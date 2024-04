Jo and Rob return to break down the seventh episode of Shogun. They discuss the aftermath of Saeki’s betrayal, how Nagakado’s fate is a major departure from the book, and the many question marks surrounding Toranaga’s plan (or lack thereof). Along the way, they talk about the increasingly complicated dynamic between Mariko and Buntaro. Later, they consider whether or not “Crimson Sky” is just one big misdirection.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney

Producer: Kai Grady

