The State of College Hoops Post-Tourney. Plus, Surprising NBA Teams as the Season Winds Down.

Austin and Pausha hit on both NCAA championships: They highlight Caitlin Clark’s dominant season (despite coming up short), give props to men’s UConn coach Dan Hurley, and discuss how to replicate this level of success in college hoops (1:20). Then, with the NBA regular season coming to an end, the guys discuss which teams surprised them with exceptional play and which teams disappointed (45:04). Plus, Austin and Pausha share their thoughts on Wemby’s new Nike logo (1:08:14)!
Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz
