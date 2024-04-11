 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trial Royale: Best Spielberg Movie, Round 3—Final Round

It’s time for Round 3! This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the definitive Spielberg films.

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Paramount Pictures


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna wrap up their Steven Spielberg Trial Royale! But before they dive once more into the many great Spielberg movies, they discuss some of his worst (8:43). Then, they give out some “Stevesies Awards” as they celebrate all things Spielberg (17:30). Later, they discuss what movie they think will win the final round of the Spielberg Trial Royale (58:55).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is Steven Spielberg’s best movie? You can vote for the winner at ⁠⁠⁠⁠TheRinger.com⁠⁠⁠⁠, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to ⁠⁠TrialByContent@gmail.com⁠⁠. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

For a list of all the movies discussed on this week’s episode and a preview of what is to come on Trial by Content, head on over to ⁠⁠Letterboxd.com/TrialByContent⁠⁠⁠⁠ and follow us there!

Poll

What is Steven Spielberg’s best movie?

view results
  • 0%
    ‘Jaws’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    ‘Jurassic Park’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    ‘Saving Private Ryan’
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

