

: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/fXnaNrTUJh — Power 106 (@Power106LA) May 4, 2022

The lesson? Keep your girl away from Drake because there’s a decent chance he’ll take a picture with her, an even better chance that she’ll frame it, and a near certainty that he’ll rap about it. If you’re lucky, a picture will be the least of your problems.

Other Notable Lyrics:

“Got a show up in your city, your girl is in the line.” —“We’ll Be Fine”

“Your girl was better in the morning like a slice of pizza.” —“Seeing Green”

“I got your girl on the second floor, beggin’ me to put it in.” —“When to Say When”

“Your sister is pressin’ play, your trainer is pressin’ play / Your wifey, your wifey, your wifey, your wifey.” —“8 out of 10”

Petty Drake

This album’s for my fans

But yo, this hook is for my exes.

—“Replacement Girl”

Drake is the petty king, as observed throughout this piece. Sometimes his spite is directed at exes (“I gave your nickname to someone else”) or their current partners (“Serena, your husband a groupie”); other times it’s reserved for whichever contemporary of the week Drizzy’s beefing with. Dude once even considered attending his high school reunion just to make former classmates go through security clearance. That’s A-plus grudge holding—no notes.

Other Notable Lyrics:

“And all the girls that played me eat your muthafuckin’ heart out.” —“Unforgettable”

“Your best day is my worst day.” —“Weston Road Flows”

“The athlete that you’re rollin’ with, I saw his game last night, he didn’t score.” —“Drew A Picasso”

Simp Drake

Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding?

Say you’ll never, ever leave from beside me.

—“In My Feelings”

Ah, Simp Drake, a version of the Toronto rapper rarely seen but always celebrated. Without this foundational Drake lyric category, there would be no Emo Drake, no Nostalgic Drake. His “In My Feelings” lyrics above are some of the most overtly sappy of his career, but Drake’s never tonally been more of a simp than on “Good Ones Go Interlude,” the 13th track on his sophomore album, Take Care:

Don’t you go getting married

Don’t you go get engaged

I know you’re getting older

Don’t have no time to waste

I shouldn’t be much longer

But you shouldn’t have to wait

Can’t lose you, can’t help it, I’m so sorry, I’m so selfish.

There’s our sweet yet noncommittal fuckboi who’s inspired a generation of down-bad 20- and 30-somethings with teenage tendencies.

Other Notable Lyrics:

“Sweatpants, hair tied, chillin’ with no makeup on / That’s when you’re the prettiest, I hope that you don’t take it wrong.” —“Best I Ever Had”

“Everything that I write is either for her or about her.” —“The Motion”

“The way I’m feeling, things I say / All just happen, when you pass my way.” —“Shut It Down”

“Next time I stand tall I wanna be standing for you.” —“Own It”

“Please don’t leave me / You know I need you.” —“Tie That Binds”

“I’m done waiting, there’s nothing left to do / But give all I have to you.” —“Find Your Love”

Cocky Drake

My Mount Rushmore is me with four different expressions.

—“Survival”

The former Degrassi actor’s been saying he’s the greatest since his mixtape days, and he remains quick to remind fans of his place in modern hip-hop (top two, not two). Whether you think he’s overrated, or created, or too jaded, there’s a decent chance Aubrey Drake Graham will end his career on the Mount Rushmore of rap, if not of pop music altogether.

His casual narcissism is a bit much—I wince every time I hear “They should put a couple more mirrors in here so I can stare at myself”—but who can blame him? Most no. 1s ever, how long did it really take him?

Other Notable Lyrics:

“Every time you see me I look like I won the lotto twice.” —“Miss Me”

“I think I killed everybody in the game last year / Man, fuck it I was on though.” —“Over My Dead Body”

“I’m lookin at they first week numbers like ‘What are those?’ / I mean, you boys not even comin’ close.” —“Weston Road Flows”

Good Time Drake

Kush rolled, glass full: I prefer the better things.

—“Up All Night”

There’s a host of lyrics that fit into this category, but the YouTube thumbnail for the “Laugh Now Cry Later” music video—you know, the one where Aubrey takes over Nike headquarters for a night of Jet Skiing with Lil Durk, hooping with Kevin Durant, and pickup football with Odell Beckham Jr. and Marshawn Lynch—pretty much sums it up:

If that’s not convincing enough, consider that Drizzy revived the acronym “YOLO”—which, fun fact, dates back to the 1990s and was added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2014—and turned it into what Andy Samberg would later call “the battle cry of a generation.” He’s not wrong: “You only live once” got my friends and me through more than our fair share of reluctant tequila shots in college.

Other Notable Lyrics:

“Feeling good, living better.” —“Over My Dead Body”

“Drinkin’ every night because we drink to my accomplishments.” —“Headlines”

“We stayed up, Christmas lights in the middle of summer.” —“Dreams Money Can Buy”

“Everybody dies, but not everybody lives.” —“Moment 4 Life”

Foodie Drake

Last table left in Carbone, callin’ plays on the rotary phone.

—“Do Not Disturb”

Say what you will about Drake, but he’s no restaurant gatekeeper. Whether it’s Sotto Sotto, the French Laundry, Carbone, or Nobu (which Drake has rapped about in five different songs since 2014), Drizzy’s never shy about dishing on his favorite fine-dining establishments. In fact, he’s even reviewed a few spots over the years:

Benihana: “Pigeon food.”

Tao: “I do yellowtail.”

The Cheesecake Factory: “You know I love to go there.”

VLive: “I order that Alfredo pasta then eat in the kitchen like I’m in the Mafia.”

Giorgio Baldi: “Shit is nice but I prefer Madeo.”

Bourdain would be proud.

Other Notable Lyrics:

“After-hours at Il Mulino / Or Sotto Sotto just talkin’ women and vino.” —“Pound Cake / Paris Morton Music 2”

“Can’t get Nobu / But you can get Milestone.” —“Gyalchester”

“Lemme get a lemon pepper order, please / You gotta have the link before you order these.” —“Lemon Pepper Freestyle”

Relatable Drake

Why would I tell you I’m 30 away if I’m not on the way?

—“Redemption”

Though he’s typically rapping about cruising in luxury cars, dining at Michelin-starred restaurants, or dating supermodels, Drake occasionally reminds us that he, too, is “normal” and burdened by quotidian responsibility.

Behold, the Relatable Drake Hall of Fame:

On procrastination:

“My license been expired, I renew it after the weekend / Fuck, I know I said that shit the last seven weekends.”

On condensation:

“Wet glass on your table, n-----, no coaster.”

On eating balanced meals:

“My summer diet is just rosé and calamari.”

On living in Atlanta:

“I’m still fucked up from me living in Atlanta.”

On meeting up with a childhood babysitter:

Just kidding.

On houseguests getting too comfortable:

“I got bitches askin’ me about the code for the Wi-Fi.”

On the difficulties of math:

“The square root of 69 is eight something, right?”

That’s about it for normal-person behavior. The guy drinks tea at Erykah Badu’s house and was on his third GQ cover by the time he turned 26—what more could we expect?

Every-City Drizzy

The one that I needed was Courtney from Hooters on Peachtree.

—“From Time”

Drake hails from Toronto, but one of Mr. Houstatlantavegas’s recurring literary devices is name-dropping establishments from adopted hometowns. Being worldly—or at least cosplaying as someone who is—is a Drake ting, if you will.

His most referenced cities are Houston (“Thinking ‘bout Texas, back when Porscha used to work at Treasures”), Atlanta (“Magic City on a Monday”), and Memphis (“In Ridgecrest with my seat back with Yo Gotti and E-Mack”), but every now and then we get a Miami or Las Vegas shout-out.

The bit is overplayed, but these aren’t cases of unrequited love: Houston celebrates Drake Day every June 10, and Drizzy was recently gifted the key to Memphis. And as a born and raised ATLien, I can confirm the city goes as wild for the dude as it seemed in that one episode of Atlanta.

Other Notable Lyrics:

“Born in Toronto but sometimes I feel like Atlanta adopted us.” —“Versace (Remix)”

“Kept the Galleria open till 10 for you and your friends / You know how I spend in H-O-U-S-T-O-N.” —“N 2 Deep”

Quentin Miller

Old ways, new women, gotta keep a balance

The girl of your dreams to me is probably not a challenge.

—“R.I.C.O.”

There can’t be a Drake lyrics taxonomy without this category. Quentin studied the bars, understood the assignment, and produced a verse on “R.I.C.O.”—as well as work on If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late—that altered rap history and will forever tarnish Drake’s legacy among some hip-hop heads and many of his contemporaries.

In “Duppy Freestyle,” Drake defended himself against the ghostwriting allegations, stating, “Y’all acting like he made the boy when I was tryna help the guy” and that he “changed [Quentin’s] life a couple times.”

Even so, Miller has experienced career setbacks amid the controversy. In 2020, he took to Instagram to lament the ordeal—specifically, Meek Mill “blowing up” his spot on the website formerly known as Twitter—saying, “Five years later [and] I’m still trying to shake that shit. … Fuck that shit, give me the opportunity, man.” Since then, though, he’s collaborated with Big Sean, Hit-Boy, Gucci Mane, Dreezy, and Nas, so at least the arrow’s pointing up.

As for Drizzy, perhaps the proliferation of artificial intelligence in songwriting will lessen the black mark on his résumé over time, but as it stands, this misstep is one that impugns the legitimacy of his celebrated pen.

AI Drake

I came in with my ex like Selena to flex, aye

Bumpin’ Justin Bieber the fever ain’t left, aye.

—“Heart on My Sleeve” (not a real Drake song)

Speaking of AI, shout-out to ghostwriter977 for “Heart on My Sleeve,” an absolute banger that arrived in April and introduced much of the public to a new method of songwriting. Though not technically a Drake joint, “Heart on My Sleeve” embodies the rapper’s ethos and contains enough petty name-dropping and city-repping lyrics to fool fans into thinking it’s the real thing upon first listen. This line in particular would fit squarely into the “Nostalgic Drake” section of this piece:

All I know is you could’ve had the world, had the world

Yeah, you were my world

AI’s future application and its effect on all creative industries is worrisome, to say the least, but it’s proved in its early stages to be a useful tool in the right hands. For more perspective on the topic, I asked OpenAI’s ChatGPT bot for its unbiased, professional opinion on the fake Drake song’s impact. Here’s what it had to say:

“Heart on My Sleeve” is not just a song; it’s a testament to the synergy between human ingenuity and AI’s computational power. It foreshadows a future where AI becomes an indispensable collaborator in the creative process, sparking innovation and expanding the horizons of what music can be.

Damn, and I thought I liked the track. Sounds like AI Drake is every computer’s new favorite artist.

Sports Fan Drake

Draft day, Johnny Manziel

Five years later, how am I the man still?

—“Draft Day”

Drizzy’s been a global brand ambassador for the Toronto Raptors since 2013 and has consistently befriended and rapped about professional athletes since his debut album, Thank Me Later, released in 2010. In recent years, the new Spike Lee has become known for the “Drake Curse” and his prodigious (read: profligate) sports gambling, which saw him lose about $2.6 million in 2022 on UFC betting alone.

It’s natural for Drake to rap about his sports fandom, but at times he’s guilty of squeezing square pegs into round holes for virality, like he did with the lyrics about two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo on “7AM on Bridle Path”:

Don’t move like a puto

Could at least keep it a buck like Antetokounmpo

This is an undoubtedly corny line, but the sports bars don’t always flop. “Two girls and they get along like I’m Lou Will” deserves its own wing in Springfield.

Other notable lyrics:

“If Hov is Jordan, I guess I’m cool with Pippen / ‘Til I mention that I wanna play a new position.” —“Going in for Life”

“I see all this money through my Ohio State Buckeyes.” —“Uptown”

“Rookie of the year, ’06 Chris Paul shit.” —“Ignant Shit”

“Louisville hush money for my young gunners / Rick Pitino I take ’em to strip clubs and casinos.” —“Sandra’s Rose”

“At the beginning, it felt like you’re going harder than me / Then you stepped back on this shit, girl, you hit the Harden on me.” —“Liability”

“Big Benjamins like the Pittsburgh Steelers / Drake you got it / Robert Kraft sent the jet for us, that shit was patriotic / You would think we live in Baltimore, the way they ravin’ ’bout the latest product.” —“Middle of the Ocean”

Worst Behavior Drake

Yeah, and lately I do bitches the meanest

Tell ’em I love ’em and don’t ever mean it

—“Dreams Money Can Buy”

We’ve given Drake more than a few passes in this taxonomy, but ya gotta hold the dude accountable when he’s talking reckless. Many of Drizzy’s lyrics celebrate the ugliest parts of him, from his infidelity (“she gives me all her trust and I’m abusing it right now”) to his womanizing and morbid curiosity (“I’m going through her phone if she goes to the bathroom / And her purse right there, I don’t trust these hoes at all”). His “Circo Loco” lyrics directed at Megan Thee Stallion after she was shot by Tory Lanez—“This bitch lie ’bout gettin’ shots, but she still a stallion / She don’t even get the joke, but she still smilin’”—were particularly low and represent the worst he has to offer.

On For All the Dogs, Drake once again takes potshots at highly successful industry women, this time in the form of subliminal barbs at Rihanna (“I’m anti / Yeah, and the sex was average with you”). Drake even, quite randomly, disses celebrated jazz musician Esperanza Spalding. (“Who give a fuck Michelle Obama put you on her playlist? / Then we never hear from you again like you was taken.”) Apparently Drake still isn’t too pleased about Spalding beating him out for the Best New Artist Grammy in 2011.

All in all, the entire punching-down bit reeks of self-righteousness, especially for a guy whose recent work is more focused on branding than it is quality.

Other Notable Lyrics:

“Probably shouldn’t be driving, it just got so much harder / Can’t even see straight, I can’t even see straight.” —“Under Ground Kings”

“Whipped and chained you like American slaves.” —“Slime You Out”

Nicki Stan Drake

I love Nicki Minaj, I told her I’d admit it

I hope one day we get married just to say we fuckin’ did it.

—“Miss Me”

You know that thing teenage dudes do when they learn a couple of chords on their first guitar? The thing where they write their crush’s name into every other song but inevitably end up friend-zoned? For the uninitiated, it looks a little like this:

“And girl, I’m fuckin’ serious, I’m wit’ it if you wit’ it / ’Cause yo verses turn me on and yo pants are mighty fitted.” —“Miss Me,” 2010

“Fuck it, me and Nicki Nick gettin’ married today / And all you bitches that be hatin’ can catch a bouquet.” —“Moment 4 Life,” 2010

“Heard Nicki just bought a brand-new crib / Goddamn, man, she’s beauty and the beast, Lord.” —“We’ll Be Fine,” 2011

“I never fucked Nicki ’cause she got a man / But when that’s over, then I’m first in line.” —“Only,” 2014

“Rumor has it, I either fucked her or I never could / But rumor has it, hasn’t done you n------ any good.” —“Charged Up,” 2015

I’d have friend-zoned him too, for what it’s worth.

Drakespeare

What’s mine is not yours

(heart included)

—Titles Ruin Everything

Earlier this summer, Drake released a poetry book coauthored with songwriter Kenza Samir titled Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness. And it’s fair to say that the collection, uh, certainly reads like a stream of consciousness. Here are a few of the best (worst?) excerpts:

“Your taste in men isn’t exactly Michelin star”

“Tell me something I don’t know / (like your motives)”

“Swimming in regret / is not cardio”

“Everest is probably easier to get over than you”

Given that these lines aren’t technically lyrics, there’s a valid argument that the book shouldn’t qualify for a taxonomy of this ilk, let alone merit its own section.

But Titles Ruin Everything is provocative, and it reinforces the idea that literally anyone can create art and share it with the world. I even wrote my own poem after being inspired by Drizzy’s creativity:

Drake’s poetry book / (keep the receipt)

[Snaps]

Wordplay Drake

I feel like if Mike switched out the glove for the pen, like this shit just too enticing

—“8AM in Charlotte”

OK, so Drake probably shouldn’t publish poetry books, but the man still has some elite rhymes. Listening to For All the Dogs, we were reminded of Drake’s lyrical greatness in the above line from “8AM in Charlotte,” which features at least a double entendre—“Mike” being Michael Jackson or Mike Tyson—and perhaps a triple entendre, given Michael Jordan’s short stint in professional baseball. Also, “too enticing” is no accident when it comes to the boxer. You’ll hear it when you hear it.

Drake reserves his best bars for his legendary “timestamp” raps, in which he often alters his pronunciations and manipulates homophones to layer couplets with multiple interpretations. Buy one bar, get the others free, so to speak.

Other Notable Lyrics:

“Sinatra lifestyle, I’m just bein’ frank with ya.” —“5AM in Toronto”

“You tell ‘em I run the country, they’ll say “True, though.” —“7AM on Bridle Path”

“Kush got the room smelling like teen spirit.” —“9AM in Dallas”

“Just total the hits and see what you find, you SWV/Cause you’re weak and I’m always, always on your mind.” —“4PM in Calabasas”

“Stories ‘bout my life hit the net like a bad serve.” —“6PM in New York”

Story Time Drake

I met this girl in late June or early July / I called her a bunch of times but she barely replied

—“Come Winter”

No one’s going to confuse Drake with all-time storyteller rappers like Slick Rick or Outkast in their “SpottieOttieDopaliscious” era, but Drizzy’s been weaving together compelling narratives since his Room For Improvement days. Aubrey’s calendar rapping—a staple in his discography—grew to new heights on FATD’s “Slime You Out,” which details a toxic relationship in a month-by-month timeline. It’s very Take Care Drake:

Pretty, pretty good. Clever, even. Some John Mayer “St. Patrick’s Day” vibes, which I’m not sure is a good thing but is definitely not a bad thing.

Other Notable Lyrics:

“I took her for sushi, she wanted to fuck / So we took it to go, told ‘em don’t even plate it.” —“HYFR”

“He never let me do drugs / He let me shoot a gun one summer but out there everyone does.” —“You & The 6”

Paranoid Drake

I even got the cleaning staff plotting extortion on me.

—“Champagne Poetry”

Fun fact: Diddy reportedly once punched Drake after DJ Khaled’s birthday party at LIV Nightclub in Miami. Another one: In 2012, Chris Brown got into a tussle with Drake’s entourage that somehow resulted in Tony Parker—yes, that Tony Parker—almost losing his left eye. I promise those aren’t Mad Libs, although I did create one:

Drake has indeed been involved in multiple fights, but does that action warrant the mob boss paranoia he’s spouted off in recent years? Probably not. The guy rides with a bigger entourage than Vincent Chase and raps like he’s dodging Phil Leotardo in Season 6 of The Sopranos.

It wasn’t always like this, though. Early-career Drake wrote mostly about proving his haters wrong and sleeping with other dudes’ women, but sometime after Views released he took on this anxious, later-life Tupac energy. I never envisioned in 2008 that Jimmy Brooks would one day be rapping about his “glocky” on “the night table” or his security guard’s ominous Chanel side bag, but here we are. I guess Drake is right about one thing: Anyone will take shots at you.

Other Notable Lyrics:

“The higher-ups have all come together as a collective / With conspiracies to end my run and send me a message.” —“30 for 30 Freestyle”

“Sell my secrets and get top dollar.” —“Redemption”

Nosy Drake

Who you been crying to? Who you been flying to?

Whose bed are you sleeping in? Someone’s been hiding you.

—“Come Thru”

Anyone familiar with situationships knows not to ask questions that may yield painful answers. You’d think Drake—perpetually “somewhere between a mistress and commitment”—would’ve learned this a long time ago. And yet:

“Did he take your clothes off just like this? / Did he give you loving just like this?”

“Why you never alone?”

“Who is it that’s got you all gassed up?”

“How come we can never slash and stay friends?”

“Would you love Ed like you love Drake?”

Ask questions like these, and you’ll never stop chasing Amy.

Acura Drake

That was back in the days

Acura days.

—“Under Ground Kings”

Before the Ferraris, Bugattis, and Maybachs, Drake was living in his mom’s basement and driving a 2004 Acura TSX to 5 a.m. Degrassi shoots, just like the rest of us (I kid). Though his path is unique, there’s something endearing about superstar Drake reflecting on his humbler, more innocent beginnings and equating life stages to the basements he’s lived in and whips he’s driven.

I think everyone gets romantic about their teenage mode of transport—be it a car, subway line, or city bus—and the windows through which they explored their hometowns while transitioning from youth to adulthood. Come to think of it, I know of a ’96 Buick Park Avenue wasting away in an Atlanta scrapyard that has some stories to tell about the first time it played Drake lyrics.