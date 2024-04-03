Drake Maye’s Pro Potential: Another Trevor Lawrence?

The field of quarterback prospects is a crowded one in this year’s NFL draft, and while USC’s Caleb Williams is a presumed lock for the first pick, UNC’s Drake Maye is just ahead of LSU’s Jayden Daniels for the no. 2 spot, according to Vegas oddsmakers. Maye’s aggressiveness, mobility, and arm strength have The Ringer’s Ben Solak comparing him to Trevor Lawrence. But with those upsides come some question marks regarding footwork, decision-making, and risk assessment as a passer. Solak digs into the tape in this QB prospect breakdown.

